The following people were indicted Wednesday, June 24, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Jesse Gilbert Garza — evading arrest or detention with a prior conviction (enhanced)
Channon Nicole Adams — claining lottery prize by fraud, burglary of a building
Joshua Caleb Adkins — burglary of a habitation
Antralisa Kenisha Dashay Alexander — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Vickie Shavonne Allen — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to wit: cocaine
Jesus Uriel Alvarez — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Hector Javier Angel Sanchez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Anthony Joseph Arevalo — assault family violence with a prior
Jimmy Lee Arispe Aka Timmy Lee Arispe — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Jose Manuel Barrientos — forgery
John Roy Bell — fail to register as a sex offender
Tanner Ashton Bennet — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michael Dewayne Bovee — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Lorenzo Cardona Jr — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Casey Gene Carnell — burglary of a habitation
Casey Gene Carnell — engaging in organized criminal activity
Brittany Nicole Chavez — injury to a child, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, intoxication assault
Brianna Michelle Cherry — aggravated assault
Don Vernon Cherry — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kelsey Mekenzie Collins — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors, theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Cynthia Marie Cook — driving while intoxicated- felony
Jesus Coronado — possession of a controlled subtsance: cocaine
Marcus Wade Craft — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)
Murphy Curtis Crockett — assault family violence by occlusion (habitual)
Timothy Joe Crosslin — assault family violence with a prior conviction (enhanced)
Timothy Joe Crosslin — retaliation
Deangeles Deseree Cruz — endangering a child (3 counts)
David Ray Dabney — online solicitation of a minor (habitual)
Darla Deblois — possession of a controlled substance to-wit oxycodone
Decarlos Leggette Demmerritte — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
James Jerome Dixon Jr — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Lawrence Wesley Drummer — violation of a certain court order by the commission of family violence
Linda Louise Duren — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Ragen Raynauld Dykes — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced), tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)
Glen Earl Edwards Jr — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior (2 counts)
David James Elizondo — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Shelley Renae Emmons — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Gerardo Estrada — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Lisa Marie Eubank — aggravated assault
Dakota Scott Flock — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Mark James Foster — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetaine in a drug free zone
Reggie Moultrie Franklin — assault against a police officer
Alexzavier Garcia — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocanniibanol
Estanislado Roberto Garcia — robbery
Paige Leigh Garvin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Robert Garza — forgery
Samantha Gilliland — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Jimmy Gonzales Jr — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (habitual)
Dell Lanay Graham — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jacob Shane Graham — burglary of a building
Ronald Todd Green Jr — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000
Aaron Lang Jr — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
James Russell Lawler — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone
Kurt John Gullens — failure to register as a sex offender
Vinson R Guthrie — credit card abuse
Derrick Tyrone Hall — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Joshua Lee Thomas Hancock — interference with emergency request for assistance with a prior
Jeffrey A Harris — failure to register as a sex offender
Richard Davon Harvey — possession of a controlled substacne: methamphetamine
William Maynard Hayes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Isaac Helzer — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Wyndi Henderson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Juan Hernandez — possession of a controlled subtsance: heroine
Juan Luis Hernandez — endangering a child (3 counts)
Noe Carrillo Herrera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Cheryl Ann Howell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Brandon Hoyt — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Edward Lee Humphreys — unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visiual material (2 counts)
Melanie Yamea Iglehart — robbery
Felicia Nicole Jackson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Larry Jackson — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Sandra Louise January — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Daniel Willmen Jasso — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Lorenzo Davon Johnson — deadly conduct
Christopher Dywane Judie — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Mark Edward Kelley — driving while intoxicated- felony (enhanced)
Tanisha Evete King — injury to a child (2 counts)
James Lee Thompson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Bobby Darnell Lee Jr — possession o f a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Patrick Jerome Lee — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christopher Lee Lennington — driving while intoxicated- felony
Wesley Takquan Lewis — aggravated assault (enhanced)
Thomas Wayne Livingston — retaliation
Christopher Lopez — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)
Melquiades Leobardo Lopez — online solicitation of a minor (3 counts)i
Christopher Lozano — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Anakin Joseph Macarthur — possession of a controlled substance: lysergic acid diethylamide
Russell Lee Maddox — repeated violation of condition of bond
Joshua Aymes Maggard — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Natalie Melissa Martin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Adrian Daniel Maxey — driving while intoxicated with child passanger
William David Mcclain — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michael Mccollum — driving while intoxicated-felony
Nathan Isiah Mchenry — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Michael Mcinvale — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Jason Arthur Miears — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kimberly Miller — aggravated assault
Wylie Lawrence Miller — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Joshua Dean Moore — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Crystal Kay Morgan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
James Pendleton Motley — driving while intoxicated- felony
Richard Navarro — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Paul Anthony Nitsch — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Jeremy Emmanuel Olvera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Christopher Allan Overstreet — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Jermell Gerod Owens — aggravated assault (2 counts), assault of a pregnant person
Kenneth Dewayne Padgett — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Donald Deshawn Palmer — murder
Leonard Brown — murder
Michael James Pavlick — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Nancy Rebecca Pena — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone
Roland Anthony Pena — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone (habitual)
Ruben Danielle Pena — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual)
Alex Perez — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Francesca Brianna Perez — aggravated asssault with a deadly weapon
Eric Shon Rabon — burglary of a habitation (2 counts)
Amanda Ramirez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michael Ramos — assault family violence by occlusion
Randi Rape — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ahmad Mazin Rashid — possession of a controlled substance: fentanyl
Michael Clayton Ratliff — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Jamariona Reese — assault of a pregnant person, violation of protective order
Dallas Collin Regan — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Jerry Allen Rice — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
William Jarod Richardson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Sylvia Rincon — credit card abuse against an elderly individual (enhanced)
Reuben Rios — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4-methylenedioxy mehtamphetamine
Kenneth Wayne Robinson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Shaquandrea Robinson — forgery
Abimael Rodriguez Jr. — assault family violence with a prior
Abimael Rodriguez Jr — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Isaac Rodriguez — burglary of a motor vehicle with two or more priors
William Christopher Rose — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)
William Christopher Rose — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by felon (enhanced)
Jamarius Russell — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Brandon St Clair Ryder — assault family violence with a prior
Gregorio Salas — cruelty to nonlivestock animals
Nicholas Paul Salas — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Justine Marie Salva — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Andre Edwards Sanchez — assault family violence by occlusion
Andre Edwards Sanchez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Francisco Javier Sanchez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, driving while intoxicated
Jose Sanchez-Hernandez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, tampering with physical evidence
Camden Desean Sanders — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Jake Wesley Satterwhite — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Agistine Ray Seniceros — assault family violence with a prior
Michelle Marie Shavers — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit tetrahydrocannabinol
Glenn B Shelton — injury to an elderly individual (habitual)
Glenn B Shelton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Andrew Todd Simpson — burglary of a building
Willow Reign Smith — capital murder
Gilbert Eugene Solis — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Wesley Dewayne Stalley — continuous violence against the family
Jeffrey Neal Stamps — engaging in organized criminal activity
Kesley Lee Drake — engaging in organized criminal activity (enhanced)
Crystal Denise Olvera — engaging in organized criminal activity
Billy Shane Mccollum — engaging in organized criminal activity
Scotty Eugene Stephens — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Lewis Elton Stjulian — delivery of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocanninols
Trever Joseph Stone — harassment of a public servant
Michael Arthur Stuart — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Angela Marie Sturdivant — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Glendell Tate — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Debra Jean Taylor — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Kevin Kwame Thomas — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Robert Lee Thomas — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
James Lee Thompson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
John Alan Thornton — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Alyssa Nicole Torres — assault against a police officer
Alejandro Trevino Elizondo — driving while intoxicated with child passenger, endangering a child (2 counts)
Kayla Monique Trinidad — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Christopher Anthony Turner — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Jason Mitchell Vasquez — endangering a child
Gary Wayne Vimmer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christina Nicole Walker — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)
Tommy Lee Walker — driving while intoxicated- felony (enhanced), arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Patrick Scot Watkins — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence
Patrick Scot Watkins — assault against a public servant (2 counts)
Jackie Leo White — theft of $2500 or more but less than $30,000
Reginald Tyrone White — aggravated assault (enhanced)
Samantha Jo White — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Maegan Mary Whitt — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Justin Blake Wiley — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Christopher Lee Williams — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
Kiameshaun Williams — possession of a controlled substance: 3, 4- methylenedioxy methamphetamine
Lacrisha Jennette Williams — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (enhanced)
Mark Wayne Williams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Shaniqua Tennille Williams — injury to an elderly individual
Antonio Lamar Wilson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Anthony Dewayne Woods — forgery
Danny Joe Wortham — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Sean Michael Wright — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Roosevelt Young — possession of a controlled subtsance: cocaine
Ruben Castillo Gonzalez — assault family violence with a prior
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.