The following people were indicted Wednesday, June 10, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Myron Lydon Ingram — continuous trafficking of persons (habitual), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin (habitual), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (habitual)
Lucas Perez Garza — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)
Damien Trevor Vega — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Rufus Earl Adkinson — engaging in organized criminal activity (habitual)
Nathan Adcock — aggravated sexual assault of a young child
Nicholas Andrew Aleman — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Michael Alan Andros — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Mackey Ray Baker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
James Brandon Bartels — tampering with physical evidence (habitual)
Johnny Howard Bass III — robbery
Ronald Clayton Bible — delivery of a controlled substance: heroin
Ronald Clayton Bible — deadly conduct
Stephanie Michelle Bond — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Juandre Boris Booker — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)
Zachary Alan Bridger — assault family violence with a prior
Braylon Cornelius Brown — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Kaleb Carlton Brown — retaliation
Cameron Carberry — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Kevin Wayne Carlson — assault of a pregnant person
Wilford Carpenter Jr. — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)
Wilford Carpenter Jr. — aggravated assault against a public servant
Wilford Carpenter Jr. — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Don Dwayne Chamblee — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Bryan O.T. Chapman — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Adrian Chavarria — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Kelvin James Childers — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Jeffery Dwain Clark — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, assault family violence with a prior
John Click — assault of a peace officer
Michael Dewayne Collier — aggravated assault
Rex John Comer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ronnie Eugene Conn — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Ronnie Eugene Conn — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Dominique Cook — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Marvin Douglas Cooper — assault family violence by occlusion
Shannon Labell Copes — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit; methamphetamine
Rotain Robert Lee Crain — aggravated assault (2 counts)
Ebony Money Cuffee — harassment of a public servant
Harley Culver — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Royce Glenn Daily — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Donald Dean Hibler — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Mark Edward Dalton — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Mark Edward Dalton — forgery
Cynthia Rena Davis — injury to an elderly individual
Michael Detroy Davis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Barry Wayne Dawson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Hector Adrian Dominguez — credit card abuse
Jason David Drummond — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Jeffrey Michael Dunn — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Tabitha Durham Hicks — aggravated assault (2 counts)
Melissa Anne Dwyer — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Collin James Faught — possession of a controlled substance, to wit: methamphetamine
Thomas Wayne Fauver — assault family violence by occlusion
Luis Fierros-Rojas — unlawful carrying of a weapon on licensed premises
Ramon Flores — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit; cocaine
Pamela Denise Ford — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)
Aaron Wesley Fuller — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)
Aaron Wesley Fuller — attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer
Veronica Raquel Garcia — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Zachary Paul Garcia — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Nicholas Rashad James Gilmore — indecency with a child by exposure
Christopher Marquies Greene — indecency with a child by contact (2 counts)
Jamun Jamal Guilford — engaging in organized criminal activity
Wilford Carpenter Jr. — engaging in organized criminal activity (enhanced)
Jacob Gutierrez — aggravated assault (habitual)
Kyle Adam Haley — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tabitha Lynn Haysmer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Angus Wayne Hefelfinger — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Christopher Deonta Hemphill — deadly conduct, unlawful possession firearm by felon
Dundra Rollins — deadly conduct
Robert Lynn Howard — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone
Barr Daniel Irwin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence
Broderick Aaron Jackson — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, assault family violence with a prior
Alonzo Alias Johnson — injury to an elderly individual
Cowen Anthony Johnson Jr. — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Crishonna Vertiearra Joiner — aggravated assault
Douglas Dakota Jones — continuous violence against the family
Tywone Jones — theft of copper
Larry Eugene Kinder — possession of child pornography with intent to promote, possession of child pornography (3 counts)
Kevin Dwayne Kirven — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior (habitual), assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
Tammy Renee Blankenship — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid, manslaughter
Dayshawn Larance Kiser — possession of a controlled substance: heroin in a drug free zone, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine in a drug free zone
Shananne Renee Knight — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Steven William Knoph — driving while intoxicated - felony
Joshua Austin Kopelow — online solicitation of a minor
Antwain L. Logan — indecency with a child by contact (2 counts)
Nicho Rodrigo Lucas — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced)
Frederick Jasper Lunsford — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)
Tevion Tyreek Mack — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)
Lyndon Nathaniel Maguire — prohibited sexual conduct
Hiroyumi Nina Alburo — prohibited sexual conduct
Agustin Jaime Maltos-Arellano — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Sevein Martinez — burglary of a building
Anthony Patrick May — forgery (2 counts)
Pablo Mayedo — burglary of a habitation
Darrion Donshay Mcclendon — burglary of a habitation
Billy Shane Mccollum — engaging in organized criminal activity
Kesley Lee Drake — engaging in organized criminal activity
Crystal Denise Olvera — engaging in organized criminal activity
Riki Lynn Taylor — engaging in organized criminal activity
Courtney Dewayne Mckeaver — assault family violence with prior, assault family violence by occlusion with a prior
Debbie Ann Melendez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
James Louis Monroe — harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities
Joshua Dean Moore — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Joshua Dean Moore — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Castulo Manuel Moreno — continuous sexual abuse of a young child
Yvonne Moreno — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Michael Joseph Mormino — retaliation (enhanced)
Kevin David Mullins — credit card abuse
Reivone Dyshaade Montgomery — aggravated assault (enhanced), assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced)
Heath Lee Mynar — assault family violence by occlusion
Chelsey Nance — aggravated assault
Jason Neely — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Johnathan Cipriano Palacios — assault of pregnant person
Robert Dean Parsons — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Jason Edward Pena — debit card abuse
Alfredo Dylan Perez — burglary of a building
James Eric Perry — aggravated assault, injury to an elderly individual
Derek Wayne Phillips — criminal mischief $30,000 or more but less than $150,000
Robin Lee Powers — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior (enhanced)
Robin Lee Powers — aggravated assault (enhanced), assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Blair Michael Pryor — driving while intoxicated - felony
Maximino Ramirez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Dawn Ramos — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Marcus Ramos — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Michael Ramos — repeated violation of a protective order
Marcus Donte Reese — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior (enhanced)
Angel Monique Reeves — escape
Marc Anthony Renovato — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, driving while intoxicated
Nina Marie Reyes — credit card abuse
Michael Anthony Ribarski — assault family violence with a prior
Ryan Robin Richards — assault family violence by occlusion
Jose Rico Jr. — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)
Benito Rivera Jr. — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Dalia Raquel Robinson — possession of a controlled substance to wit: methamphetamine
Angela Marie Romero — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Joseph Angel Rosas — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Jennifer Lynn Halbert — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Estill Claude Shaw — fail to register as a sex offender (enhanced)
Alan Cory Simpson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Charles Mickel Smith — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine
Lola Lanor Smith — forgery
Willie James Smith — aggravated assault (enhanced)
Tawnie Latoya Stewart — possession of a controlled substances: methamphetamine
Alyssa Shantel Taylor — assault family violence by occlusion
Andrew Ryan Taylor — assault family violence with a prior
Jason Johnell Taylor — continuous violence against the family (enhanced)
Kevin Kwame Thomas — unauthorized use of a vehicle, debit card abuse
Erlinda Torres — injury to an elderly individual
Erlinda Torres — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Erlinda Torres — injury to a child, violation of bond conditions
Willie Tyler — assault family violence with a prior
Nancy Valdez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, driving while intoxicated with an open container
Damien Trevor Vega — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Damien Trevor Vega — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Steven Waday Walker-Webb — assault on a police officer (enhanced)
Antwan Warren — deadly conduct
Antwan Warren — assault family violence by occlusion
Justin Tyler Warren — aggravated assault (habitual)
Justin Tyler Warren — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Justin Tyler Warren — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Patrick Scot Watkins — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Iretha Renea Williams — driving while intoxicated - felony
Olivia Jordan Wyble — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, theft of $750 or more but less than $2,500
