Police have scaled back on arrests in some nonviolent misdemeanor cases in the past two months, reducing the potential for spreading COVID-19 in the county jail, but a few suspects in McLennan County have still wound up behind bars for traffic warrants or trespassing charges.
Each case varies, and officers remain able to make arrests on minor charges if they see the need. McLennan County Jail records show fewer than 10 inmates accused solely of Class C misdemeanor offenses have been booked in since March 13. Within the past week, three inmates were booked on several Class C misdemeanor charges, ranging from dog at large citations to traffic violations, records state.
"We are not telling officers they can't arrest people, because they can arrest anyone they find the cause to arrest," McLennan County Sheriff's Office Maj. Ricky Armstrong said. "And they have arrested people on minor traffic violations in the past couple of months. There is no free pass, because police are still out there doing their jobs.
"They are also making judgement calls at this time whether they feel suspects need to go to jail at that time based on the circumstances."
State officials issued guidelines about two months ago recommending law enforcement agencies reduce jail populations to limit the potential for COVID-19 outbreaks in the confined quarters.
Armstrong, administrator of McLennan County Jail and the Jack Harwell Detention Center, said he reviews daily arrests and has reached out to certain departments when nonviolent offenders are booked into jail. He said those agencies have explained the reasoning for misdemeanor arrests and have remained compliant with the county's request for limiting or delaying most nonviolent misdemeanor arrests during the coronavirus outbreak.
In late March, local judges
agreed to release about 80 inmates in accordance with guidance issued by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards to reduce jail populations. As with others released on bond, they will have to meet bond conditions and appear in court when required.
Police are continuing to investigate cases, even if they intend to defer arrests until jail policies are loosened. Policies have not changed in relation to felony cases or federal cases, Armstrong said.
As of Monday, McLennan County Jail housed 554 inmates, and Harwell housed 462, including 218 federal inmates.
Officials have maintained a "soft lockdown" at the neighboring facilities. They have not reported any inmates testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
"I think part of it is luck as to why we have not had anyone test positive for COVID-19 and I also think it is because we started taking extreme, proactive steps in the very beginning," Armstrong said.
Both McLennan County jail facilities implemented screening procedures March 4, more than two weeks before the Texas Commission on Jail Standards advised local sheriffs to take steps to reduce jail populations. Armstrong said trusty work duty, inmate programs and visitation have ceased, and all new inmates are quarantined for 14 days before being turned over to general population if bonds have not been paid.
Three McLennan County inmates and 10 jailers have been tested for COVID-19 after experiencing symptoms of the disease, but none tested positive, Armstrong said.
In all of McLennan County, 94 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. No new cases were reported Monday, and four cases are considered active.
Elsewhere in the state, at least 10 other county jails have reported COVID-19 cases, with a total of 1,255 inmates in their custody and 338 jailers testing positive as of Monday, according to the state jail standards commission. A total of 5,126 inmates are being isolated because they have showed symptoms of the disease, according to the commission.
Statewide, 33 inmates are being treated offsite for their illness. Bexar County is the only county that has had a confirmed COVID-19 death in its jail, while Harris County has reported one death suspected to be a result of COVID-19.
Those numbers are in addition to cases reported in prisons in the state, and any cases that have arisen in private jails.
Dallas, Fannin, Gregg, Haskell, Montgomery, Smith, Tarrant and Webb counties have all reported COVID-19 cases in their jails.
Photo gallery: Virus outbreak protests and more
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Mexico
A woman holds up a mirror as she brushes her hair inside her apartment in Mexico City, before sunrise Friday, May 8, 2020. Mexico woke up to news of its largest one-day increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19, from Wednesday to Thursday. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Marco Ugarte
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak South Africa
Children line up at a mobile testing and screening station in the Diepsloot township north of Johannesburg Friday May 8, 2020. South Africa begun a phased easing of its strict lockdown measures on May 1, and its confirmed cases of coronavirus continue to increase as more people are being tested. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
Jerome Delay
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Colombia
Rodolfo Gomez, to center, and his employees demonstrate how their design of a cardboard box can serve as both a hospital bed and a coffin, designed for COVID-19 patients, in Bogota, Colombia, Friday, May 8, 2020. Gomez said he plans to donate the first units to Colombia's Amazonas state, and that he will sell others to small hospitals for 87 dollars. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Fernando Vergara
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Britain WWII VE Day
Wreath are left at the memorial of the Battle of Britain in London, Friday, May 8, 2020 on the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe. The 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe should be all about parades, remembrances, and one last great hurrah for veteran soldiers who are mostly in their nineties. Instead, it is a time of coronavirus lockdown and loneliness spent in search of memories both bitter and sweet.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Alberto Pezzali
APTOPIX Georgia Chase Deadly Shooting
A woman holds a sign during a rally protesting the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man Friday, May 8, 2020, in Brunswick Ga. Two men have been charged with murder in the February shooting death of Arbery, whom they had pursued in a truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
APTOPIX Georgia Chase Deadly Shooting
A woman wears a face covering with the likeness of shooting victim Ahmaud Arbery printed on it during a rally to protest Arbery's killing Friday, May 8, 2020, in Brunswick Ga. Two men have been charged with murder in the February shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, whom they had pursued in a truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Brazil Amazon
A docker helps to unload hundreds of coffins from the boat Amazon Star, at the Roadway port in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, Friday, May 8, 2020. In Brazil’s bustling Amazon city of Manaus, so many people have died within days in the new coronavirus pandemic that the coffins are running out. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)
Edmar Barros
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Trump
World War II veterans salute as Taps is played during a ceremony at the World War II Memorial to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, Friday, May 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
APTOPIX Police Officer Killed
Police officers wearing a protective face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus carry the remains of Cpl. James O'Connor from Our Lady of Calvary Church in Philadelphia, Friday, May 8, 2020. O'Çonnor was shot and killed early Friday, March 13, as he served a homicide warrant at a home in the Philadelphia's Frankford section. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Florida
The U.S Navy's Blue Angels fly over as Jacksonville Beach Police Officer Thomas Harper and lifeguard Josh Mullis look on Friday, May 8, 2020 in Jacksonville Beach, Fla. The flyover was a salute to first responders in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. (Will Dickey/The Florida Times-Union via AP)
Will Dickey
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Pennsylvania Protest
A counter-protester beats on the hood of a car as he is pushed back after blocking a drive-by rally to reopen the country and economy outside City Hall in Philadelphia, Friday, May 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Brazil
Maria Rita Dias dos Santos, 53, wearing a protective face mask, carries food donated food from former inmates, part of a nonprofit organization known as “Eu sou Eu” or “I am me”, who are delivering food to people struggling due to the new coronavirus pandemic, at the Para-Pedro favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, May 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Silvia Izquierdo
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Turkey
The moon rises over Istanbul's skyline with the iconic Galata Tower, Friday, May 8, 2020, a few hours before the start of a two-day curfew declared by the government in an attempt to control the spread of coronavirus. The full moon, also known as the supermoon or Flower Moon, was visible on Thursday, May 7. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Emrah Gurel
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Germany WWII VE Day
Germany's landmark the Brandenburg Gate is illuminated to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory Day and the end of World War II in Europe, in Berlin, Germany, Friday, May 8, 2020. With the projection of the word "Thank You" in various languages Berlin commemorates the liberation of Germany by the allied forces in 1945. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Markus Schreiber
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Belarus Parade Rehearsal
Belarusian army vehicles drive past during the rehearsal of the Victory Day military parade in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, May 8, 2020. Despite the World Health Organization's call for Belarus to ban public events as coronavirus cases rise sharply, President Alexander Lukashenko says the country will go ahead with a parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany. The military parade will take place on May 9. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
Sergei Grits
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Uruguay
A tarpaulin protects a merry-go-round at a shuttered amusement park amid the new coronavirus pandemic, in Montevideo, Uruguay, Friday, May 8, 2020. Economic activity is slowly returning but entertainment venues have not reopened as part of the quarantine measures ordered by the government to help limit the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
Matilde Campodonico
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak France
View of the nearly deserted Champs Elysees avenue during nationwide confinement measures to counter the Covid-19, in Paris, Friday, May 8, 2020. France continues to be under an extended stay-at-home order until May 11 in an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Texas Daily Life
A man wear a face mark as he fishes near docked oil drilling platforms, Friday, May 8, 2020, in Port Aransas, Texas. Texas' stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic have expired and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has eased restrictions on many businesses, churches, state parks and beaches. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Lithuania WWII VE Day
Julius Lionginas Denksnys, an 95 -year-old veteran of World War II and his wife Zita Deksniene, left, wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, poses at the Antakalnis memorial during the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II celebrations in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, May 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
Mindaugas Kulbis
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Spain
People surf on a beach reopened for sport activities after the lockdown measures imposed by the government due to coronavirus, in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, May 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Germany WWII Victory Day
A woman lays down flowers in front of the monument of a Red Army soldier as they arrive for a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory Day at the Soviet War memorial in the district Treptow in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, May 9, 2020. Russia celebrate Victory Day and the end of WWII in Europe on May 9. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Markus Schreiber
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Belarus WWII Victory Day
Belarusian soldiers dressed in old uniforms march during the Victory Day military parade that marked the 75th anniversary of the allied victory over Nazi Germany, in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, May 9, 2020. Belarus remains one of the few countries that hadn't imposed a lockdown or restricted public events despite recommendations of the World Health Organization. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
Sergei Grits
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Ukraine WWII Victory Day
Two Soviet army veterans wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus talk to each other at a memorial to World War II veterans in a memorial park in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, May 9, 2020 on the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. Ukraine marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe at a time of coronavirus lockdown and loneliness spent in search of memories both bitter and sweet. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Efrem Lukatsky
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Georgia WWII Victory Day
Police officers help Vakhtang Adamashvili, 94, veteran of the WWII with a portrait a portrait of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin to attend a laying ceremony at a war memorial in the Victory Park marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in World War II in Tbilisi, Georgia, Saturday, May 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov)
Shakh Aivazov
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Final Goodbye
The Rev. Fabian Arias performs an in-home service beside the remains of Raul Luis Lopez who died from COVID-19 the previous month, Saturday, May 9, 2020, in the Corona neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Spain
People walk and run along a promenade next to a beach reopened for sport activities after the lockdown measures imposed by the government due to coronavirus, in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, May 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Russia WWII Victory Day
Russian President Vladimir Putin, back to a camera, watches the honour guard of the Presidential Regiment march on Cathedral Square in the Kremlin marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in World War II in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 9, 2020. Putin cancelled a massive Victory Day marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in World War II but ordered a flyby of warplanes over Red Square. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Alexei Druzhinin
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak India
Monkeys eat puffed rice distributed under the initiative of a social activist near a Hindu temple during nationwide lockdown in Gauhati, India, Saturday, May 9, 2020. The initiative began after devotees, who used to feed the animals, stopped visiting the temple after the lockdown. Locking down the country's 1.3 billion people has slowed down the spread of the virus, but has come at the enormous cost of upending lives and millions of lost jobs. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Anupam Nath
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Ukraine WWII Victory Day
A girl wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus lays flowers to the monument of the Unknown Soldier at a memorial to World War II veterans in a memorial park in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, May 9, 2020 on the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. Ukraine marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe at a time of coronavirus lockdown and loneliness spent in search of memories both bitter and sweet. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Efrem Lukatsky
APTOPIX Brazil Protest
A supporter of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, holding a national, dances during a protest against former Justice Minister Sergio Moro and the Supreme Court, in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, Saturday, May 9, 2020. The Supreme Court authorized an investigation into whether Bolsonaro committed crimes by allegedly attempting to interfere with the country’s Federal Police. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Eraldo Peres
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Cyprus
A street that is normally swarming with vacationers as the tourism season kicks off stands empty in Cyprus' popular seaside resort village of Ayia Napa, Saturday, May 9, 2020. With coronavirus restrictions gradually lifting, Cyprus authorities are mulling ways to get holidaymakers back to the tourism-reliant island nation that officials say is conservatively estimated to lose at least 60% of its annual tourist arrivals. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Petros Karadjias
APTOPIX Germany Daily Life
The sun sets behind the buildings of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, May 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Michael Probst
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Trump
President Donald Trump meets with senior military leaders and members of his national security team in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Washington. Clockwise from top left, Chief of Space Operations at US Space Force Gen. John Raymond, Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James McConville, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley, Trump, Air Force Gen. John Hyten, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Ret. Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor to the Vice President. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
APTOPIX UFC 249 Mixed Martial Arts
A worker sprays sanitizer in the octagon between bouts during a UFC 249 mixed martial arts competition, Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Russia WWII Victory Day
Fireworks explode over Moscow buildings during the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in World War II in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 9, 2020. Russian President Vladimir Putin has marked Victory Day, the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, in a ceremony shorn of its usual military parade and pomp by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Denis Tyrin)
Denis Tyrin
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Venezuela
Children watch a performance by the National Circus Foundation of Venezuela at the San Juan neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, May 9, 2020. The circus also does live stream performances at the National Caracas theater during the lockdown to prevent the the spread of the new coronavirus . (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
APTOPIX UFC 249 Mixed Martial Arts
Carla Esparza, right, lands a punch on Michelle Waterson during a UFC 249 mixed martial arts bout, Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Venezuela
Members of National Circus Foundation of Venezuela prepare ropes on the stage ceiling before a live streamed performance at the National Theatre in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, May 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak India
A stranded Kashmiri girl anxiously looks at officials checking documents as she waits with elders to board a bus to a special train home during a lockdown to curb the spread of new coronavirus, in Bangalore, India, Sunday, May 10, 2020. India's lockdown entered a sixth week on Sunday, though some restrictions have been eased for self-employed people unable to access government support to return to work. (Aijaz Rahi)
Aijaz Rahi
APTOPIX UFC 249 Mixed Martial Arts
Tony Ferguson, left, falls backward after taking a punch from Justin Gaethje during a UFC 249 mixed martial arts bout, early Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak South Korea
Christians wearing face masks attend a service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, May 10, 2020. South Korea's President Moon Jae-in urged citizens not to lower their guard down, but said there's no reason to be panicked amid worries about a new surge in the coronavirus outbreak in the country.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Ahn Young-joon
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Canada Snowbirds
The Canadian Snowbirds circle the CN Tower as part of Operation Inspiration during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Sunday, May 10, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Nathan Denette
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Mexico
The San Isidro cemetery, that the city's authorities ordered temporarily closed to the public to keep crowds away as a measure to limit the spread of COVID-19 disease, is seen from the air in Mexico City, Sunday, May 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fernando Llano
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Georgia Mothers Day
Mary Faye Cochran, 86, sings "You Are My Sunshine" over the phone to her son Stacey Smith through a window for a Mother's Day celebration at Provident Village at Creekside senior living on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Smyrna, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Mexico
The Mariachi Duo Villa Maria singer Melissa Villar poses for a photo at her home day Mexico City, Sunday, May 10, 2020. Villar and her partner Sergio Carpio are performing Mariachi serenades remotely via zoom as a way to circumvent the collapse of their livelihood caused by the new coronavirus pandemic lockdown. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Marco Ugarte
CORRECTION APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Canada
CORRECTS TO ABBOTSFORD, NOT ALDERGROVE - Friends, Doug Brown, left, of Port McNeill, British Columbia, and Maria Bowman, of Everett, Wash., spend time together separated by a ditch along the Canada-U.S. border, in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Sunday, May 10, 2020. The stretch of international border southeast of Vancouver has become a popular meeting spot for families, loved ones and friends separated due to the closure of the Canada-U.S. border to non-essential travel due to the coronavirus concerns. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Darryl Dyck
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Brazil
The Portuguese word "Hunger" is projected over the Rio's Christ the Redeemer statue amid the new coronavirus outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, May 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Leo Correa
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Indonesia
A health worker collects a man's blood sample for the coronavirus antibody test in Bali, Indonesia on Monday, May 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Firdia Lisnawati
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak South Korea
A health official wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant to help reduce the spread the new coronavirus ahead of school reopening in a cafeteria at a high school in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, May 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Lee Jin-man
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak China
Children accompanied by a man play at a public park as kindergarten and primary schools still remain closed following the new coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, Monday, May 11, 2020. China reported another rise in coronavirus cases Monday, amid government reminders for people to "remain alert and step up personal protection against the virus." (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Andy Wong
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Netherlands
Antoinette van Zalinge, principal of the public elementary school De Notenkraker, who dressed up to show the need of social distancing, welcomes pupils in Amsterdam, Monday, May 11, 2020, as primary schools, barber shops and libraries reopened after a partial lockdown because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Peter Dejong
