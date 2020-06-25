The following people were indicted Wednesday, June 24, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Jesse Gilbert Garza — evading arrest or detention with a prior conviction (enhanced)

Channon Nicole Adams — claining lottery prize by fraud, burglary of a building

Joshua Caleb Adkins — burglary of a habitation

Antralisa Kenisha Dashay Alexander — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Vickie Shavonne Allen — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to wit: cocaine

Jesus Uriel Alvarez — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Hector Javier Angel Sanchez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Anthony Joseph Arevalo — assault family violence with a prior

Jimmy Lee Arispe Aka Timmy Lee Arispe — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Jose Manuel Barrientos — forgery

John Roy Bell — fail to register as a sex offender

Tanner Ashton Bennet — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael Dewayne Bovee — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Lorenzo Cardona Jr — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Casey Gene Carnell — burglary of a habitation

Casey Gene Carnell — engaging in organized criminal activity

Brittany Nicole Chavez — injury to a child, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, intoxication assault

Brianna Michelle Cherry — aggravated assault

Don Vernon Cherry — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kelsey Mekenzie Collins — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors, theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Cynthia Marie Cook — driving while intoxicated- felony

Jesus Coronado — possession of a controlled subtsance: cocaine

Marcus Wade Craft — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)

Murphy Curtis Crockett — assault family violence by occlusion (habitual)

Timothy Joe Crosslin — assault family violence with a prior conviction (enhanced)

Timothy Joe Crosslin — retaliation

Deangeles Deseree Cruz — endangering a child (3 counts)

David Ray Dabney — online solicitation of a minor (habitual)

Darla Deblois — possession of a controlled substance to-wit oxycodone

Decarlos Leggette Demmerritte — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

James Jerome Dixon Jr — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Lawrence Wesley Drummer — violation of a certain court order by the commission of family violence

Linda Louise Duren — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Ragen Raynauld Dykes — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced), tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)

Glen Earl Edwards Jr — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior (2 counts)

David James Elizondo — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Shelley Renae Emmons — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Gerardo Estrada — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Lisa Marie Eubank — aggravated assault

Dakota Scott Flock — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Mark James Foster — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetaine in a drug free zone

Reggie Moultrie Franklin — assault against a police officer

Alexzavier Garcia — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocanniibanol

Estanislado Roberto Garcia — robbery

Paige Leigh Garvin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Robert Garza — forgery

Samantha Gilliland — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Jimmy Gonzales Jr — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (habitual)

Dell Lanay Graham — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jacob Shane Graham — burglary of a building

Ronald Todd Green Jr — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000

Aaron Lang Jr — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

James Russell Lawler — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone

Kurt John Gullens — failure to register as a sex offender

Vinson R Guthrie — credit card abuse

Derrick Tyrone Hall — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joshua Lee Thomas Hancock — interference with emergency request for assistance with a prior

Jeffrey A Harris — failure to register as a sex offender

Richard Davon Harvey — possession of a controlled substacne: methamphetamine

William Maynard Hayes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Isaac Helzer — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Wyndi Henderson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Juan Hernandez — possession of a controlled subtsance: heroine

Juan Luis Hernandez — endangering a child (3 counts)

Noe Carrillo Herrera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Cheryl Ann Howell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Brandon Hoyt — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Edward Lee Humphreys — unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visiual material (2 counts)

Melanie Yamea Iglehart — robbery

Felicia Nicole Jackson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Larry Jackson — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Sandra Louise January — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Daniel Willmen Jasso — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Lorenzo Davon Johnson — deadly conduct

Christopher Dywane Judie — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Mark Edward Kelley — driving while intoxicated- felony (enhanced)

Tanisha Evete King — injury to a child (2 counts)

James Lee Thompson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Bobby Darnell Lee Jr — possession o f a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Patrick Jerome Lee — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christopher Lee Lennington — driving while intoxicated- felony

Wesley Takquan Lewis — aggravated assault (enhanced)

Thomas Wayne Livingston — retaliation

Christopher Lopez — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)

Melquiades Leobardo Lopez — online solicitation of a minor (3 counts)i

Christopher Lozano — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Anakin Joseph Macarthur — possession of a controlled substance: lysergic acid diethylamide

Russell Lee Maddox — repeated violation of condition of bond

Joshua Aymes Maggard — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Natalie Melissa Martin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Adrian Daniel Maxey — driving while intoxicated with child passanger

William David Mcclain — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael Mccollum — driving while intoxicated-felony

Nathan Isiah Mchenry — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Michael Mcinvale — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Jason Arthur Miears — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kimberly Miller — aggravated assault

Wylie Lawrence Miller — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joshua Dean Moore — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Crystal Kay Morgan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

James Pendleton Motley — driving while intoxicated- felony

Richard Navarro — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Paul Anthony Nitsch — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Jeremy Emmanuel Olvera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Christopher Allan Overstreet — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Jermell Gerod Owens — aggravated assault (2 counts), assault of a pregnant person

Kenneth Dewayne Padgett — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Donald Deshawn Palmer — murder

Leonard Brown — murder

Michael James Pavlick — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Nancy Rebecca Pena — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone

Roland Anthony Pena — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone (habitual)

Ruben Danielle Pena — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual)

Alex Perez — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Francesca Brianna Perez — aggravated asssault with a deadly weapon

Eric Shon Rabon — burglary of a habitation (2 counts)

Amanda Ramirez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael Ramos — assault family violence by occlusion

Randi Rape — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ahmad Mazin Rashid — possession of a controlled substance: fentanyl

Michael Clayton Ratliff — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Jamariona Reese — assault of a pregnant person, violation of protective order

Dallas Collin Regan — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Jerry Allen Rice — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

William Jarod Richardson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Sylvia Rincon — credit card abuse against an elderly individual (enhanced)

Reuben Rios — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4-methylenedioxy mehtamphetamine

Kenneth Wayne Robinson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Shaquandrea Robinson — forgery

Abimael Rodriguez Jr. — assault family violence with a prior

Abimael Rodriguez Jr — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Isaac Rodriguez — burglary of a motor vehicle with two or more priors

William Christopher Rose — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)

William Christopher Rose — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by felon (enhanced)

Jamarius Russell — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Brandon St Clair Ryder — assault family violence with a prior

Gregorio Salas — cruelty to nonlivestock animals

Nicholas Paul Salas — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Justine Marie Salva — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Andre Edwards Sanchez — assault family violence by occlusion

Andre Edwards Sanchez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Francisco Javier Sanchez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, driving while intoxicated

Jose Sanchez-Hernandez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, tampering with physical evidence

Camden Desean Sanders — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Jake Wesley Satterwhite — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Agistine Ray Seniceros — assault family violence with a prior

Michelle Marie Shavers — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit tetrahydrocannabinol

Glenn B Shelton — injury to an elderly individual (habitual)

Glenn B Shelton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Andrew Todd Simpson — burglary of a building

Willow Reign Smith — capital murder

Gilbert Eugene Solis — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Wesley Dewayne Stalley — continuous violence against the family

Jeffrey Neal Stamps — engaging in organized criminal activity

Kesley Lee Drake — engaging in organized criminal activity (enhanced)

Crystal Denise Olvera — engaging in organized criminal activity

Billy Shane Mccollum — engaging in organized criminal activity

Scotty Eugene Stephens — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Lewis Elton Stjulian — delivery of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocanninols

Trever Joseph Stone — harassment of a public servant

Michael Arthur Stuart — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Angela Marie Sturdivant — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Glendell Tate — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Debra Jean Taylor — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Kevin Kwame Thomas — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Robert Lee Thomas — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

James Lee Thompson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

John Alan Thornton — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Alyssa Nicole Torres — assault against a police officer

Alejandro Trevino Elizondo — driving while intoxicated with child passenger, endangering a child (2 counts)

Kayla Monique Trinidad — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Christopher Anthony Turner — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Jason Mitchell Vasquez — endangering a child

Gary Wayne Vimmer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christina Nicole Walker — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)

Tommy Lee Walker — driving while intoxicated- felony (enhanced), arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Patrick Scot Watkins — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence

Patrick Scot Watkins — assault against a public servant (2 counts)

Jackie Leo White — theft of $2500 or more but less than $30,000

Reginald Tyrone White — aggravated assault (enhanced)

Samantha Jo White — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Maegan Mary Whitt — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Justin Blake Wiley — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Christopher Lee Williams — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Kiameshaun Williams — possession of a controlled substance: 3, 4- methylenedioxy methamphetamine

Lacrisha Jennette Williams — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (enhanced)

Mark Wayne Williams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Shaniqua Tennille Williams — injury to an elderly individual

Antonio Lamar Wilson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Anthony Dewayne Woods — forgery

Danny Joe Wortham — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Sean Michael Wright — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Roosevelt Young — possession of a controlled subtsance: cocaine

Ruben Castillo Gonzalez — assault family violence with a prior

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments