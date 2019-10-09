The following people were indicted Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Ileana Mariana Auffant — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Adrianna Balderas — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannibinol

Dolores Jimenez Bockes — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Shane Joe Bohn — burglary of building

Malik Hakeem Hannible Brooks — aggravated assault with deadly weapon

Kelsey Lynn Burch — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Castiderra Calhoun — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannibinol

Michael Cantrell — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Bailey Rose Carlson — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid

Chris Stephen Castillo — driving while intoxicated - felony

Esaih Christian Cisneros — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Steven Dewayne Coleman — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Selena Beatrice Davis — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannibinol

Brian German Delacruz Angeles — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)

Omar D’sanders Ellison — burglary of habitation (enhanced)

Garland Clifton Epting — possession of a controlled substance: methaphetamine

Tiffany Lynne Fowler — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Jose Francisco Garcia — driving while intoxicated - felony

Dwanna Diane Green — unauthorized use of vehicle

Arlone D Greer — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Gilbert Herera — tampering with physical evidence

Juan Hernandez — indecency with a child by contact (2 counts)

Thomas Joseph Herrera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joshua Steven Horner — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced), aggravated assault (enhanced), retaliation (enhanced) — — Alejandro S. Garcia — assault on a public servant

Zackary Wayne Sesson — assaulton a public servant

Jordan T. Wright — assault on a public servant

Roncarlos Jamal Rachal — engaging in organized criminal activity

Devin I. Hardwick — engaging in organized criminal activity

Carlos Salgado Tejeda — engaging in organized criminal activity

Roncarlos Jamal Rachal — engaging in organized criminal activity

Roncarlos Jamal Rachal — engaging in organized criminal activity

Cedrick Benard Williams — engaging in organized criminal activity

Cedrick Benard Williams — engaging in organized criminal activity

Reginald Keith Stewart — engaging in organized criminal activity

Reginald Keith Stewart — engaging in organized criminal activity

Circolby M. Lancelin — engaging in organized criminal activity

Harry Lee Ives — credit card or abuse

Michael Anthony Jarmon — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Randanal Gerard Johnson Jr — debit card abuse

Daveon Antiwan Jones — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Justin Lance Kerns — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Jack Lee King — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine

Dustin Paul Lee — possession of a controled substance: methamphetamine

Johnie L Lott — driving while intoxicated - felony

Jack Harold Mahaffey — burglary of a habitation, burglary of a motor vehicle

Steven David Marsh — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

David Wayne Massington — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Alex Mata — retaliation

John A Mcdavid — forgery

Shirley Kay Mcmillan — driving while intoxicated, endanger child criminal negligence

John Robert Mcnair — possession of marihuana, possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Erica Denise Miles — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Gabriel Munoz Jr — assault family violence by occlusion

Gilford Leon Neugent — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamines

Richard Neil Oswald — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Sara Kate Parrish — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Tera Lucielle Penrod — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Aaron Sean Petrus — driving while intoxicated - felony

Eddie Dwayne Pratt — possession of child pornography (3 counts)

Brad Wilson Pullin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joseph Lee Rankin — retaliation (enhanced)

Davey Rex Rhodes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Mark Anthony Rhodes — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Christopher Ladale Ridings — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Frankie Joe Rivera — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Anthony Landen Robinson — assault family violence with a prior

Eric Rodriguez — assault family violence by occlusion

Juan Paulo Sanchez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Melvin Carl Schrader — failure to register as a sex offender

Robert Schweter — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Avery Omar Shanks — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Christopher Lynn Smiley — forgery

Tory R Smith — tampering with physical evidence

Vincent Lamar Snell — unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Bronwyn Josphine Snodgrass — robbery

Terrance Lee Spears — theft by deception of $300,000 or more from an elderly individual

Zachary Suarez — burglary of building

Francisco Joangel Sustaita — tampering with physical evidence

Albert Donald Sutton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Robert Lee Taylor — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Roxana Socorro Turrubiartes — driving while intoxicated - felony

Lashunda Arquala Waits — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Brandon Teniel Watkins — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine in a drug free zone

Everett Kent West — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Vanessa Leann Wilkerson — assault family violence with a prior

Emanuel Steven Williams — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Stephanie Ann Williams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Amor Esperanza Zuniga — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

