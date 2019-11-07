The following people were indicted Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Michael Garrett — aggravated assault (enhanced)

Krystal Nicole Russell — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannibinol

Leon Cornelious — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: tetrahydrocannabinol

Demetrius D. Miller — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: tetrahydrocannabinol

James Aldus Toney Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Xavier Michaeal Acevedo — tampering with physical evidence

Nathaniel Dwight Adkison — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Derek Kain Alvarado — burglary of a habitation

Alfredo Daniel Alzalde — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Rashaundra Taree Anderson — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Vintreil Demarcus Anderson — aggravated assault against a family member

Celestino Andrade — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Dann Michelle Lewis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Juan Antonio Andrade — assault family violence by occlusion

Johnny Dale Baker — assault family violence with a prior

Jacob Allen Barak — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Nicholas James Berry — assault family violence with a prior

James N. Bondeson — harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities

Denver Wayne Bramble — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Troise Salena Brinfield — assault against a security officer

Elizabeth Ann Britt — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Jonathan Ray Brooks — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Devin Waylon Brown — theft of a firearm

Joseph Ray Buchanan — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Quintrial Tramond Carroll — burglary of a building

Anna Marie Castillo — possession of a controlled substance, to:wit: methamphetamine

Anthony Hinojosa — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Carven Lewis Caufield — assault family violence by occlusion

Angela Rene Cervantez — engaging in organized criminal activity

Armando Estrada Jr. — engaging in organized criminal activity

David Cortez — driving while intoxicated - felony

Don John Crow Jr. — deadly conduct

Lacey Elaine Darby — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christopher Jamar Davis — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Katazshane Kerriesha Davis — tampering with physical evidence

Brandon Hallet Dexter — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joseph David Diaz — burglary of a building (enhanced)

Kimbry Jalance Dodson — prostitution of a child

Aaron Michael Drew — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: alprazolam

Terrence Scott Dudik — theft from a person (enhanced)

Dwayne Dunmore — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Raymond Joshua Dyer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Felipe Bruno Ferdin Jr. — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Schuyler Ferris — driving while intoxicated - felony

Jessie Dwayne Flanagan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Kevin Demond Gaines — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)

Leonard R. Garcia — forgery

Sammy Gayton Jr. — tampering with physical evidence

Tony Freeman — theft from a person (enhanced)

Haden Patrick Gibson — possession of controlled substance, to wit: tetrahydrocannabinol

Crystal Dione Gill — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Shatorie Andrew Session — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Brandon Rashod Givens — tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Eric Leon Hall — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Robert Hamilton — aggravated robbery (enhanced)

Christopher Dustin Harmon — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Alton Trayvon Hawkins Jr — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Jarrett Glenn Henson — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Jeffrey Lee Hickey — fraudulant use or possession of identifying information

Jesus Tonche Picazo — forgery

Ananova Nicole Hill — assault against a public servant

Joseph Edward Holecek — driving while intoxicated - felony

Latoya Racquel Hollie — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Maegan Nicole Hooper — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Deshawn Lamare Horne — continuous sexual abuse of young children

Lance Grady Hunter — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

William Joseph Hurt — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Johnny Eric Jackson — burglary of a habitation

Lauren Michelle Jean — hindering apprehension

Robert Lee Jennings Jr — abandoning a child (2 counts)

Armani Jaqui Johnson — unlawful promotion of intimate visual material

Mark Steven Jones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Barry Joseph Keenan — boating while intoxicated - felony

Conner Thomas Kellog — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Deondra Danquestdaquon Lang — theft of a firearm

Gabriella Ayisha Lazarine — abandoning a child

Thomas Earl Lewis — retaliation

Aranxa Sashel Lopez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Aranxa Sashel Lopez — aggravated assault

Selena Ashley Lopez — debit card abuse

Emmanuel Martinez — aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Robert Lee Martinez — possession of a controlled substance: psilocin

James Tylor Mclarty — sexual assault of a child (4 counts)

Willie Rodell Mcclellan — retaliation

Henry Lee Singleton — assault on a public servant (2 counts)

Eric Wayne Mccreary — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Mattie B Mccreary — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

David Mendoza Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jeph Allen Merritt — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Shannon Dewitt Modisette — possession of child pornography (12 counts)

Leydi Olivia Montejo — forgery (2 counts)

Michael Allen Morgan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

John Martin Morris — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Chad Louis Spears — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Danny Joseph Nanny — forgery

Michael Anthony Nevarez — aggravated assault

Candace Megan Nichols — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Archie Oneal — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Billy Alexander Overstreet — debit card abuse (enhanced)

Belen Gianna Ozuna — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, tampering with physical evidence

Charles Dwayne Parker — aggravated assault (enhanced) (3 counts), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Joel Patino — burglary of a vehicle with two or more priors

Jaimie Valentina Patterson — possession of a controlled substance: heroin, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Roland Anthony Pena — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)

Jesse Lozano Pina — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)

Sergio Plascencia-Orozco — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Delvin Dewayne Pope — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence

Ciara Consuelo Quinonez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone

Cassandra Selena Castillo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone

Mario Antonio Ramey — trademark counterfeiting

Garett Morris — trademark counterfeiting

Michael Fluellen — trademark counterfeiting

Steven Paul Rebholz — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael Chad Reeves — aggravated robbery

Scotty Rhodes — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Benito Rivera Jr. — assault family violence with a prior

Brian Dean Robertson — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Jarianne Gercell Robinson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (2 counts)

Benito Rodriguez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Francisca Gabriella Rodriguez — injury to a child

Isaac Rodriguez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael Angelo Rodriquez — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)

Dejon Nichole Salinas — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Jose Sanchez — assault family violence by occlusion, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Fernando Rafeal Sandoval Jr — tampering with physical evidence- count ii

Steven James Scallion — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Ninfa Geneva Seniceros — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Misty Shay Simpson — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Demontray Sims — theft less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Tierra Joyce Smith — deadly conduct

Trisha Lyn Smith — aggravated assault with serious bodily injury to a family member with a deadly weapon

Trisha Lyn Smith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Keith Demond Snell — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Bobby Shane Stone — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Randal Artie Straten — injury to an elderly individual

Elita Deann Stroud — forgery

Christopher Lee Tadlock — driving while intoxicated - felony

Cedric Marcel Tarrant — unlawful possession of a firearm by felon

Jason Maurice Taylor — assault family violence with a prior

Tamia Jhanae Thirkill — credit card abuse (2 counts)

Alkanha Lafond Thompson — injury to a child (2 counts)

Corey Tierre Thompson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Domingo Antonio Torres Jr. — tampering with physical evidence (habitual), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Thomas Everet Vanderkinter — intoxication assault

Rosio Vargas — endangering a child (3 counts)

Kevin Vo — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Ricky James Wallace — aggravated kidnapping (enhanced)

Brian Mark White — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Aurora Victoria Whitman — assault against a public servant

Sean Austen Whitworth — theft from an elderly individual

Don Ray Williams — burglary of a habitation, interference with a police service animal

Sontarius Derien Williams — escape

Cody James Workman — burglary of a habitation

David Lee Cumbo — burglary of a habitation

Wendy Kay Young — aka Wendy Kay Puig — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Shaun Wayne Yarbrough — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

