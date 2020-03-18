The following people were indicted Wednesday, March 18, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Darrell Wayne Greenwood — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Cornelio Aguilar — forgery (2 counts)

Maria De Carmen Jaimes-Escudra — forgery (3 counts)

Michael Anthony Alardin — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)

Laura Elizabeth Bartlett — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Aaron Benitez — possession of a controlled substance to-wit: cocaine

Tederick Dewayne Bessie — robbery

Brandon Chase Bourque — interference with child custody

Sylvester Bradley — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin

Jonas Ray Bradshaw — injury to a child (7 counts), continuous assault family violence

D’Michael Rashard Brown — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Robin Jay Brown — injury to an elderly individual

Ruth U. Bucher — evading arrest detention with a vehicle

Jose Luis Calixtro-Pereyra — attempted sexual assault, assault family violence

William Carr — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 from an elderly individual

Quintrial Tramond Carroll — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Lawrence Clayton Hayes — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Teneakeya Lucinda Alise Moore — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence

Erica Joanna Portillo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Stephanie Renee Stocks — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tedrick Dashon Carroll — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Mason Chudej — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

James Young — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Steven Anthony Clay Jr. — aggravated assault against a public servant, unlawful possession firearm by felon

Carolyn Ann Courtney — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

DeCarlos Leggette Demmerritte — forgery (enhanced) (6 counts)

Julie Ann Dykes — burglary of a building

Michael William Winstead — burglary of a building

Stephanie Leann Fabianke — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

John Michael Farr — aggravated assault

Kari Linn Gerik — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, to-wit:methamphetamine

Justin Tyler Warren — tampering with physical evidence (habitual), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)

Jacob Lance Gest — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Michael Anthony Gibson — burglary of a habitation

Pete Gonzales Jr. — burglary of a habitation (habitual)

David Lucas Guyton — burglary of a habitation

Lena Marie Hayes — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Seth Clay Henderson — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 from an elderly individual

Larry Dewayne Henry — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Joel Dale Holder — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Telvin Jamaal Horne — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Artstran Datron Johnson — tampering with physical evidence

Victoria Louann Johnson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ronald Charles Kelley — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Mary Yvonne King — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine

Ashley Rebecca Lear — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Sabina Lerma — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Orlando Alfredo Luera — stalking, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Julian Victor Martinez — assault family violence with a prior

Brandie Denise Mcclendon — attemped arson

Alexander Alton Mcdavid — assault family violence with a prior

Matthew Isiah Mcgowan — possession of marihuana in a drug free zone

Gary Shermaine Mckinney — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Dustin Allen Menard — assault family violence with a prior

Erick Matthews Mendez — driving while intoxicated - felony (habitual)

Tristan Taylor Moebius — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kiera Dionne Rodriguez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Marcus Antonio Morales — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Erick Navarro — aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault

John Nelson Nutt — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Darus Lomunt Oates — aggravated assault (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Mary Louis Parks — hindering apprehension or prosecution

Stormie Parsons — possession of a controlled substance: methampetamine

Derek Wayne Phillips — criminal mischief

Jennifer Michelle Powell — injury to a child, injury to a child

Ricardo Enrique Ramero — burglary of a habitation

Pete Anthony Reyes — possession of a controled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (habitual)

Hector Rodriguez Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Moses Sanchez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tyler Ross — aggravated assault

Rhonda Suzanne Sanchez — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Jamica Lashay Sandles — delivery of a controlled substance: heroin

Michael Donae Smith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Dannielle Lyne Stjohn — burglary of a habitation

Katy Leigh Trollinger — aggravated assault

Ray Latrell Walker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Brandon Wayne White — burglary of a building

Rhe Lee White — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Richard Wayne Williamson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Richard Louis Winkelman — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (2 counts)

John Paul York — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Vincent Dearon Jackson — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior (enhanced)

