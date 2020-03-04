The following people were indicted Wednesday, March 4, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Herbert Wayne Moten — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Anthony Dawon Robinson — credit card abuse (enhanced)

Cornelio Avila-Mata — driving while intoxicated - felony

Noah Alexander Bailey — possession of a controlled substance: lysergic acid diethylamide

Juan Manuel Barroso — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

John Roy Bell — failure to register as a sex offender

Aaron Benitez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Julian Benitez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Matthew Jobe Berkley — tampering with physical evidence

Brad Royce Blanton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Terry Lee Booker — tampering with a governmental record

Dalvin Tyree Bradley — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: tetrahydrocannabinol

Alfredo Olalde Brena — driving while intoxicated - felony

Rosalinda Cadena — unlawful disclosure or promtion of intimate visual material

Kristin Marie Cummings — promotion of child pornography, indecency with a child

Kevin Rae Currin — promotion of prostitution

Heather Roxanne Daniels — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Misty Michelle Darby — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Emily Michelle Deforest — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Mark Donald Dempsey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Elliot Dew — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Rosalba Dominguez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Juan Antonio Elizondo — burglary of a habitation

Angel Escalante — indecency with a child

Gabriela Shay Estrada — intoxication assault, aggravated assault, vehicle involved in accident failure to stop and render aid

Donna Diane Finley — forgery

Jeremy Don Foster — aggravated assault (habitual)

William Charles Gaines Jr — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Darrell Lynn Gallaway — aggravated assault

Michael Anthony Garcia — injury to a child

Tameeka Latoyia Garner — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Javier Garza — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Henry Dale Gilmore — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Robert Edward Hamilton — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine in a drug free zone (enhanced)

Courtney Elyse Hawkins — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Kyle Robert Heintzelman — tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Clarence Elijah Hobbs — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Lacy Dawn Holt — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Colby Charles Hunt — tampering with physical evidence

Tia Shernelle Jackson — forgery

Orlando Jaimes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Kassidy Cheyenne Webb — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Daniel Willmen Jasso — possession of a controlled substance: methampetamine

Darrell Wayne Johnson — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)

Everette Lee Johnson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Rhonda Kimball — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Justin Cody Kimbro — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Angel Tovar Lara — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Ashley Lassiter — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

De’marco Ta’vore Lee — aggravated assault

Damonte Jamal Lewis — aggravated assaul, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Breanna Marie Lopez — assault against a security officer

Jeffrey Dewayne Lowrey — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Nathan Anthony Loyd — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

James Wesley Mahoney — theft of $2500 or more but less than $30,000 from an elderly individual

Jataveon Jashun Maladdie — possession of marihuana

Angelica Maldonado — possesssion of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael Antonio Mancera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Brent Colin Manes — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Lusiano Martinez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Stephen Michael Mccollum — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Martie Gale Bickly — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Steven Loretta Mccullough — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Danita McGraw — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Josie Melendez — assault family violence by occlusion, aggravated assault

Latrayl Milton — deadly conduct

Rajun Lionell Thornton — deadly conduct

Phillip Jerrod Minnitt — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine

Richard Allen Mynar — driving while intoxicated - felony

Justin Dale Nichols — driving while intoxicated - felony

Trevin Jamar Oleary — aggravated assault

Juan Manuel Pacheco-Mendoza — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Pedro Padron — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Allen David Parkin — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Ernest Presha — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Vanessa Dee Rangel — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joshua Alexander Rosas — possesssion of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Victoria Zoe Rose — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Ann Elizabeth Sabatino — injury to an elderly individual

Daniel Tomas Salinas — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Brittany Nikole Sanders — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Demetreious Katrell Sandles — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Craig Paul Satchell — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Charles Ray Seniceros — aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Rashi Macquis Sharp — tampering with physical evidence

Adrian Nicholas Silva — theft of a firearm

Derontae O’sha Simmons — aggravated kidnapping

Antonette Shanae Smith — aggravated assault

Scott Anthony IV Spriggs — driving while intoxicated - felony (habitual)

Scott Anthony IV Spriggs — driving while intoxicated - felony (habitual)

Qentrevyen Stewart — burglary of a habitation

Zavier Charvie Strother — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Elita Deann Stroud — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Travis Tomlin — assault family violence by occlusion

Bailey Dawn Tucker — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors, possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Milton Geovany Valle — continuous trafficking of persons

Jason Alan Vandyke — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Cole Walker — online solicititation of a minor

Mary Elisabeth Wattenbarger — debit card abuse

Annik Wilson — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Tearria Worley — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Moises Zuniga — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments