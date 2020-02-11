A Waco man charged in the 2016 beating and strangulation death of his former girlfriend was determined to be mentally incompetent to stand trial and ordered into a treatment facility Monday.
Judge Ralph Strother found Marcus Dwain Scott mentally incompetent for trial after an uncontested hearing in Waco's 19th State District Court and ordered him sent to a maximum-security mental facility for up to 120 days.
Scott, 40, was found competent to stand trial about three weeks ago by Waco psychologist Lee Carter. However, Scott's attorneys, Chris Bullajian and J.R. Vicha, expressed concerns about Scott's mental state at a hearing Friday, and Strother appointed Waco psychiatrist Stephen Mark to evaluate him.
In a report to the court, Mark wrote that Scott, a ninth-grade dropout, is suffering from an unspecified psychotic disorder and appeared to be hallucinating and talking to someone who was not there. Mark said he had trouble "following the topic at hand" and had difficulty carrying on a conversation.
Strother said if Scott regains his competency within the 120-day treatment period, he will be brought back to the McLennan County Jail, and his murder trial will be given priority status.
Scott had been set to stand trial on a murder charge Monday in the violent death of Unekeyia “Nikki” Shanta Walker, of Waco. Walker, 29, was found dead in a car outside her house in the 1900 block of North 15th Street in February 2016.
Bullajian and Vicha declined comment after the hearing, as did prosecutor Staci Scaman.
Police identified Scott as a potential suspect after a family member told them he and Walker recently broke up because he reportedly physically abused her, according to court records.
Two days before her body was found, Walker found Scott sitting on her front porch, records state. She called a relative to drive Scott back to his house on Maple Avenue. After Scott got home, he made harassing statements and sent text messages to Walker, who decided to spend the night with a family member, according to arrest records.
Walker left the relative’s home to pick up her children the morning of Feb. 3, 2016, and the family never saw her alive again, according to an arrest affidavit. She did not show up for work that evening, reports state.
A relative found Walker unresponsive in her black SUV, which was parked outside her house. The left leg of her jeans was ripped off, and officers noted she was “stuffed in the driver’s seat” in an “unnatural” position, the affidavit states.
Scott is charged as a habitual offender because of felony convictions in 2005 for engaging in organized criminal activity and in 1998 for aggravated assault. If convicted of murder as a habitual offender, Scott faces a minimum of 25 years and up to life in prison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.