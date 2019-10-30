The following people were indicted Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Jared Joseph Poehl — possession of a controlled substance, with intent to deliver: alprazolam, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Adam Aldaba — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)
Derrick Dewayne Allgood — tampering with physical evidence
Alina Andazola Jr. — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, driving while intoxicated
Kent Durand Anderson — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Jazmine Renee Archie — theft of less than $2,500 or more priors
Sarah Alice Ashmore — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jacob Allen Barak — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Gary Wayne Barrington — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct
Quentin Riley Spaulding — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct discharge firearm
William Eldon Bates Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Paula Ann Becker — burglary of a habitation (enhanced), burglary of a building
Ashley Yvonne Bennett — forgery (2 counts)
Maxine Lee Berry — abandoning a child
Kendra Nicole Betters — theft of less than 2,500 with two or more priors
Blaine Dewayne Bivings — driving while intoxicated - felony
Andre Duane Boyd — aggravated robbery (habitual), aggravated assault on a public servant (habitual)
Dalvin Tyree Bradley — delivery of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Kimberly Bryant — aggravated robbery
Andrew Donnell Martin — aggravated robbery (habitual)
Gary Burl Whiteside — aggravated robbery (enhanced)
De’qwon Blesson Campbell — forgery
Cordarius Travon Carroll — forgery
Quintrial Tramond Carroll — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Jose Daniel Castanon-Servin — possession of marihuana
Anthony Al Chambers — evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced)
Anthony Al Chambers — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)
Claudio Francisco Chavez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Marrissa Marie Coleman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (2 counts), evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Stanley Jackson Crain — indecency with a child by contact
Micaela Shari Cruz — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Charles Alton Dawson — forgery (2 counts)
Donald Wayne Degrate — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Adrain Javier Deltoro — invasive visual recording
Christopher Jason Allen Dugay — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Ragen Raynauld Dykes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Michael Wayne Eaton — theft of less than $2500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
John Perry Edden — vehicle involved in an accident/failure to stop and render aid
Lanette Missylynn Farmer — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Daniel Fegette — delivery of marihuana
Robert Carlos Flores — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Kristian Carrington French — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Aaron Layton Gatlin — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced), harassment of a public servant (enhanced)
Colton Jacob Gentry — repeated violation of protective order (enhanced)
Crystal Dione Gill — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Jonathan De Jesus Gomez — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Adrian Gonzalez — burglary of a habitation (habitual)
Eric Renee Guerrero — tampering with physical evidence, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Glynn Andrew Hackett — possesssion of a controled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Crystal June Harrell — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Bob Michael Hart — endangering a child
David Luther Hart — endangering a child
Willie George Hawthorne — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Sierra Antoinette Hernandez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Delvon Dewan Hicklen — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Michael Evan Hutchins — possession of a controlled substance: tetraydrocannabinol
Marcus Ray Irons — prohibited substance in correctional facility, tampering with physical evidence
Dorothy Jean Isabel — assault of an elderly person
Sarah Marie James — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christopher Johnson — driving while intoxicated - felony
Daniel Scott Johnson — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Stanzell Johnson — driving while intoxicated - felony
Coby Scott Jones — debit card abuse (2 counts)
Daveon Antiwan Jones — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Justin Lance Kerns — forgery
Sharon Luchel King — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tylor James Krause — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center
James Randall Lehman — aggravated assault (enhanced)
Elizabeth Rose Levi — forgery
Patrick Dashawn Lucas Jr. — burglary of a habitation
Narciza Melissa Lujan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
James Wesley Mahoney — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Thomas Michael Martin — driving while intoxicated - felony, possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Ricky Martinez — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Joe Jay Mata — tampering with physical evidence
Mark Alexander Maughon — driving while intoxicated - felony
Ruby Lee Mccuin — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Alexander Alton Mcdavid — evading arrest or detetnion with a prior
Mohamed Abdi Mohamed — assault peace officer, escape while arrested, theft of a firearm
Faustino Montoya III — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Candice Moodie — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Luis Alberto Mora — vehicle involved in accident/ failure to stop and render aid
Daniel Lee Moreno — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Rockey Moreno — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Michael David Morris — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christopher Ronald Mower — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Mckinley Murdock — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michael Blane Murphy — tampering with physical evidence
Lisa Rene Navarro — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Alicia Michelle Ochoa — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Phillip Ortega — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
William Donnell Palmer — tampering with physical evidence
Arnulfo Perez — driving while intoxicated - felony
Gayle Lynn Perez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Carlos Perkins — endangering a child
Christi Lynn Perry — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Derrick Damon Pipkins — deadly conduct (2 counts)
John Joseph Polk — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)
Joanna Abigail Pollani — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Kyle Matthew Presley — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Letticia Balarin Quiroga — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (2 counts)
Reginald Keith Randolph — burglary of a building (enhanced)
Gregorio Fernando Reyes — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)
Antonio Reynoso — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)
Vanessa Ann Ridings — harassment of a public servant
Johnda Nicole Rife — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ilya Rijov-Ryzhov — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Johnny Lee Roberson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Alejandro Santos — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: tetrahydrocannabinol
Tasha Gayle Schanck — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Stephanie Rochelle Scott — possession of marihuana, possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Alejandro Romero Segundo — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Billy Wayne Shirley — indecency with a child by exposure
Frankie Allen Simons — fail to register as a sex offender
Daioddrick Kavontae Slaughter — sexual assault
Alfredo Soto — driving while intoxicated - felony
Stephen Howard Spiker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Thomas Allen Stanton — indecency with a child by contact (4 counts)
Tarvis Monte Stewart — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Thomas Arthur Stewart — aggravated sexual assault of a child (2 counts)
Paul Walter Stone — forgery
Kevin Wayne Sturdevant — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
April Lee Surratt — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Amelia Jo Sustaita — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Joseph Terronez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Aaron Edward Syma — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual), driving while intoxicated
Trey Jordan Thompson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Joseph Uzziel Torres — assault family violence by occlusion
Steven Wayne Trim — driving while intoxicated - felony
Daniel Juan Villafana — driving while intoxicated - felony
Matthew Stewart Vrba — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
RJ Warren Jr. — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tony Watson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Marcus Dewayne Weaver — possession of a controlled substance: heroin (enhanced)
Brandi Michelle Westbrook — debit card abuse against an elderly individual (2 counts)
Clayton Daniel White — possession of child pornography (6 counts)
Larry Donnell Wilkerson — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)
Laquinton Dante Williams — fail to register as a sex offender (habitual)
Joel Keith Wolf — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger (enhanced)
Felicia Renee Woods — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (enhanced)
Paul Wrighter — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
James Matthew Wylie — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Jonathan Allen Wynn — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Alex Zamarripa — tampering with physical evidence
