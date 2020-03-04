The following people were indicted Wednesday, March 4, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Herbert Wayne Moten — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
Anthony Dawon Robinson — credit card abuse (enhanced)
Cornelio Avila-Mata — driving while intoxicated - felony
Noah Alexander Bailey — possession of a controlled substance: lysergic acid diethylamide
Juan Manuel Barroso — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
John Roy Bell — failure to register as a sex offender
Aaron Benitez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Julian Benitez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Matthew Jobe Berkley — tampering with physical evidence
Brad Royce Blanton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Terry Lee Booker — tampering with a governmental record
Dalvin Tyree Bradley — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: tetrahydrocannabinol
Alfredo Olalde Brena — driving while intoxicated - felony
Rosalinda Cadena — unlawful disclosure or promtion of intimate visual material
Kristin Marie Cummings — promotion of child pornography, indecency with a child
Kevin Rae Currin — promotion of prostitution
Heather Roxanne Daniels — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Misty Michelle Darby — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Emily Michelle Deforest — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Mark Donald Dempsey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Elliot Dew — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Rosalba Dominguez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Juan Antonio Elizondo — burglary of a habitation
Angel Escalante — indecency with a child
Gabriela Shay Estrada — intoxication assault, aggravated assault, vehicle involved in accident failure to stop and render aid
Donna Diane Finley — forgery
Jeremy Don Foster — aggravated assault (habitual)
William Charles Gaines Jr — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Darrell Lynn Gallaway — aggravated assault
Michael Anthony Garcia — injury to a child
Tameeka Latoyia Garner — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Javier Garza — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Henry Dale Gilmore — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Robert Edward Hamilton — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine in a drug free zone (enhanced)
Courtney Elyse Hawkins — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Kyle Robert Heintzelman — tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Clarence Elijah Hobbs — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Lacy Dawn Holt — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Colby Charles Hunt — tampering with physical evidence
Tia Shernelle Jackson — forgery
Orlando Jaimes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Kassidy Cheyenne Webb — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Daniel Willmen Jasso — possession of a controlled substance: methampetamine
Darrell Wayne Johnson — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)
Everette Lee Johnson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Rhonda Kimball — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Justin Cody Kimbro — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Angel Tovar Lara — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Ashley Lassiter — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
De’marco Ta’vore Lee — aggravated assault
Damonte Jamal Lewis — aggravated assaul, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Breanna Marie Lopez — assault against a security officer
Jeffrey Dewayne Lowrey — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
Nathan Anthony Loyd — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
James Wesley Mahoney — theft of $2500 or more but less than $30,000 from an elderly individual
Jataveon Jashun Maladdie — possession of marihuana
Angelica Maldonado — possesssion of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michael Antonio Mancera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Brent Colin Manes — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Lusiano Martinez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Stephen Michael Mccollum — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Martie Gale Bickly — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Steven Loretta Mccullough — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Danita McGraw — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Josie Melendez — assault family violence by occlusion, aggravated assault
Latrayl Milton — deadly conduct
Rajun Lionell Thornton — deadly conduct
Phillip Jerrod Minnitt — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine
Richard Allen Mynar — driving while intoxicated - felony
Justin Dale Nichols — driving while intoxicated - felony
Trevin Jamar Oleary — aggravated assault
Juan Manuel Pacheco-Mendoza — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Pedro Padron — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Allen David Parkin — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Ernest Presha — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Vanessa Dee Rangel — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Joshua Alexander Rosas — possesssion of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Victoria Zoe Rose — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Ann Elizabeth Sabatino — injury to an elderly individual
Daniel Tomas Salinas — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Brittany Nikole Sanders — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Demetreious Katrell Sandles — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Craig Paul Satchell — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Charles Ray Seniceros — aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Rashi Macquis Sharp — tampering with physical evidence
Adrian Nicholas Silva — theft of a firearm
Derontae O’sha Simmons — aggravated kidnapping
Antonette Shanae Smith — aggravated assault
Scott Anthony IV Spriggs — driving while intoxicated - felony (habitual)
Qentrevyen Stewart — burglary of a habitation
Zavier Charvie Strother — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Elita Deann Stroud — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Travis Tomlin — assault family violence by occlusion
Bailey Dawn Tucker — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors, possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Milton Geovany Valle — continuous trafficking of persons
Jason Alan Vandyke — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Cole Walker — online solicititation of a minor
Mary Elisabeth Wattenbarger — debit card abuse
Annik Wilson — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Tearria Worley — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Moises Zuniga — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
