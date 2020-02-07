A Waco man who was scheduled for trial Monday in the 2016 death of his ex-girlfriend was found Friday to be mentally incompetent to stand trial.
During a pretrial conference in 19th State District Court on Friday morning, attorneys for Marcus Dwain Scott expressed concerns about his ability to communicate with them and to understand courtroom proceedings.
Judge Ralph Strother appointed Waco psychiatrist Stephen Mark to evaluate Scott, and Mark reported to Strother Friday afternoon that he found Scott incompetent.
Scott, 40, is charged with murder in the beating and strangulation death of Unekeyia “Nikki” Shanta Walker, of Waco. Walker, 29, was found dead in a car outside her house at 1917 N. 15th St. in February 2016.
Scott's attorneys, Chris Bullajian and J.R. Vicha, told Strother Friday morning that Waco psychologist Lee Carter had examined Scott about three weeks ago and found him competent. However, both expressed concerns about Scott's mental state, saying they did not think he understood much of what they were telling him during trial preparation.
Despite those concerns, Scott rejected a 40-year plea offer from prosecutor Staci Scaman at the hearing Friday.
Jury selection in the trial was set to start Monday afternoon. Strother has ordered a commitment hearing for Scott for Tuesday morning, where the judge likely will send Scott to a state mental hospital in an effort to restore his competency.
Police identified Scott as a potential suspect after a family member told them he and Walker recently broke up because he reportedly physically abused her, according to court records.
Bullajian and Vicha declined comment Friday, saying they were precluded from talking about pending matters.
Scott, who remains jailed, is charged as a habitual offender because of felony convictions in 2005 for engaging in organized criminal activity and in 1998 for aggravated assault. A habitual offender designation bumps the minimum sentence from five years to 25.
Two days before her body was found, Walker came home to find Scott sitting on her front porch, records state. She called a relative to drive Scott back to his house on Maple Avenue. After Scott was home, he made harassing statements and sent text messages to Walker, who decided to spend the night with a family member, according to the arrest records.
Walker left the relative’s home to pick up her children the morning of Feb. 3, 2016, and the family never saw her alive again, according to an arrest affidavit. She did not show up for work that evening, reports state.
A relative found Walker unresponsive in her black SUV, which was parked outside her house. The left leg of her jeans was ripped off, and officers noted she was “stuffed in the driver’s seat” in an “unnatural” position, the affidavit says.
