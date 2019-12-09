A Gholson mother under indictment on a child endangerment a child charge was arrested Sunday afternoon after deputies found her in the middle of a yard, vomiting and disoriented and disregarding the safety of her children, an arrest affidavit states.
McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Kelsi Brooke Klander, 23, on two counts of endangering/abandoning a child with criminal neglect. Deputies accused Klander of placing both children under the age of 9 in reckless danger because of her lack of attention to her surroundings.
Deputies were called to the 3900 block of Old McGregor-Crawford Road at about 6:15 p.m., after a woman was reported to be seen sitting in a yard vomiting. The affidavit states the woman, identified as Klander, was "disoriented and unaware of her location, where her children were or how she arrived at her current mental state."
Klander allegedly told deputies she had taken two doses of Valium, the affidavit states. Deputies located Klander's two children at a neighbor's home.
The two children tried to run to their mother, but Klander ran away from the children and jumped into the back of a pickup truck, the affidavit states. The two children were given to a family member and deputies arrested Klander on two state jail felony charges of abandoning/endangering a child with criminal negligence.
In September 2018, Klander was arrested after her child was found wandering down a road in West. Police later investigated the whereabouts of the child and found unsuitable living conditions for Klander's two children and charged her with a state jail felony charge of endangering a child.
Klander was indicted in November on the endangering charge. The case remains pending.
Deputies took Klander to McLennan County Jail, where she remained Monday afternoon with a bond listed at $10,000. She also had an outstanding Woodway Department of Public Safety traffic warrant at the time of her arrest and was being held on a bond violation.
