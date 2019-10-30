The following people were indicted Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Jared Joseph Poehl — possession of a controlled substance, with intent to deliver: alprazolam, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Adam Aldaba — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)

Derrick Dewayne Allgood — tampering with physical evidence

Alina Andazola Jr. — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, driving while intoxicated

Kent Durand Anderson — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Jazmine Renee Archie — theft of less than $2,500 or more priors

Sarah Alice Ashmore — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jacob Allen Barak — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Gary Wayne Barrington — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct

Quentin Riley Spaulding — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct discharge firearm

William Eldon Bates Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Paula Ann Becker — burglary of a habitation (enhanced), burglary of a building

Ashley Yvonne Bennett — forgery (2 counts)

Maxine Lee Berry — abandoning a child

Kendra Nicole Betters — theft of less than 2,500 with two or more priors

Blaine Dewayne Bivings — driving while intoxicated - felony

Andre Duane Boyd — aggravated robbery (habitual), aggravated assault on a public servant (habitual)

Dalvin Tyree Bradley — delivery of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Kimberly Bryant — aggravated robbery

Andrew Donnell Martin — aggravated robbery (habitual)

Gary Burl Whiteside — aggravated robbery (enhanced)

De’qwon Blesson Campbell — forgery

Cordarius Travon Carroll — forgery

Quintrial Tramond Carroll — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Jose Daniel Castanon-Servin — possession of marihuana

Anthony Al Chambers — evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced)

Anthony Al Chambers — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)

Claudio Francisco Chavez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Marrissa Marie Coleman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (2 counts), evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Stanley Jackson Crain — indecency with a child by contact

Micaela Shari Cruz — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Charles Alton Dawson — forgery (2 counts)

Donald Wayne Degrate — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Adrain Javier Deltoro — invasive visual recording

Christopher Jason Allen Dugay — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Ragen Raynauld Dykes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Michael Wayne Eaton — theft of less than $2500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

John Perry Edden — vehicle involved in an accident/failure to stop and render aid

Lanette Missylynn Farmer — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Daniel Fegette — delivery of marihuana

Robert Carlos Flores — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Kristian Carrington French — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Aaron Layton Gatlin — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced), harassment of a public servant (enhanced)

Colton Jacob Gentry — repeated violation of protective order (enhanced)

Crystal Dione Gill — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Jonathan De Jesus Gomez — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Adrian Gonzalez — burglary of a habitation (habitual)

Eric Renee Guerrero — tampering with physical evidence, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Glynn Andrew Hackett — possesssion of a controled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Crystal June Harrell — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Bob Michael Hart — endangering a child

David Luther Hart — endangering a child

Willie George Hawthorne — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Sierra Antoinette Hernandez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Delvon Dewan Hicklen — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Michael Evan Hutchins — possession of a controlled substance: tetraydrocannabinol

Marcus Ray Irons — prohibited substance in correctional facility, tampering with physical evidence

Dorothy Jean Isabel — assault of an elderly person

Sarah Marie James — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christopher Johnson — driving while intoxicated - felony

Daniel Scott Johnson — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Stanzell Johnson — driving while intoxicated - felony

Coby Scott Jones — debit card abuse (2 counts)

Daveon Antiwan Jones — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Justin Lance Kerns — forgery

Sharon Luchel King — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tylor James Krause — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center

James Randall Lehman — aggravated assault (enhanced)

Elizabeth Rose Levi — forgery

Patrick Dashawn Lucas Jr. — burglary of a habitation

Narciza Melissa Lujan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

James Wesley Mahoney — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Thomas Michael Martin — driving while intoxicated - felony, possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Ricky Martinez — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Joe Jay Mata — tampering with physical evidence

Mark Alexander Maughon — driving while intoxicated - felony

Ruby Lee Mccuin — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Alexander Alton Mcdavid — evading arrest or detetnion with a prior

Mohamed Abdi Mohamed — assault peace officer, escape while arrested, theft of a firearm

Faustino Montoya III — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Candice Moodie — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Luis Alberto Mora — vehicle involved in accident/ failure to stop and render aid

Daniel Lee Moreno — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Rockey Moreno — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Michael David Morris — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christopher Ronald Mower — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Mckinley Murdock — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael Blane Murphy — tampering with physical evidence

Lisa Rene Navarro — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Alicia Michelle Ochoa — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Phillip Ortega — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

William Donnell Palmer — tampering with physical evidence

Arnulfo Perez — driving while intoxicated - felony

Gayle Lynn Perez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Carlos Perkins — endangering a child

Christi Lynn Perry — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Derrick Damon Pipkins — deadly conduct (2 counts)

John Joseph Polk — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)

Joanna Abigail Pollani — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Kyle Matthew Presley — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Letticia Balarin Quiroga — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (2 counts)

Reginald Keith Randolph — burglary of a building (enhanced)

Gregorio Fernando Reyes — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)

Antonio Reynoso — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)

Vanessa Ann Ridings — harassment of a public servant

Johnda Nicole Rife — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ilya Rijov-Ryzhov — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Johnny Lee Roberson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Alejandro Santos — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: tetrahydrocannabinol

Tasha Gayle Schanck — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Stephanie Rochelle Scott — possession of marihuana, possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Alejandro Romero Segundo — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Billy Wayne Shirley — indecency with a child by exposure

Frankie Allen Simons — fail to register as a sex offender

Daioddrick Kavontae Slaughter — sexual assault

Alfredo Soto — driving while intoxicated - felony

Stephen Howard Spiker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Thomas Allen Stanton — indecency with a child by contact (4 counts)

Tarvis Monte Stewart — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Thomas Arthur Stewart — aggravated sexual assault of a child (2 counts)

Paul Walter Stone — forgery

Kevin Wayne Sturdevant — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

April Lee Surratt — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Amelia Jo Sustaita — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joseph Terronez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Aaron Edward Syma — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual), driving while intoxicated

Trey Jordan Thompson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joseph Uzziel Torres — assault family violence by occlusion

Steven Wayne Trim — driving while intoxicated - felony

Daniel Juan Villafana — driving while intoxicated - felony

Matthew Stewart Vrba — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

RJ Warren Jr. — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tony Watson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Marcus Dewayne Weaver — possession of a controlled substance: heroin (enhanced)

Brandi Michelle Westbrook — debit card abuse against an elderly individual (2 counts)

Clayton Daniel White — possession of child pornography (6 counts)

Larry Donnell Wilkerson — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)

Laquinton Dante Williams — fail to register as a sex offender (habitual)

Joel Keith Wolf — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger (enhanced)

Felicia Renee Woods — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (enhanced)

Paul Wrighter — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

James Matthew Wylie — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Jonathan Allen Wynn — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Alex Zamarripa — tampering with physical evidence

