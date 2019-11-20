The following people were indicted Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Matthew David Weir — arson

Ricky Barreintos Aldaba — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Alando Wayne Betters — injury to an elderly individual (2 counts)

Shannon Ross Boehler — boating while intoxicated - felony

Chris Chaemar Burns — possession of marihuana

Johnny Ray Caddell — criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Bennitra Kyara Cain — online impersonation

Stevenson Randolph Carl — possession of child pornography (5 counts)

Alisa Marie Castro — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Nathan Carrington Coleman — assault family violence by occlusion (habitual)

Abigail Contreras — smuggling of persons (2 counts)

Jesus Adrian Rodriguez — smuggling of persons (2 counts)

Abraham Perez Cordova — assault family violence with a prior

Carol Michelle Deleon — injury to a child

Kourtney Shea Donnell — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannibinol

Aaron Gilbert Elizondo — criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Jonathan Rodriguez Flores — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Roger Noel Garza — aggravated sexual assault

Sandra Gonzales — endangering a child, driving while intoxicated

Christopher Lamar Hall — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, sexual assault, assault family violence by occlusion, invasive visual recording

John David Harris — injury to an elderly individual

Jacob Keslin Hawkins — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joseph Gary Hayes — illegal dumping 1,000 pounds or more

Kennedy Ray Huckobey — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: 3,4 methylenedioxy mehtamphetamine

Kennedy Ray Huckobey — criminal negligent homicide

Heather Grace Hughes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jseth Hutson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Calvin Jamal Jones — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Keith Tyrone Jones — credit card abuse against an elderly individual, credit card abuse

Michael Kidwell — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Craig Demonte King — delivery of a controlled substance, to:wit: heroin in a drug free zone

Sandra Dee King — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Deborah Priscilla Lane — hindering apprehension

Ronald Matthews Lane — hindering apprehension

Lee Leteff — robbery, assault causes bodily injury

Robert Long — injury to a child

Ricardo Cruz Lozano Jr — endangering a child

Angelica Maldonado — fraudulant use or possession of identifying information

Shiquentinal Dev’onta Mcclenan — exploitation of an elderly individual

Lexie Horizon Mckee — credit card abuse

Debbie Melendez — fraudulant use or possession of identifying information

Paul Anthony Melendez Jr — aggravated assault

Darla Dale Montoya — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Dillion Alan Neill — possession of controlled substances: methamphetamine

Juan Carlos Orozco — credit card abuse (2 counts)

Danika Jade Pabst — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information of an elderly individual

Abigail Padilla — possession of marihuana

Tony Brian Pantos — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Noe Perez — burglary of a habitation

Raynard Sturdivan Peterson — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)

Nathaniel Pipkin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Caitlin Rose Portwood — hindering apprehension

Zachary Montrell Preston — injury to a child

Katisha Iisha Price — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Daniel Ramirez-Maldonado — continuous sexual abuse of a young child

Cody Reese — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Hailee Daniel Reily — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jeremy J Robert — continuous sexual abuse of a young child

Gary Franklin Rodriguez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Vanessa Romero-Gonzales — fraudlent use or possession of identifying information

Christian Romero — criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

David Salazar — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Lisa Marie Scott — possession of a controlled substance: morphine

Loretta June Sexton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Vincent Clyde Hendrix Jr — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Bryon Keith Smith — possession of a controlled substance, to wit: methamphetamine

Chris Wayne Sparkman — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Cody Dewayne Spivey — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Zachary Suarez — engaging in organized crime, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Leroy Tovar Fuentes — engaging in organized crime

Jayadrian Rivera — engaging in organized crime

Justin Angel Hernandez — engaging in organized crime

Marshall Leroy Taylor — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol, unauthorized use of a vehicle

Dominica Reney Theriot A/K/A Dominica Guerra — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000 from an elderly individual (enhanced)

Alexander Quinten Thomas — endangering a child, driving while intoxicated

James Thomas — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

James Willis Thompson — vehicle involved in an accident/failure to stop and render aid

Michael Jacob Thompson — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Serena Michelle Thompson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jacey Leigh Westberry — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Justin Cartania White — injury to a child

Larry Dean Wilkerson — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

