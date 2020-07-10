The following people were indicted Wednesday, July 9, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Vincent Lamar Snell — unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine in a drug free zone
D’michael Rashard Brown — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)
Delviyonte Dequae Sampson — capital murder
Misty Michelle Guthrie — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone (enhanced)
Don Dwayne Chamblee — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Casey Gene Carnell — engaging in organized criminal activity
Willow Reign Smith — capital murder
Travis L. Allen — debit card abuse (2 counts)
Michael Alan Andros — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Rasheen Artberry — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Alisha Marie Ashton — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Ivan Azua — aggravated sexual assault of a child
Justin Eldon Bates — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Bobbie Dewayne Betts — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone
Richard Lynn Binner — driving while intoxicated- felony
Curby Blaylock — sexual assault (enhanced)
Tobe Bollier — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Ashley Nichole Booker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kelly Stamper Braswell — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannibinol, driving while intoxicated
Abraham Bravo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Tremaine Marqeese Carr — sexual assault of a child
Tremaine Marqeese Carr — sexual assault of a child (4 counts)
Vickie Carr — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Brandon Smith Casaubon — online solicitation of a minor (enhanced)
Michael Dwayne Clark — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Kasi Lynn Cloutier — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jacob Ray Cotton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christopher Phillip Damiani — assault family violence with a prior
Marshal Andrew Davilla — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Corey L. Davis — arson, attempted arson
Jayquan Davis — tampering with physical evidence
Jakob Daniel Deleon — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Bryan Elbert Dodson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Tyler William Edmondson — driving while intoxicated-felony
William Joseph Engelke — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)
Matthew Cody Evans — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Paul Floyd Evans — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Jamon Laquentis Fisher — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Nicholas Lane Fulgham — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Samuel Napolin Gaines — assault family violence by occlusion
Alias Zeanos Garcia — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Jacob Lance Gest — forgery
Anthony Rene Grimaldo — possession of a controlled substacne: tetrahydrocannabinols
Adam Guajardo Jr. — intoxication assault (enhanced)
Lloyd R. Guthrie — online solicitation of a minor (enhanced) (3 counts)
Tabitha Lynn Haysmer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Aspen Nicole Holder — possession of a controlled substance: lisdexamfetamine
Aspen Nicole Holder — delivery of a controlled substance: alprazolam
Chrystal G. Howerton — continuous violence against the family
Nicholas Andrew Johnson — possession of child pornography (10 counts)
Marc Anthony Kaake — breach of computer security
Marc Anthony Kaake — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Tamla Latrece Karanja — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Erica Yvonne Clark — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Jacob Cody Kitts — possession of child pornography (9 counts)
Daniel Kwon — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Michelle Dietrich — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Romecia Earlshaun Levi — sexual assault of a child
James Derrick Levy — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Antonio Rayes Lopez — kidnapping, assault family violence
Jessie James Maddison — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Lyndon Wesley Mchargue — burglary of a building
Eric Lewis Moore — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Zene E Morlatt — online solicitation of a minor
Olivo Asencion Munoz Jr. — tampering with physical evidence, assault family violence, evading arrest or detention
Nicholas Teddy Murphy — retaliation
Gerald Eric Newton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Aubrey Nicole Nothaft — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Brandon Chase Nowlin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Brandon Chase Nowlin — aggravated assault, continuous violence against the family
William D. Odell — injury to a child (2 counts)
Edward John Pavelka — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michael Peters — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jarrod Lee Prowell — tampering with physical evidence, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Julian Darnell Quezare — assault on a police officer (habitual) (2 counts)
Omar Ramirez — aggravated assault (2 counts)
Joseph Scott Reneau — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Davey Rex Rhodes — burglary of a habitation
Isaac Rivera Rivera — aggravated assault
Jayadrian Rivera — burglary of a habitation
Devonte R Roberson — promotion of prostitution (2 counts)
Melvin Wayne Robinson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (2 counts)
Nathan Ray Rodriguez — assault family violence with a prior
Sammy Daniel Rosales — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Andre Edwards Sanchez — engaging in organized criminal activity
Fernando Rafeal Sandoval Jr. — assault against a police officer
Dayquon Alexander Scott — burglary of a habitation
Timothy Scott — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (habitual), possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced)
Audrey Nicole Sears — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Anthony Charles Smith — assault family violence with a prior
Michael Arthur Stuart — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Sean Henry Taylor — aggravated assault
Charlotte Renee Ward — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Antwan Warren — aggravated assault while in a motor vehicle
Michael Glenn Fletcher — aggravated assault while in a motor vehicle
Abdul Raheem Way — assault family violence with a prior
Spencer William West — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Marquis T. Westbrooks — assault family violence by occlucion
John Wiggins — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Bryce Jacob Willis — possession of child pornography with intent to promote (10 counts)
