The following people were indicted Wednesday, May 6, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Rufus Earl Adkinson — burglary of a habitation
Gary Wayne Alexander — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
Sergio Rene Arroyo Reyes — indecency with a child by contact
Edward Avila — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kerry Trimaine Bible — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Eleazar Coronado Cardenas — assault family violence by occlusion, injury to a child
Nicholas Caughenbaugh — fail to register as a sex offender
Michael Dion Crawford — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone (habitual)
Craig Eugene Dansby — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Eric Daniell Davenport — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jessica Lee Gardea — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tristan Heathe Dugger — possession of child pornography (3 counts)
Debra Louise Degrate — assault against a public servant
Manuel Flores Jr. — aggravated sexual assault
Shawn Gabriel Garcia — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Krisean Jamon Gibson — murder
Jamarine Long — murder
Terrell Lee Griffin — continuous violence against the family (enhanced)
Stephen Wayne Haralson — aggravated assault
Rodniesha Roshoun Harris — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ronald Lee Haynes — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Juan Porfirio Hernandez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Alex Daniel Flores — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Krystle Erin Morin — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Ivan Oviedo — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Tammi Beth Hollis — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit:methamphetamine
Freddie Lee Hutchinson — burglary of habitation, burglary of building
David Earl Johnson — murder
Ike Juinor Johnson — robbery
Julian Sentell Johnson — burglary of a habitation (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Sean Keith Kolb — aggravated assault, assault family violence by occlusion
Keith Obryant Lea — indecency with a child (2 counts)
Lance Dewayne Lusk — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Catalina Maldonado — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
David Martinez — — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Mario Martinez — continuous sexual abuse of a young child
Willie Gus Mcdavid — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Levi Todd Mckay — burglary of a habitation
Levi Todd Mckay — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Tabitha Marie Saulters — burglary of a habitation
Ernest Wayne Mclemore — burglary of a building
Aaron Chase Mcmichael — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Sheryl Gatlin Merritt — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Zacarias F. Molina — sexual assault (2 counts)
Robert Dan Parrish — failure to register as a sex offender
David Isiah Resendez — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Willis L. Rutledge Jr. — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)
Willis L. Rutledge Jr. — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine
Willis L. Rutledge Jr. — forgery (enhanced)
Delviyonte Dequae Sampson — capital murder
Delviyonte Dequae Sampson — aggravated robbery
Deneek Veshawn Sterling — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine (enhanced)
Edward Sutton — possession of a controlled substance to-wit: tetrahydrocannabinol
Thomas Michael Cornford — possesssion of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Kiara Thomas-Parrish — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Corey Tierre Thompson — assault family violence with a prior
Kevin Darnell Wash — capital murder
Devin Antwane White — violation of bond
Devin Antwane White — assault family violence by occlusion
Jonathan Allen Wynn — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
