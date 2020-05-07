The following people were indicted Wednesday, May 6, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Rufus Earl Adkinson — burglary of a habitation

Gary Wayne Alexander — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Sergio Rene Arroyo Reyes — indecency with a child by contact

Edward Avila — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kerry Trimaine Bible — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Eleazar Coronado Cardenas — assault family violence by occlusion, injury to a child

Nicholas Caughenbaugh — fail to register as a sex offender

Michael Dion Crawford — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone (habitual)

Craig Eugene Dansby — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Eric Daniell Davenport — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jessica Lee Gardea — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tristan Heathe Dugger — possession of child pornography (3 counts)

Debra Louise Degrate — assault against a public servant

Manuel Flores Jr. — aggravated sexual assault

Shawn Gabriel Garcia — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Krisean Jamon Gibson — murder

Jamarine Long — murder

Terrell Lee Griffin — continuous violence against the family (enhanced)

Stephen Wayne Haralson — aggravated assault

Rodniesha Roshoun Harris — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ronald Lee Haynes — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Juan Porfirio Hernandez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Alex Daniel Flores — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Krystle Erin Morin — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Ivan Oviedo — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Tammi Beth Hollis — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit:methamphetamine

Freddie Lee Hutchinson — burglary of habitation, burglary of building

David Earl Johnson — murder

Ike Juinor Johnson — robbery

Julian Sentell Johnson — burglary of a habitation (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Sean Keith Kolb — aggravated assault, assault family violence by occlusion

Keith Obryant Lea — indecency with a child (2 counts)

Lance Dewayne Lusk — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Catalina Maldonado — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

David Martinez — — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Mario Martinez — continuous sexual abuse of a young child

Willie Gus Mcdavid — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Levi Todd Mckay — burglary of a habitation

Levi Todd Mckay — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Tabitha Marie Saulters — burglary of a habitation

Ernest Wayne Mclemore — burglary of a building

Aaron Chase Mcmichael — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Sheryl Gatlin Merritt — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Zacarias F. Molina — sexual assault (2 counts)

Robert Dan Parrish — failure to register as a sex offender

David Isiah Resendez — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Willis L. Rutledge Jr. — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)

Willis L. Rutledge Jr. — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine

Willis L. Rutledge Jr. — forgery (enhanced)

Delviyonte Dequae Sampson — capital murder

Delviyonte Dequae Sampson — aggravated robbery

Deneek Veshawn Sterling — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine (enhanced)

Edward Sutton — possession of a controlled substance to-wit: tetrahydrocannabinol

Thomas Michael Cornford — possesssion of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Kiara Thomas-Parrish — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Corey Tierre Thompson — assault family violence with a prior

Kevin Darnell Wash — capital murder

Devin Antwane White — violation of bond

Devin Antwane White — assault family violence by occlusion

Jonathan Allen Wynn — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

