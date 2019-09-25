The following people were indicted Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Luckus Baines Moore — aggravated sexual assault of a child (7 counts), sexual assault of a child (2 counts), prohibited sexual conduct (3 counts)
Ronnie Frank Jones — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, assault family violence with a prior
Andrea Aleman — injury to a child (2 counts)
Kerry Demarse Bradley — sexual assault
Charles Bradshaw — aggravated sexual assault of a child
Jonathan David Brock — continuous sexual abuse of a child
Jonathan David Brock — possession of child pornography (5 counts)
Amanda Dawn Bush — sexual assault of a child
Christopher Castro — aggravated sexual assault of a child
Quentin Lamar Evans — sexual assault of a child
Alvinisha L Fields — exploitation of a child, theft of $100 or more but less than $750
Eric Gonzales — indecency with a child by contact (3 counts)
Raideja Arainna Green — exploitation of a child, theft of $100 or more but less than $750
Esau Guillen — aggravated sexual assault of a child (2 counts)
Kevin Earl Jones — sexual assault of a child
Jordan Taylor Rangel — aggravated sexual assault of a child (4 counts)
Michael Anthony Reyes — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)
Jeremiah Dean Saldana — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)
Michael Deshannon Smith — aggravated sexual assault of a child
Richard Edward Tatro — indecency with a child by contact, driving while intoxicated with child passenger
Omar Hilario Sanchez — murder, driving while intoxicated with child passenger
Joe Louis Alarcon — credit card abuse
Elroy Bell — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Jammal Antonio Bethea — delivery of marihuana in a drug free zone
Eric Wayne Braden — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Russell Lenord Buhl — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: tetrahydrocannabinol
Jeffery Lynn Burton — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Mark Anthony Clark — failure to register as a sex offender
Shundrica Shuntel Monae Coleman — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: tetrahydrocannabinol
Juan Delgado — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Waymond Wayne Dotson III — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Aedia Marie Ervin Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Thomas Fernandez — tampering with physical evidence
Stephen Emanuel Ferrer — unlawful possession of firearm by a felon
Brandon Nathaniel Fikes — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Kalvin Fuller — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Linda Gonzales — expoitation of elderly person
Richard Hernandez — failure to register as sex offender (enhanced)
Rogelio Jimenez-Romero — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Derrick Craig Jorgenson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Wayne Anthony Karwoski — aggravated assault with deadly weapon
Vance Clifford Machen — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannibinol
Darrell Lynn Moore — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Mandy Christine Ochoa — engaging in organized criminal activity
Joel Quijas-Garcia Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydracannibinol
Rwandarik Jante Robinson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Sammy Daniel Rosales — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Amanda Sue Ross — driving while intoxicated with child passenger
David Ross — failure to register as sex offender
Brandon St Clair Ryder — fruadulent use or possession of identifying information
Dennis Lee Sterling — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
Filiberto Sanchez-Cruz — mondy laundering
Michael Deante Savere — possession of marihuana
Alvin Earl Sayles Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine in a drug free zone
Alvin Earl Sayles Jr. — prohibited substance in a correction facility
Douglas Eugene Session — evading arrest o detention with a vehicle
Justin Jerome Shelton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Benny Frank Slaughter — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Michael Robert Small — driving while intoxicated - felony
Moises Solorio-Alonso — vehicle involved in accident/ failure to stop and render aid
Jacob Hunter Sowder — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
David Charles Speights — driving while intoxicated - felony
Sedrick Story — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Donald Lee Tuerk — injury to a child
Amando Cruz Vences — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (2 counts), driving while intoxicated
James Ryan Vorderkunz — driving while intoxicated felony
Selena Domisher Washington — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Robby Lee Wilson — driving while intoxicated - felony (habitual)
James Wesley Youngblood — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Randy Callitno Garza — assault family violence with a prior
Quinton Quansha Newton — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior
Anthony Rene Perez — aggravated assault family violence
Ricardo Vasquez — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
