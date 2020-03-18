The following people were indicted Wednesday, March 18, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Darrell Wayne Greenwood — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Cornelio Aguilar — forgery (2 counts)
Maria De Carmen Jaimes-Escudra — forgery (3 counts)
Michael Anthony Alardin — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)
Laura Elizabeth Bartlett — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Aaron Benitez — possession of a controlled substance to-wit: cocaine
Tederick Dewayne Bessie — robbery
Brandon Chase Bourque — interference with child custody
Sylvester Bradley — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin
Jonas Ray Bradshaw — injury to a child (7 counts), continuous assault family violence
D’Michael Rashard Brown — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Robin Jay Brown — injury to an elderly individual
Ruth U. Bucher — evading arrest detention with a vehicle
Jose Luis Calixtro-Pereyra — attempted sexual assault, assault family violence
William Carr — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 from an elderly individual
Quintrial Tramond Carroll — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Lawrence Clayton Hayes — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Teneakeya Lucinda Alise Moore — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence
Erica Joanna Portillo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Stephanie Renee Stocks — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tedrick Dashon Carroll — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Mason Chudej — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
James Young — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Steven Anthony Clay Jr. — aggravated assault against a public servant, unlawful possession firearm by felon
Carolyn Ann Courtney — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
DeCarlos Leggette Demmerritte — forgery (enhanced) (6 counts)
Julie Ann Dykes — burglary of a building
Michael William Winstead — burglary of a building
Stephanie Leann Fabianke — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
John Michael Farr — aggravated assault
Kari Linn Gerik — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, to-wit:methamphetamine
Justin Tyler Warren — tampering with physical evidence (habitual), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)
Jacob Lance Gest — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Michael Anthony Gibson — burglary of a habitation
Pete Gonzales Jr. — burglary of a habitation (habitual)
David Lucas Guyton — burglary of a habitation
Lena Marie Hayes — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Seth Clay Henderson — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 from an elderly individual
Larry Dewayne Henry — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Joel Dale Holder — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Telvin Jamaal Horne — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Artstran Datron Johnson — tampering with physical evidence
Victoria Louann Johnson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ronald Charles Kelley — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
Mary Yvonne King — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine
Ashley Rebecca Lear — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Sabina Lerma — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Orlando Alfredo Luera — stalking, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Julian Victor Martinez — assault family violence with a prior
Brandie Denise Mcclendon — attemped arson
Alexander Alton Mcdavid — assault family violence with a prior
Matthew Isiah Mcgowan — possession of marihuana in a drug free zone
Gary Shermaine Mckinney — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Dustin Allen Menard — assault family violence with a prior
Erick Matthews Mendez — driving while intoxicated - felony (habitual)
Tristan Taylor Moebius — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kiera Dionne Rodriguez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Marcus Antonio Morales — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Erick Navarro — aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault
John Nelson Nutt — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Darus Lomunt Oates — aggravated assault (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Mary Louis Parks — hindering apprehension or prosecution
Stormie Parsons — possession of a controlled substance: methampetamine
Derek Wayne Phillips — criminal mischief
Jennifer Michelle Powell — injury to a child, injury to a child
Ricardo Enrique Ramero — burglary of a habitation
Pete Anthony Reyes — possession of a controled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (habitual)
Hector Rodriguez Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Moses Sanchez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tyler Ross — aggravated assault
Rhonda Suzanne Sanchez — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Jamica Lashay Sandles — delivery of a controlled substance: heroin
Michael Donae Smith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Dannielle Lyne Stjohn — burglary of a habitation
Katy Leigh Trollinger — aggravated assault
Ray Latrell Walker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Brandon Wayne White — burglary of a building
Rhe Lee White — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Richard Wayne Williamson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Richard Louis Winkelman — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (2 counts)
John Paul York — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Vincent Dearon Jackson — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior (enhanced)
