The following people were indicted Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Kristopher James Lee — aggravated assault (enhanced)
Glenda Rachel Hammonds — injury to a child (3 counts)
Jaxon Dion Stanfill — evading arrest or detention with a prior, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Joseph Ray Adams — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Devin Blue Adermann — assault against against a public servant
Robert Ernest Adkins Jr. — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Rolando Jesse Aguilar — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Carlos Ernesto Aleman — driving while intoxicated felony (enhanced)
Pattricia M Amaya — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Kevin Rene Aparicio-Leon — possession of a controlled substance, with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Shannon Barfield — debit card abuse
Monique Ann Baylock — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Timothy Glen Beason — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Rosa Lee Clark — engaging in organized criminal activity
Trent Michael Freeman — theft of a firearm
William Ryan James — engaging in organized criminal activity (enhanced)
Lucas James Tighe — engaging in organized criminal activity (enhanced)
Jeremy Robert Bowens — possession of a controlled substance: heroine
Courtney Latedra Brown — robbery
Devin Wyatt Brown — burglary of habitation entry with intent to commit felony
Jessica Buffington — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Arthur Cervantez — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Johnny Ray Chavez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Aspen Nicole Holder — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Carmen Lidia Chirolde — forgery (2 counts)
Wendy Nicole Clark — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Daniel Shane Coker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Anna Marie Coleman — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Otha Coleman — unlawful possession of a firearm by felon
Terryll Jarmaine Collins — evading arrest or dentention with a prior
Zachary Michael Compton — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Jose D Munoz-Gonzalez — possession of controlled substance: cocaine
Koren Kelon Cromer — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, endangering a child
Bernena Lashon Davis — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Jennifer Renee Davis — possession of a controlled substnce: methamphetamine
Michaeal Dean Davis — — — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Tammy Rashonda Davis — — — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
William Jamia Davis — unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, possession of marihuana
Melanie Ann Deleon — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual), tampering with physical evidence (habitual)
Magdeleno Dimas — driving while intoxicated felony
Larry Dewight Duffey — unlawfully carrying of a weapon on licensed premises
David Noel Duron — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Garland Clifton Epting — debit card abuse of an elderly individual
Donna Faye Ermis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Carrie Elizabeth Vandiver — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Santiago Esquivel — theft of $150,000 or more but less than $300,000
Douglas Dewayne Faith — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Jesse Renee Felan — forgery
Maria Antonia Fernandez Benitez — driving while intoxicated with child passenger
Alvin Earl Fields — possession of a controlled substance: heroin, tampering with physical evidence
Paige Elizabeth Foley — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Jeremy Ford Jr. — tampering with physical evidence
Mark James Foster — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Billy R Fuller — aggravated assault on a public servant
Amanda Christina Garcia — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Michael Lee Garcia — burglary of habitation
Lauryn Nicolle Gerick — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Anthony Elvis Glindo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jose Armando Gomez — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Enrique Junior Ramirez — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Anthony Graeber — failure to register as sex offender
Tye Martial Gray — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Jesus Guerrero Jr. — possession of controled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Jared Lee Hagaman — injury to a child
Christopher Bernard Hardin — engaging in organized criminal activity
Michael James Hart — endangering a child
John V Harter — forgery
Michael Lee Garcia — unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Sierra Antoinette Hernandez — burglary of a habitation
Aylinne Vasquez — burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft, burglary of a habitation entry with commission of an assault
Misti Lynn Hickman — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Rhiannon Hill — possession of a controlled substance: oxycodone
Gabriel Hinojosa — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Cody Lynn Hutcherson — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Ben Jacobs — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Miguel Angel Jaramillo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Miguel Angel Jaramillo — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Lorenzo Degrate Jennings — burglary of motor vehicle with two or more priors
Harry Joseph Johnson — driving while intoxicated felony (enhanced)
Matthew Maclay Johnson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: tetrahydrocannibanol, possession of marihuana
Shananne Renee Knight — credit card abuse
James Thomas Koon — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Angelia Dee Laningham — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Dylan Joel Liendo — aggravated assault
Antonio Galan Lozano — driving while intoxicated felony
Jacqueline Lozano — endangering a child (4 counts)
Eduardo Lujan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Henry Wayne Lynch — possession of a controlled substane: cocaine
Linse Martinez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Christian Kemond Mathews — fraudulent use of indentifying information
Keaton Randall Matus — driving while intoxicated- felony
Kayla Nicole Mcgoldrick — possession of a controlled substance: psilocin
Jordan David McKnight — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Leslie Ray Medlock Jr. — tampering with physical evidence
Gerardo Melgarejo — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver,to-wit: tetrahydrocannabinol
Giovanni Tadeo Mendoza — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Sensca Courtland Minnitt — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Judy Gayle Mirza — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Shannon Dewitt Modisette — unlawful possession of a firearm by felon
Rudy Joe Angel Montoya — engaging in organized criminal activity
Clarissa Lanette Perez — engaging in organized criminal activity
Anthony Martin Moreno — tampering with physical evidence
Daniel Lee Moreno — unlawful carrying a weapon
Melody Danielle Nicole Mulrooney — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Adrion Eugene Murray — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jonkia Demetria Nowlin — evading arrest or detention in a vehicle
Yolanda Marie Ochoa — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Ismael Oliva Jr — burglary of building
Daniel Ray Olivarez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Archie Oneal Jr — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Archie Oneal Jr — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Audriana M Ortiz — assault against a police officer
Keith Clayton Owen — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Connie Faye Scott — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
William Donnell Palmer — unlawful possession of firearm by felon
Steven Ray Palousek — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Eric Lee Parham — assault against a police officer
Zachary Alan Parrish — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine in a drug free zone
Joel Patino — credit card abuse
Logan Pedigo — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Santana Carlos Pesina — evading arrestor detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
George Ray Phelps — driving while intoxicated felony (habitual)
Micah Garrett Prather — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Brandon Howard Pritchard — possession of a prohibited weapon
Brandon Earl Quinton — harassment of a public servant
Letticia Balarin Quiroga — forgery against an elderly individual
Linda Ramirez — prohibited substance in a correctional facility
Pedro Guadalupe Ramirez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Pamela Sue Richardson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Obrian David Roark — assault against a police officer
Keviyona Dor Shon Robinson — tampering with physical evidence
Lafayette William Robinson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Danny Joe Rodriguez — theft of service $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Nicholas Jacob Rodriguez — prohibited weapon
Adam Wayne Roles — credit card abuse
Enrique Sanchez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, driving while intoxicated
Timothy Sandifer — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Dominique Sandoval — debit card abuse
Karlee Linae Scheel — bribery
Christopher Paul Schoonover — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Shatorie Andrew Session — burglary of a building (enhanced)
Whitney Jordann Sims — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jessica Lynn Smith — debit card abuse (2 counts)
Terell Dawane Smith — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Xavier Malik Smith — aggravated robbery
Lisa Marie Sorrells — driving while intoxicated with child passenger
Michael Patrick Squillace — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jeremy Rayshard Standifer — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)
Ebony Denise Stephens — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (2 counts)
Rodney Alan Stephens — theft of service
William Stewart — tampering with physical evidence
Shannon Marie Strickland — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Jose A Suarez — aggravated robbery
Juan Suarez — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Dzohn Tyrell Taylor — tampering with physical evidence
Lonzell L Thomas — theft of metal (2 counts)
Wayne Allen Thomas — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)
Wayne Allen Thomas — evading arrest or detention with a prior conviction
David Anthony Torres — failure to register as a sex offender
Alfred Turner — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Gaylon Turner — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Hope Marie Turner — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence
Christopher Valdez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Natasha Raye Vanfleet — unlawful possession of firearm by felon
Valerie Shawna Vargas — fraudulant use of identifying information
Kyle Gregory Layman — criminal solicitation of a minor (3 counts)
Reba Raqueal Waits — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Latroy Eugene Wall — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Elizabeth Warren — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Stephen Tremayne Warren — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Brianna-Noelle Watts — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, unlawful carrying a weapon
Michael J Weinberger — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Lynn Vonsway Whiteside — driving while intoxicated with child passenger
Iretha Renea Williams — driving while intoxicated felony
Ruben Anthonic Williams Jr — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Joe Dewuane Willmon — driving while intoxicated felony
Jerome Anthony Wilson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michael Ray Young — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
John Daniel Zuniga — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Sheldon Richardo Kelly — assault family violence by occulusion with a prior, assault family violence with a prior
Brad Cordland Davis — credit card abuse
Rotain Robert Lee Crain — burglary of habitation, assault family violence
Gary Zacharias — prostitution
