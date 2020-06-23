A man accused of assaulting two deputies and hitting one in the head with a beverage can while trying to cross a street barricade near Interstate 35 was arrested Monday, the McLennan County Sheriff's Office reported.
Deputies arrested Gary Dare, 40, of Waco, around 6:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of South Fifth Street and I-35, where a major reconstruction project is under way. Deputies were helping block the roadway when Dare allegedly tried to cross a street barricade to get to a business on the other side of the blocked road, an arrest affidavit states.
Dare got upset and walked off after deputies tried to stop him, the affidavit states. A witness later reported Dare returned with a can of alcoholic beverage in a paper bag and tried to cross the barricade again.
The deputy attempted to stop Dare multiple times and warned him he could be arrested and cause injury to himself and others, but Dare did not comply to the officer's order, the affidavit states.
Dare allegedly got into a confrontation with the deputy and threw the can at the deputy's head, the affidavit states. The officer tried to arrest Dare, and Dare pushed him down, the affidavit states.
A second deputy came to assist the injured deputy and to help take Dare into custody. Dare punched and kicked both deputies before they were able to get him into custody, the affidavit states.
The first deputy was taken to a local hospital for treatment, the affidavit states. Neither deputy suffered serious injuries, authorities said.
Dare was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault of a public servant, a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant, a Class A misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest and a Class B misdemeanor charge of disregarding a barricade.
Dare was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained in custody Tuesday evening with a bond listed at $62,500.
