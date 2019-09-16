The following people were indicted Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Kristopher James Lee — aggravated assault (enhanced)

Glenda Rachel Hammonds — injury to a child (3 counts)

Jaxon Dion Stanfill — evading arrest or detention with a prior, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joseph Ray Adams — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Devin Blue Adermann — assault against against a public servant

Robert Ernest Adkins Jr. — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Rolando Jesse Aguilar — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Carlos Ernesto Aleman — driving while intoxicated felony (enhanced)

Pattricia M Amaya — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Kevin Rene Aparicio-Leon — possession of a controlled substance, with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Shannon Barfield — debit card abuse

Monique Ann Baylock — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Timothy Glen Beason — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Rosa Lee Clark — engaging in organized criminal activity

Trent Michael Freeman — theft of a firearm

William Ryan James — engaging in organized criminal activity (enhanced)

Lucas James Tighe — engaging in organized criminal activity (enhanced)

Jeremy Robert Bowens — possession of a controlled substance: heroine

Courtney Latedra Brown — robbery

Devin Wyatt Brown — burglary of habitation entry with intent to commit felony

Jessica Buffington — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Arthur Cervantez — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Johnny Ray Chavez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Aspen Nicole Holder — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Carmen Lidia Chirolde — forgery (2 counts)

Wendy Nicole Clark — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Daniel Shane Coker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Anna Marie Coleman — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Otha Coleman — unlawful possession of a firearm by felon

Terryll Jarmaine Collins — evading arrest or dentention with a prior

Zachary Michael Compton — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Jose D Munoz-Gonzalez — possession of controlled substance: cocaine

Koren Kelon Cromer — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, endangering a child

Bernena Lashon Davis — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Jennifer Renee Davis — possession of a controlled substnce: methamphetamine

Michaeal Dean Davis — — — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Tammy Rashonda Davis — — — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

William Jamia Davis — unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, possession of marihuana

Melanie Ann Deleon — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual), tampering with physical evidence (habitual)

Magdeleno Dimas — driving while intoxicated felony

Larry Dewight Duffey — unlawfully carrying of a weapon on licensed premises

David Noel Duron — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Garland Clifton Epting — debit card abuse of an elderly individual

Donna Faye Ermis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Carrie Elizabeth Vandiver — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Santiago Esquivel — theft of $150,000 or more but less than $300,000

Douglas Dewayne Faith — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Jesse Renee Felan — forgery

Maria Antonia Fernandez Benitez — driving while intoxicated with child passenger

Alvin Earl Fields — possession of a controlled substance: heroin, tampering with physical evidence

Paige Elizabeth Foley — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Jeremy Ford Jr. — tampering with physical evidence

Mark James Foster — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Billy R Fuller — aggravated assault on a public servant

Amanda Christina Garcia — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Michael Lee Garcia — burglary of habitation

Lauryn Nicolle Gerick — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Anthony Elvis Glindo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jose Armando Gomez — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Enrique Junior Ramirez — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Anthony Graeber — failure to register as sex offender

Tye Martial Gray — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Jesus Guerrero Jr. — possession of controled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Jared Lee Hagaman — injury to a child

Christopher Bernard Hardin — engaging in organized criminal activity

Michael James Hart — endangering a child

John V Harter — forgery

Michael Lee Garcia — unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Sierra Antoinette Hernandez — burglary of a habitation

Aylinne Vasquez — burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft, burglary of a habitation entry with commission of an assault

Misti Lynn Hickman — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Rhiannon Hill — possession of a controlled substance: oxycodone

Gabriel Hinojosa — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Cody Lynn Hutcherson — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Ben Jacobs — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Miguel Angel Jaramillo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Miguel Angel Jaramillo — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Lorenzo Degrate Jennings — burglary of motor vehicle with two or more priors

Harry Joseph Johnson — driving while intoxicated felony (enhanced)

Matthew Maclay Johnson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: tetrahydrocannibanol, possession of marihuana

Shananne Renee Knight — credit card abuse

James Thomas Koon — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Angelia Dee Laningham — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Dylan Joel Liendo — aggravated assault

Antonio Galan Lozano — driving while intoxicated felony

Jacqueline Lozano — endangering a child (4 counts)

Eduardo Lujan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Henry Wayne Lynch — possession of a controlled substane: cocaine

Linse Martinez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Christian Kemond Mathews — fraudulent use of indentifying information

Keaton Randall Matus — driving while intoxicated- felony

Kayla Nicole Mcgoldrick — possession of a controlled substance: psilocin

Jordan David McKnight — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Leslie Ray Medlock Jr. — tampering with physical evidence

Gerardo Melgarejo — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver,to-wit: tetrahydrocannabinol

Giovanni Tadeo Mendoza — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Sensca Courtland Minnitt — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Judy Gayle Mirza — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Shannon Dewitt Modisette — unlawful possession of a firearm by felon

Rudy Joe Angel Montoya — engaging in organized criminal activity

Clarissa Lanette Perez — engaging in organized criminal activity

Anthony Martin Moreno — tampering with physical evidence

Daniel Lee Moreno — unlawful carrying a weapon

Melody Danielle Nicole Mulrooney — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Adrion Eugene Murray — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jonkia Demetria Nowlin — evading arrest or detention in a vehicle

Yolanda Marie Ochoa — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Ismael Oliva Jr — burglary of building

Daniel Ray Olivarez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Archie Oneal Jr — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Audriana M Ortiz — assault against a police officer

Keith Clayton Owen — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Connie Faye Scott — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

William Donnell Palmer — unlawful possession of firearm by felon

Steven Ray Palousek — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Eric Lee Parham — assault against a police officer

Zachary Alan Parrish — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine in a drug free zone

Joel Patino — credit card abuse

Logan Pedigo — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Santana Carlos Pesina — evading arrestor detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

George Ray Phelps — driving while intoxicated felony (habitual)

Micah Garrett Prather — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Brandon Howard Pritchard — possession of a prohibited weapon

Brandon Earl Quinton — harassment of a public servant

Letticia Balarin Quiroga — forgery against an elderly individual

Linda Ramirez — prohibited substance in a correctional facility

Pedro Guadalupe Ramirez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Pamela Sue Richardson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Obrian David Roark — assault against a police officer

Keviyona Dor Shon Robinson — tampering with physical evidence

Lafayette William Robinson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Danny Joe Rodriguez — theft of service $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Nicholas Jacob Rodriguez — prohibited weapon

Adam Wayne Roles — credit card abuse

Enrique Sanchez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, driving while intoxicated

Timothy Sandifer — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Dominique Sandoval — debit card abuse

Karlee Linae Scheel — bribery

Christopher Paul Schoonover — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Shatorie Andrew Session — burglary of a building (enhanced)

Whitney Jordann Sims — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jessica Lynn Smith — debit card abuse (2 counts)

Terell Dawane Smith — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Xavier Malik Smith — aggravated robbery

Lisa Marie Sorrells — driving while intoxicated with child passenger

Michael Patrick Squillace — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jeremy Rayshard Standifer — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)

Ebony Denise Stephens — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (2 counts)

Rodney Alan Stephens — theft of service

William Stewart — tampering with physical evidence

Shannon Marie Strickland — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Jose A Suarez — aggravated robbery

Juan Suarez — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Dzohn Tyrell Taylor — tampering with physical evidence

Lonzell L Thomas — theft of metal (2 counts)

Wayne Allen Thomas — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)

Wayne Allen Thomas — evading arrest or detention with a prior conviction

David Anthony Torres — failure to register as a sex offender

Alfred Turner — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Gaylon Turner — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Hope Marie Turner — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence

Christopher Valdez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Natasha Raye Vanfleet — unlawful possession of firearm by felon

Valerie Shawna Vargas — fraudulant use of identifying information

Kyle Gregory Layman — criminal solicitation of a minor (3 counts)

Reba Raqueal Waits — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Latroy Eugene Wall — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Elizabeth Warren — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Stephen Tremayne Warren — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Brianna-Noelle Watts — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, unlawful carrying a weapon

Michael J Weinberger — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Lynn Vonsway Whiteside — driving while intoxicated with child passenger

Iretha Renea Williams — driving while intoxicated felony

Ruben Anthonic Williams Jr — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Joe Dewuane Willmon — driving while intoxicated felony

Jerome Anthony Wilson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael Ray Young — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

John Daniel Zuniga — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Sheldon Richardo Kelly — assault family violence by occulusion with a prior, assault family violence with a prior

Brad Cordland Davis — credit card abuse

Rotain Robert Lee Crain — burglary of habitation, assault family violence

Gary Zacharias — prostitution

