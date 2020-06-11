The following people were indicted Wednesday, June 10, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Myron Lydon Ingram — continuous trafficking of persons (habitual), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin (habitual), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (habitual)

Lucas Perez Garza — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)

Damien Trevor Vega — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Rufus Earl Adkinson — engaging in organized criminal activity (habitual)

Nathan Adcock — aggravated sexual assault of a young child

Nicholas Andrew Aleman — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Michael Alan Andros — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Mackey Ray Baker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

James Brandon Bartels — tampering with physical evidence (habitual)

Johnny Howard Bass III — robbery

Ronald Clayton Bible — delivery of a controlled substance: heroin

Ronald Clayton Bible — deadly conduct

Stephanie Michelle Bond — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Juandre Boris Booker — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)

Zachary Alan Bridger — assault family violence with a prior

Braylon Cornelius Brown — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Kaleb Carlton Brown — retaliation

Cameron Carberry — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Kevin Wayne Carlson — assault of a pregnant person

Wilford Carpenter Jr. — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)

Wilford Carpenter Jr. — aggravated assault against a public servant

Wilford Carpenter Jr. — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Don Dwayne Chamblee — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Bryan O.T. Chapman — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Adrian Chavarria — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Kelvin James Childers — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Jeffery Dwain Clark — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, assault family violence with a prior

John Click — assault of a peace officer

Michael Dewayne Collier — aggravated assault

Rex John Comer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ronnie Eugene Conn — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Ronnie Eugene Conn — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Dominique Cook — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Marvin Douglas Cooper — assault family violence by occlusion

Shannon Labell Copes — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit; methamphetamine

Rotain Robert Lee Crain — aggravated assault (2 counts)

Ebony Money Cuffee — harassment of a public servant

Harley Culver — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Royce Glenn Daily — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Donald Dean Hibler — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Mark Edward Dalton — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Mark Edward Dalton — forgery

Cynthia Rena Davis — injury to an elderly individual

Michael Detroy Davis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Barry Wayne Dawson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Hector Adrian Dominguez — credit card abuse

Jason David Drummond — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Jeffrey Michael Dunn — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Tabitha Durham Hicks — aggravated assault (2 counts)

Melissa Anne Dwyer — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Collin James Faught — possession of a controlled substance, to wit: methamphetamine

Thomas Wayne Fauver — assault family violence by occlusion

Luis Fierros-Rojas — unlawful carrying of a weapon on licensed premises

Ramon Flores — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit; cocaine

Pamela Denise Ford — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)

Aaron Wesley Fuller — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)

Aaron Wesley Fuller — attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer

Veronica Raquel Garcia — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Zachary Paul Garcia — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Nicholas Rashad James Gilmore — indecency with a child by exposure

Christopher Marquies Greene — indecency with a child by contact (2 counts)

Jamun Jamal Guilford — engaging in organized criminal activity

Wilford Carpenter Jr. — engaging in organized criminal activity (enhanced)

Jacob Gutierrez — aggravated assault (habitual)

Kyle Adam Haley — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tabitha Lynn Haysmer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Angus Wayne Hefelfinger — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Christopher Deonta Hemphill — deadly conduct, unlawful possession firearm by felon

Dundra Rollins — deadly conduct

Robert Lynn Howard — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone

Barr Daniel Irwin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence

Broderick Aaron Jackson — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, assault family violence with a prior

Alonzo Alias Johnson — injury to an elderly individual

Cowen Anthony Johnson Jr. — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Crishonna Vertiearra Joiner — aggravated assault

Douglas Dakota Jones — continuous violence against the family

Tywone Jones — theft of copper

Larry Eugene Kinder — possession of child pornography with intent to promote, possession of child pornography (3 counts)

Kevin Dwayne Kirven — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior (habitual), assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Tammy Renee Blankenship — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid, manslaughter

Dayshawn Larance Kiser — possession of a controlled substance: heroin in a drug free zone, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine in a drug free zone

Shananne Renee Knight — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Steven William Knoph — driving while intoxicated - felony

Joshua Austin Kopelow — online solicitation of a minor

Antwain L. Logan — indecency with a child by contact (2 counts)

Nicho Rodrigo Lucas — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced)

Frederick Jasper Lunsford — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)

Tevion Tyreek Mack — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)

Lyndon Nathaniel Maguire — prohibited sexual conduct

Hiroyumi Nina Alburo — prohibited sexual conduct

Agustin Jaime Maltos-Arellano — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Sevein Martinez — burglary of a building

Anthony Patrick May — forgery (2 counts)

Pablo Mayedo — burglary of a habitation

Darrion Donshay Mcclendon — burglary of a habitation

Billy Shane Mccollum — engaging in organized criminal activity

Kesley Lee Drake — engaging in organized criminal activity

Crystal Denise Olvera — engaging in organized criminal activity

Riki Lynn Taylor — engaging in organized criminal activity

Courtney Dewayne Mckeaver — assault family violence with prior, assault family violence by occlusion with a prior

Debbie Ann Melendez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

James Louis Monroe — harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities

Joshua Dean Moore — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Joshua Dean Moore — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Castulo Manuel Moreno — continuous sexual abuse of a young child

Yvonne Moreno — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Michael Joseph Mormino — retaliation (enhanced)

Kevin David Mullins — credit card abuse

Reivone Dyshaade Montgomery — aggravated assault (enhanced), assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced)

Heath Lee Mynar — assault family violence by occlusion

Chelsey Nance — aggravated assault

Jason Neely — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Johnathan Cipriano Palacios — assault of pregnant person

Robert Dean Parsons — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Jason Edward Pena — debit card abuse

Alfredo Dylan Perez — burglary of a building

James Eric Perry — aggravated assault, injury to an elderly individual

Derek Wayne Phillips — criminal mischief $30,000 or more but less than $150,000

Robin Lee Powers — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior (enhanced)

Robin Lee Powers — aggravated assault (enhanced), assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Blair Michael Pryor — driving while intoxicated - felony

Maximino Ramirez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Dawn Ramos — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Marcus Ramos — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Michael Ramos — repeated violation of a protective order

Marcus Donte Reese — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior (enhanced)

Angel Monique Reeves — escape

Marc Anthony Renovato — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, driving while intoxicated

Nina Marie Reyes — credit card abuse

Michael Anthony Ribarski — assault family violence with a prior

Ryan Robin Richards — assault family violence by occlusion

Jose Rico Jr. — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)

Benito Rivera Jr. — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Dalia Raquel Robinson — possession of a controlled substance to wit: methamphetamine

Angela Marie Romero — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joseph Angel Rosas — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Jennifer Lynn Halbert — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Estill Claude Shaw — fail to register as a sex offender (enhanced)

Alan Cory Simpson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Charles Mickel Smith — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine

Lola Lanor Smith — forgery

Willie James Smith — aggravated assault (enhanced)

Tawnie Latoya Stewart — possession of a controlled substances: methamphetamine

Alyssa Shantel Taylor — assault family violence by occlusion

Andrew Ryan Taylor — assault family violence with a prior

Jason Johnell Taylor — continuous violence against the family (enhanced)

Kevin Kwame Thomas — unauthorized use of a vehicle, debit card abuse

Erlinda Torres — injury to an elderly individual

Erlinda Torres — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Erlinda Torres — injury to a child, violation of bond conditions

Willie Tyler — assault family violence with a prior

Nancy Valdez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, driving while intoxicated with an open container

Damien Trevor Vega — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Damien Trevor Vega — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Steven Waday Walker-Webb — assault on a police officer (enhanced)

Antwan Warren — deadly conduct

Antwan Warren — assault family violence by occlusion

Justin Tyler Warren — aggravated assault (habitual)

Justin Tyler Warren — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Justin Tyler Warren — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Patrick Scot Watkins — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Iretha Renea Williams — driving while intoxicated - felony

Olivia Jordan Wyble — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, theft of $750 or more but less than $2,500

