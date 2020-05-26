The following people were indicted Tuesday, May 26, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Rufus Earl Adkinson — burglary of a habitation

Gary Wayne Alexander — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Sergio Rene Arroyo Reyes — indecency with a child by contact

Edward Avila — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine

Kerry Trimaine Bible — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine

Eleazar Coronado Cardenas — assault family violence by occlusion-count i

— injury to a child- count ii

Nicholas Caughenbaugh — fail to register as a sex offender

Michael Dion Crawford — delivery of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine in a drug free zone (habitual)

Craig Eugene Dansby — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine

Eric Daniell Davenport — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine

Jessica Lee Gardea — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine

Tristan Heathe Dugger — possession of child pornography- count i

— possession of child pornography- count ii

— possession of child pornography- count iii

Debra Louise Degrate — assault against a public servant

Manuel Flores Jr — aggravated sexual assault

Shawn Gabriel Garcia — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine

Krisean Jamon Gibson — murder

Jamarine Long — murder

Terrell Lee Griffin — continuous violence against the family (enhanced)

Stephen Wayne Haralson — aggravated assault

Rodniesha Roshoun Harris — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine

Ronald Lee Haynes — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Juan Porfirio Hernandez — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: cocaine

Alex Daniel Flores — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: cocaine

Krystle Erin Morin — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: cocaine

Ivan Oviedo — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: cocaine

Tammi Beth Hollis — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit:methamphetamine

Freddie Lee Hutchinson — burglary of habitation - count i

— burglary of building - count ii

David Earl Johnson — murder

Ike Juinor Johnson — robbery

Julian Sentell Johnson — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)- count i

— unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)- count ii

Sean Keith Kolb — aggravated assault - count i

— assault family violence by occlusion - count ii

Keith Obryant Lea — indecency with a child- count i

— indecency with a child- count ii

Lance Dewayne Lusk — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine - count i

— theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors - count ii

Catalina Maldonado — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine

David Martinez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle - count i

— possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine - count ii

Mario Martinez — continuous sexual abuse of a young child

Willie Gus Mcdavid — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine

Levi Todd Mckay — burglary of a habitation

Levi Todd Mckay — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to-wit: methamphetamine

Tabitha Marie Saulters — burglary of a habitation

Ernest Wayne Mclemore — burglary of a building

Aaron Chase Mcmichael — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: heroin

Sheryl Gatlin Merritt — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Zacarias F Molina — sexual assault- count i

— sexual assault- count ii

Robert Dan Parrish — failure to register as a sex offender

David Isiah Resendez — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Willis L Rutledge Jr — delivery of a controlled substance, to-wit: cocaine (enhanced)

Willis L Rutledge Jr — delivery of a controlled substance, to-wit: cocaine

Willis L Rutledge Jr — forgery (enhanced)

Delviyonte Dequae Sampson — capital murder

Delviyonte Dequae Sampson — aggravated robbery

Deneek Veshawn Sterling — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine (enhanced)

Edward Sutton — possession of a controlled substance to-wit: tetrahydrocannabinol

Thomas Michael Cornford — possesssion of a controlled substance, to-wit: tetrahydrocannabinol

Kiara Thomas-Parrish — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to-wit: cocaine

Corey Tierre Thompson — assault family violence with a prior

Kevin Darnell Wash — capital murder

Devin Antwane White — violation of bond

Devin Antwane White — assault family violence by occlusion

Jonathan Allen Wynn — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine

Kevin Darnell Wash — aggravated robbery

