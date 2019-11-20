The following people were indicted Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Matthew David Weir — arson
Ricky Barreintos Aldaba — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Alando Wayne Betters — injury to an elderly individual (2 counts)
Shannon Ross Boehler — boating while intoxicated - felony
Chris Chaemar Burns — possession of marihuana
Johnny Ray Caddell — criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Bennitra Kyara Cain — online impersonation
Stevenson Randolph Carl — possession of child pornography (5 counts)
Alisa Marie Castro — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Nathan Carrington Coleman — assault family violence by occlusion (habitual)
Abigail Contreras — smuggling of persons (2 counts)
Jesus Adrian Rodriguez — smuggling of persons (2 counts)
Abraham Perez Cordova — assault family violence with a prior
Carol Michelle Deleon — injury to a child
Kourtney Shea Donnell — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannibinol
Aaron Gilbert Elizondo — criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Jonathan Rodriguez Flores — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Roger Noel Garza — aggravated sexual assault
Sandra Gonzales — endangering a child, driving while intoxicated
Christopher Lamar Hall — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, sexual assault, assault family violence by occlusion, invasive visual recording
John David Harris — injury to an elderly individual
Jacob Keslin Hawkins — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Joseph Gary Hayes — illegal dumping 1,000 pounds or more
Kennedy Ray Huckobey — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: 3,4 methylenedioxy mehtamphetamine
Kennedy Ray Huckobey — criminal negligent homicide
Heather Grace Hughes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jseth Hutson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Calvin Jamal Jones — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Keith Tyrone Jones — credit card abuse against an elderly individual, credit card abuse
Michael Kidwell — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Craig Demonte King — delivery of a controlled substance, to:wit: heroin in a drug free zone
Sandra Dee King — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Deborah Priscilla Lane — hindering apprehension
Ronald Matthews Lane — hindering apprehension
Lee Leteff — robbery, assault causes bodily injury
Robert Long — injury to a child
Ricardo Cruz Lozano Jr — endangering a child
Angelica Maldonado — fraudulant use or possession of identifying information
Shiquentinal Dev’onta Mcclenan — exploitation of an elderly individual
Lexie Horizon Mckee — credit card abuse
Debbie Melendez — fraudulant use or possession of identifying information
Paul Anthony Melendez Jr — aggravated assault
Darla Dale Montoya — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Dillion Alan Neill — possession of controlled substances: methamphetamine
Juan Carlos Orozco — credit card abuse (2 counts)
Danika Jade Pabst — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information of an elderly individual
Abigail Padilla — possession of marihuana
Tony Brian Pantos — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Noe Perez — burglary of a habitation
Raynard Sturdivan Peterson — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)
Nathaniel Pipkin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Caitlin Rose Portwood — hindering apprehension
Zachary Montrell Preston — injury to a child
Katisha Iisha Price — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Daniel Ramirez-Maldonado — continuous sexual abuse of a young child
Cody Reese — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Hailee Daniel Reily — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jeremy J Robert — continuous sexual abuse of a young child
Gary Franklin Rodriguez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Vanessa Romero-Gonzales — fraudlent use or possession of identifying information
Christian Romero — criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
David Salazar — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Lisa Marie Scott — possession of a controlled substance: morphine
Loretta June Sexton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Vincent Clyde Hendrix Jr — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Bryon Keith Smith — possession of a controlled substance, to wit: methamphetamine
Chris Wayne Sparkman — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Cody Dewayne Spivey — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Zachary Suarez — engaging in organized crime, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Leroy Tovar Fuentes — engaging in organized crime
Jayadrian Rivera — engaging in organized crime
Justin Angel Hernandez — engaging in organized crime
Marshall Leroy Taylor — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol, unauthorized use of a vehicle
Dominica Reney Theriot A/K/A Dominica Guerra — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000 from an elderly individual (enhanced)
Alexander Quinten Thomas — endangering a child, driving while intoxicated
James Thomas — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
James Willis Thompson — vehicle involved in an accident/failure to stop and render aid
Michael Jacob Thompson — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Serena Michelle Thompson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jacey Leigh Westberry — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Justin Cartania White — injury to a child
Larry Dean Wilkerson — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
