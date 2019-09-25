The following people were indicted Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Luckus Baines Moore — aggravated sexual assault of a child (7 counts), sexual assault of a child (2 counts), prohibited sexual conduct (3 counts)

Ronnie Frank Jones — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, assault family violence with a prior

Andrea Aleman — injury to a child (2 counts)

Kerry Demarse Bradley — sexual assault

Charles Bradshaw — aggravated sexual assault of a child

Jonathan David Brock — continuous sexual abuse of a child

Jonathan David Brock — continuous sexual abuse of a child

Jonathan David Brock — continuous sexual abuse of a child

Jonathan David Brock — possession of child pornography (5 counts)

Amanda Dawn Bush — sexual assault of a child

Christopher Castro — aggravated sexual assault of a child

Quentin Lamar Evans — sexual assault of a child

Alvinisha L Fields — exploitation of a child, theft of $100 or more but less than $750

Eric Gonzales — indecency with a child by contact (3 counts)

Raideja Arainna Green — exploitation of a child, theft of $100 or more but less than $750

Esau Guillen — aggravated sexual assault of a child (2 counts)

Kevin Earl Jones — sexual assault of a child

Jordan Taylor Rangel — aggravated sexual assault of a child (4 counts)

Michael Anthony Reyes — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)

Jeremiah Dean Saldana — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)

Michael Deshannon Smith — aggravated sexual assault of a child

Richard Edward Tatro — indecency with a child by contact, driving while intoxicated with child passenger

Omar Hilario Sanchez — murder, driving while intoxicated with child passenger

Joe Louis Alarcon — credit card abuse

Elroy Bell — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Jammal Antonio Bethea — delivery of marihuana in a drug free zone

Jammal Antonio Bethea — delivery of marihuana in a drug free zone

Eric Wayne Braden — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Russell Lenord Buhl — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: tetrahydrocannabinol

Jeffery Lynn Burton — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Mark Anthony Clark — failure to register as a sex offender

Shundrica Shuntel Monae Coleman — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: tetrahydrocannabinol

Juan Delgado — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Waymond Wayne Dotson III — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Aedia Marie Ervin Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Thomas Fernandez — tampering with physical evidence

Stephen Emanuel Ferrer — unlawful possession of firearm by a felon

Brandon Nathaniel Fikes — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Kalvin Fuller — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Linda Gonzales — expoitation of elderly person

Richard Hernandez — failure to register as sex offender (enhanced)

Rogelio Jimenez-Romero — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Derrick Craig Jorgenson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Wayne Anthony Karwoski — aggravated assault with deadly weapon

Vance Clifford Machen — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannibinol

Darrell Lynn Moore — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Mandy Christine Ochoa — engaging in organized criminal activity

Joel Quijas-Garcia Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydracannibinol

Rwandarik Jante Robinson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Sammy Daniel Rosales — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Amanda Sue Ross — driving while intoxicated with child passenger

David Ross — failure to register as sex offender

Brandon St Clair Ryder — fruadulent use or possession of identifying information

Dennis Lee Sterling — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Filiberto Sanchez-Cruz — mondy laundering

Michael Deante Savere — possession of marihuana

Alvin Earl Sayles Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine in a drug free zone

Alvin Earl Sayles Jr. — prohibited substance in a correction facility

Douglas Eugene Session — evading arrest o detention with a vehicle

Justin Jerome Shelton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Benny Frank Slaughter — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Michael Robert Small — driving while intoxicated - felony

Moises Solorio-Alonso — vehicle involved in accident/ failure to stop and render aid

Jacob Hunter Sowder — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

David Charles Speights — driving while intoxicated - felony

Sedrick Story — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Donald Lee Tuerk — injury to a child

Amando Cruz Vences — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (2 counts), driving while intoxicated

James Ryan Vorderkunz — driving while intoxicated felony

Selena Domisher Washington — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Robby Lee Wilson — driving while intoxicated - felony (habitual)

James Wesley Youngblood — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Randy Callitno Garza — assault family violence with a prior

Quinton Quansha Newton — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior

Anthony Rene Perez — aggravated assault family violence

Ricardo Vasquez — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments