The following people were indicted Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Ileana Mariana Auffant — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Adrianna Balderas — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannibinol
Dolores Jimenez Bockes — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Shane Joe Bohn — burglary of building
Malik Hakeem Hannible Brooks — aggravated assault with deadly weapon
Kelsey Lynn Burch — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Castiderra Calhoun — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannibinol
Michael Cantrell — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Bailey Rose Carlson — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid
Chris Stephen Castillo — driving while intoxicated - felony
Esaih Christian Cisneros — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Steven Dewayne Coleman — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Selena Beatrice Davis — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannibinol
Brian German Delacruz Angeles — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)
Omar D’sanders Ellison — burglary of habitation (enhanced)
Garland Clifton Epting — possession of a controlled substance: methaphetamine
Tiffany Lynne Fowler — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Jose Francisco Garcia — driving while intoxicated - felony
Dwanna Diane Green — unauthorized use of vehicle
Arlone D Greer — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Gilbert Herera — tampering with physical evidence
Juan Hernandez — indecency with a child by contact (2 counts)
Thomas Joseph Herrera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Joshua Steven Horner — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced), aggravated assault (enhanced), retaliation (enhanced) — — Alejandro S. Garcia — assault on a public servant
Zackary Wayne Sesson — assaulton a public servant
Jordan T. Wright — assault on a public servant
Roncarlos Jamal Rachal — engaging in organized criminal activity
Devin I. Hardwick — engaging in organized criminal activity
Carlos Salgado Tejeda — engaging in organized criminal activity
Roncarlos Jamal Rachal — engaging in organized criminal activity
Roncarlos Jamal Rachal — engaging in organized criminal activity
Cedrick Benard Williams — engaging in organized criminal activity
Cedrick Benard Williams — engaging in organized criminal activity
Reginald Keith Stewart — engaging in organized criminal activity
Reginald Keith Stewart — engaging in organized criminal activity
Circolby M. Lancelin — engaging in organized criminal activity
Harry Lee Ives — credit card or abuse
Michael Anthony Jarmon — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Randanal Gerard Johnson Jr — debit card abuse
Daveon Antiwan Jones — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Justin Lance Kerns — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Jack Lee King — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine
Dustin Paul Lee — possession of a controled substance: methamphetamine
Johnie L Lott — driving while intoxicated - felony
Jack Harold Mahaffey — burglary of a habitation, burglary of a motor vehicle
Steven David Marsh — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
David Wayne Massington — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Alex Mata — retaliation
John A Mcdavid — forgery
Shirley Kay Mcmillan — driving while intoxicated, endanger child criminal negligence
John Robert Mcnair — possession of marihuana, possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Erica Denise Miles — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Gabriel Munoz Jr — assault family violence by occlusion
Gilford Leon Neugent — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamines
Richard Neil Oswald — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Sara Kate Parrish — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Tera Lucielle Penrod — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Aaron Sean Petrus — driving while intoxicated - felony
Eddie Dwayne Pratt — possession of child pornography (3 counts)
Brad Wilson Pullin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Joseph Lee Rankin — retaliation (enhanced)
Davey Rex Rhodes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Mark Anthony Rhodes — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Christopher Ladale Ridings — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Frankie Joe Rivera — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Anthony Landen Robinson — assault family violence with a prior
Eric Rodriguez — assault family violence by occlusion
Juan Paulo Sanchez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Melvin Carl Schrader — failure to register as a sex offender
Robert Schweter — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Avery Omar Shanks — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Christopher Lynn Smiley — forgery
Tory R Smith — tampering with physical evidence
Vincent Lamar Snell — unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Bronwyn Josphine Snodgrass — robbery
Terrance Lee Spears — theft by deception of $300,000 or more from an elderly individual
Zachary Suarez — burglary of building
Francisco Joangel Sustaita — tampering with physical evidence
Albert Donald Sutton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Robert Lee Taylor — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Roxana Socorro Turrubiartes — driving while intoxicated - felony
Lashunda Arquala Waits — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Brandon Teniel Watkins — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine in a drug free zone
Everett Kent West — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Vanessa Leann Wilkerson — assault family violence with a prior
Emanuel Steven Williams — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Stephanie Ann Williams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Amor Esperanza Zuniga — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.