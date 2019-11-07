The following people were indicted Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Michael Garrett — aggravated assault (enhanced)
Krystal Nicole Russell — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannibinol
Leon Cornelious — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: tetrahydrocannabinol
Demetrius D. Miller — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: tetrahydrocannabinol
James Aldus Toney Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Xavier Michaeal Acevedo — tampering with physical evidence
Nathaniel Dwight Adkison — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Derek Kain Alvarado — burglary of a habitation
Alfredo Daniel Alzalde — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Rashaundra Taree Anderson — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Vintreil Demarcus Anderson — aggravated assault against a family member
Celestino Andrade — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Dann Michelle Lewis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Juan Antonio Andrade — assault family violence by occlusion
Johnny Dale Baker — assault family violence with a prior
Jacob Allen Barak — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Nicholas James Berry — assault family violence with a prior
James N. Bondeson — harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities
Denver Wayne Bramble — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Troise Salena Brinfield — assault against a security officer
Elizabeth Ann Britt — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Jonathan Ray Brooks — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Devin Waylon Brown — theft of a firearm
Joseph Ray Buchanan — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Quintrial Tramond Carroll — burglary of a building
Anna Marie Castillo — possession of a controlled substance, to:wit: methamphetamine
Anthony Hinojosa — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Carven Lewis Caufield — assault family violence by occlusion
Angela Rene Cervantez — engaging in organized criminal activity
Armando Estrada Jr. — engaging in organized criminal activity
David Cortez — driving while intoxicated - felony
Don John Crow Jr. — deadly conduct
Lacey Elaine Darby — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christopher Jamar Davis — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Katazshane Kerriesha Davis — tampering with physical evidence
Brandon Hallet Dexter — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Joseph David Diaz — burglary of a building (enhanced)
Kimbry Jalance Dodson — prostitution of a child
Aaron Michael Drew — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: alprazolam
Terrence Scott Dudik — theft from a person (enhanced)
Dwayne Dunmore — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Raymond Joshua Dyer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Felipe Bruno Ferdin Jr. — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Schuyler Ferris — driving while intoxicated - felony
Jessie Dwayne Flanagan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Kevin Demond Gaines — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)
Leonard R. Garcia — forgery
Sammy Gayton Jr. — tampering with physical evidence
Tony Freeman — theft from a person (enhanced)
Haden Patrick Gibson — possession of controlled substance, to wit: tetrahydrocannabinol
Crystal Dione Gill — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Shatorie Andrew Session — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Brandon Rashod Givens — tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Eric Leon Hall — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Robert Hamilton — aggravated robbery (enhanced)
Christopher Dustin Harmon — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Alton Trayvon Hawkins Jr — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Jarrett Glenn Henson — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Jeffrey Lee Hickey — fraudulant use or possession of identifying information
Jesus Tonche Picazo — forgery
Ananova Nicole Hill — assault against a public servant
Joseph Edward Holecek — driving while intoxicated - felony
Latoya Racquel Hollie — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Maegan Nicole Hooper — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Deshawn Lamare Horne — continuous sexual abuse of young children
Lance Grady Hunter — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
William Joseph Hurt — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Johnny Eric Jackson — burglary of a habitation
Lauren Michelle Jean — hindering apprehension
Robert Lee Jennings Jr — abandoning a child (2 counts)
Armani Jaqui Johnson — unlawful promotion of intimate visual material
Mark Steven Jones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Barry Joseph Keenan — boating while intoxicated - felony
Conner Thomas Kellog — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Deondra Danquestdaquon Lang — theft of a firearm
Gabriella Ayisha Lazarine — abandoning a child
Thomas Earl Lewis — retaliation
Aranxa Sashel Lopez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Aranxa Sashel Lopez — aggravated assault
Selena Ashley Lopez — debit card abuse
Emmanuel Martinez — aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Robert Lee Martinez — possession of a controlled substance: psilocin
James Tylor Mclarty — sexual assault of a child (4 counts)
Willie Rodell Mcclellan — retaliation
Henry Lee Singleton — assault on a public servant (2 counts)
Eric Wayne Mccreary — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Mattie B Mccreary — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
David Mendoza Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jeph Allen Merritt — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Shannon Dewitt Modisette — possession of child pornography (12 counts)
Leydi Olivia Montejo — forgery (2 counts)
Michael Allen Morgan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
John Martin Morris — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Chad Louis Spears — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Danny Joseph Nanny — forgery
Michael Anthony Nevarez — aggravated assault
Candace Megan Nichols — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Archie Oneal — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Billy Alexander Overstreet — debit card abuse (enhanced)
Belen Gianna Ozuna — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, tampering with physical evidence
Charles Dwayne Parker — aggravated assault (enhanced) (3 counts), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Joel Patino — burglary of a vehicle with two or more priors
Jaimie Valentina Patterson — possession of a controlled substance: heroin, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Roland Anthony Pena — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)
Jesse Lozano Pina — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)
Sergio Plascencia-Orozco — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Delvin Dewayne Pope — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence
Ciara Consuelo Quinonez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone
Cassandra Selena Castillo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone
Mario Antonio Ramey — trademark counterfeiting
Garett Morris — trademark counterfeiting
Michael Fluellen — trademark counterfeiting
Steven Paul Rebholz — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michael Chad Reeves — aggravated robbery
Scotty Rhodes — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Benito Rivera Jr. — assault family violence with a prior
Brian Dean Robertson — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Jarianne Gercell Robinson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (2 counts)
Benito Rodriguez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Francisca Gabriella Rodriguez — injury to a child
Isaac Rodriguez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michael Angelo Rodriquez — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)
Dejon Nichole Salinas — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Jose Sanchez — assault family violence by occlusion, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Fernando Rafeal Sandoval Jr — tampering with physical evidence- count ii
Steven James Scallion — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Ninfa Geneva Seniceros — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Misty Shay Simpson — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Demontray Sims — theft less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Tierra Joyce Smith — deadly conduct
Trisha Lyn Smith — aggravated assault with serious bodily injury to a family member with a deadly weapon
Trisha Lyn Smith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Keith Demond Snell — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Bobby Shane Stone — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Randal Artie Straten — injury to an elderly individual
Elita Deann Stroud — forgery
Christopher Lee Tadlock — driving while intoxicated - felony
Cedric Marcel Tarrant — unlawful possession of a firearm by felon
Jason Maurice Taylor — assault family violence with a prior
Tamia Jhanae Thirkill — credit card abuse (2 counts)
Alkanha Lafond Thompson — injury to a child (2 counts)
Corey Tierre Thompson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Domingo Antonio Torres Jr. — tampering with physical evidence (habitual), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Thomas Everet Vanderkinter — intoxication assault
Rosio Vargas — endangering a child (3 counts)
Kevin Vo — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Ricky James Wallace — aggravated kidnapping (enhanced)
Brian Mark White — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Aurora Victoria Whitman — assault against a public servant
Sean Austen Whitworth — theft from an elderly individual
Don Ray Williams — burglary of a habitation, interference with a police service animal
Sontarius Derien Williams — escape
Cody James Workman — burglary of a habitation
David Lee Cumbo — burglary of a habitation
Wendy Kay Young — aka Wendy Kay Puig — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Shaun Wayne Yarbrough — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
