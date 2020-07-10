The following people were indicted Wednesday, July 9, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Vincent Lamar Snell — unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine in a drug free zone

D’michael Rashard Brown — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)

Delviyonte Dequae Sampson — capital murder

Misty Michelle Guthrie — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone (enhanced)

Don Dwayne Chamblee — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Casey Gene Carnell — engaging in organized criminal activity

Willow Reign Smith — capital murder

Travis L. Allen — debit card abuse (2 counts)

Michael Alan Andros — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Rasheen Artberry — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Alisha Marie Ashton — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Ivan Azua — aggravated sexual assault of a child

Justin Eldon Bates — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Bobbie Dewayne Betts — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone

Richard Lynn Binner — driving while intoxicated- felony

Curby Blaylock — sexual assault (enhanced)

Tobe Bollier — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Ashley Nichole Booker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kelly Stamper Braswell — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannibinol, driving while intoxicated

Abraham Bravo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Tremaine Marqeese Carr — sexual assault of a child

Tremaine Marqeese Carr — sexual assault of a child (4 counts)

Vickie Carr — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Brandon Smith Casaubon — online solicitation of a minor (enhanced)

Michael Dwayne Clark — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Kasi Lynn Cloutier — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jacob Ray Cotton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christopher Phillip Damiani — assault family violence with a prior

Marshal Andrew Davilla — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Corey L. Davis — arson, attempted arson

Jayquan Davis — tampering with physical evidence

Jakob Daniel Deleon — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Bryan Elbert Dodson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Tyler William Edmondson — driving while intoxicated-felony

William Joseph Engelke — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)

Matthew Cody Evans — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Paul Floyd Evans — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Jamon Laquentis Fisher — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Nicholas Lane Fulgham — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Samuel Napolin Gaines — assault family violence by occlusion

Alias Zeanos Garcia — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Jacob Lance Gest — forgery

Anthony Rene Grimaldo — possession of a controlled substacne: tetrahydrocannabinols

Adam Guajardo Jr. — intoxication assault (enhanced)

Lloyd R. Guthrie — online solicitation of a minor (enhanced) (3 counts)

Tabitha Lynn Haysmer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Aspen Nicole Holder — possession of a controlled substance: lisdexamfetamine

Aspen Nicole Holder — delivery of a controlled substance: alprazolam

Chrystal G. Howerton — continuous violence against the family

Nicholas Andrew Johnson — possession of child pornography (10 counts)

Marc Anthony Kaake — breach of computer security

Marc Anthony Kaake — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Tamla Latrece Karanja — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Erica Yvonne Clark — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Jacob Cody Kitts — possession of child pornography (9 counts)

Daniel Kwon — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Michelle Dietrich — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Romecia Earlshaun Levi — sexual assault of a child

James Derrick Levy — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Antonio Rayes Lopez — kidnapping, assault family violence

Jessie James Maddison — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Lyndon Wesley Mchargue — burglary of a building

Eric Lewis Moore — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Zene E Morlatt — online solicitation of a minor

Olivo Asencion Munoz Jr. — tampering with physical evidence, assault family violence, evading arrest or detention

Nicholas Teddy Murphy — retaliation

Gerald Eric Newton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Aubrey Nicole Nothaft — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Brandon Chase Nowlin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Brandon Chase Nowlin — aggravated assault, continuous violence against the family

William D. Odell — injury to a child (2 counts)

Edward John Pavelka — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael Peters — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jarrod Lee Prowell — tampering with physical evidence, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Julian Darnell Quezare — assault on a police officer (habitual) (2 counts)

Omar Ramirez — aggravated assault (2 counts)

Joseph Scott Reneau — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Davey Rex Rhodes — burglary of a habitation

Isaac Rivera Rivera — aggravated assault

Jayadrian Rivera — burglary of a habitation

Devonte R Roberson — promotion of prostitution (2 counts)

Melvin Wayne Robinson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (2 counts)

Nathan Ray Rodriguez — assault family violence with a prior

Sammy Daniel Rosales — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Andre Edwards Sanchez — engaging in organized criminal activity

Fernando Rafeal Sandoval Jr. — assault against a police officer

Dayquon Alexander Scott — burglary of a habitation

Timothy Scott — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (habitual), possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced)

Audrey Nicole Sears — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Anthony Charles Smith — assault family violence with a prior

Michael Arthur Stuart — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Sean Henry Taylor — aggravated assault

Charlotte Renee Ward — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Antwan Warren — aggravated assault while in a motor vehicle

Michael Glenn Fletcher — aggravated assault while in a motor vehicle

Abdul Raheem Way — assault family violence with a prior

Spencer William West — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Marquis T. Westbrooks — assault family violence by occlucion

John Wiggins — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Bryce Jacob Willis — possession of child pornography with intent to promote (10 counts)

