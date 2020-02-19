A Mount Calm man was identified Wednesday as the pedestrian hit and killed Monday in a suspected hit-and-run crash on State Highway 31 near Axtell, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Troopers stated Michael Coleman, 52, was killed after he was apparently hit by a driver who left the scene. It appears he was struck along the westbound lanes of the highway, near League Ranch Road, Howard said.
Coleman's body was found in the grassy median at about 8:30 a.m. Monday and reported to troopers and McLennan County Sheriff's Office. Howard said it was unclear what time Coleman might have been struck.
The incident remained under investigation Wednesday and no other information was available, Howard said.
