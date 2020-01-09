The following people were indicted Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Jetaime Adams — assault family violence with a prior
Trinity Alfred — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Patricia Angel-Sanchez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Daniel Griffin Averitt — possession of a controlled substances: heroin
Braxton Sterling Barnes — online solicitation of a minor
Staci A. Bennett — driving while intoxicated - felony
Rigoberto Berrum — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, driving while intoxicated
Andrea Nicole Boyce — aggravated assault
Rodger Earl Canipe — credit card abuse against an elderly individual
Daezion Watkins — capital murder (capital)
Elijah Jamal Craven — capital murder (capital)
Noemi Isabelle Constancio — injury to a child
Kheila Louisa Cruz — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Jesse Arthur Davila — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Devin Wade Davis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Blake Edward Roulhac — engaging in organized criminal activity
Hakim Jabar Neal — engaging in organized criminal activity
Tiffanie Elaine Davis — engaging in organized criminal activity
Denisha Rochelle Bryan — engaging in organized criminal activity
Sylvester Lemonte Degrate — robbery
Eliud Deleon Deleon — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)
William Todd Downie — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence
Albert Douglas Drakes Jr — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Ocie B Easley — intoxication assault
Terrell Issac Edwards — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Cody Lee Finley — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Justin Frost — injury to an elderly individual
Tameeka Latoyia Garner — forgery
Israel Lee Gilkey — fraudulant use or possession of identifying information
James Everett Gribble — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Issiah Guadalajara — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence, interference with emergency request for assistance
Kalob Chaise Guerra — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kedrick Harris — aggravated sexual assault of a child
Giovanny Hernandez — driving while intoxicated - felony
Humberto Hernandez Jr — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Westin Patrick Tant Horn — injury to a child
Devion Michael Hurtado — theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Gregory Lamont Irvin — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Rhakeem Jevon James — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Sarah Nicole Johnson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Toby Tyrone Johnson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Robb Allen Joiner — aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Aquanesheia Shonte Jones — aggravated assault, assault family violence with a prior
Daveon Antiwan Jones — deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Leon Jones Jr. — deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon —
Maxamillion Jones — possession of a controlled substance: 3.4-methylenedioxy amphetamine
Craig Demonte King — delivery of a controlled substance: heroin in a drug free zone
Steven William Knoph — tampering with a governmental record
Roy Landaverde — aggravated sexual assault of a child (4 counts)
De’marco Ta’vore Lee — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Khelsey L. Leslie — injury to a child by omission (2 counts), endangering a child (2 counts)
Paul T. Thompson — injury to a child by omission (2 counts), endangering a child (2 counts)
Charles Anthony Mabbit — aggravated sexual assault of a child (5 counts)
Monoa Xavier Macias — repeated violation of condition of bond
Billy Mack Maddison — theft of a firearm
David Enriquez Martinez — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Eric Martinez — robbery
Julian Victor Martinez — theft from a person
Bryton Michael Mcdow — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: alprazolam
Dustin Lawrence Metcalf — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Miguel Morales — driving while intoxicated - felony
Raul Ruben Morales — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Bryan Alexis Munoz-Lozano — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Marcus Dewayne Nichols — assault family violence with a prior
Laurence Ackley Nino — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Shawn Delynn Olsen — murder
Roland Anthony Pena — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), tampering with physical evidence (enhahnced)
Destiny Renee Perez — assault against emergency services personnel
Dina Kirsten Plumlee — theft of $150,000 or more but less than $300,000
Justin Wayne Pool — driving while intoxicated - felony
Andrew Cheston Posey — aggravated assault
Tyler Jacob Puckett — burglary of a building
Kassandra Denyse Reyes — injury to a child
Oshaun Robinson — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Anthony Brazil Rogers — fraud
Alexandria Laura Romo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Adrian Rosalez — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Next Elijah Rutledge — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon
Kristopher Robert Searcy — tampering with physical evidence
Jose Luis Silva — indecency with a child by contact (2 counts), indecency with a child by exposure
Shawn Michael Smith-Brearey — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle with a prior
Cory Miles Thomason — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
James Lee Thompson — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Ronald Thompson — burglary of a habitation
Ceasar Wayne Toliver — continuous sexual abuse of a young child
Michael Angelo Torres — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jose Galdelio Tovar — vehicle involved in an accident/ failure to stop and render aid
Thomas N. Trinajstic — injury to a child
Latonya Danea Tyler — delivery of a controlled substance: heroin
Jason Lee Vandiver — driving while intoxicated - felony
Mathew Villareal — deadly conduct
Russell Wayne Wallis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Johnny Paul Warren — fail to register as a sex offender
Marvin Goodlow Washington — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Rena Carol Whiteley — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, injury to a child
Christopher Lee Williams — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Toni Nicole Williams — aggravated robbery
Danyell Wright — aggravated assault (3 counts)
Lyle Adam Gibson — assault against a police officer
Johari Kedarean Brown — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: eutylone
Johari Kedarean Brown — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: etizolam
Dontrail Raymon Holmes — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: eutylone
Dontrail Raymon Holmes — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: etizolam
Melvin Young — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: eutylone
Melvin Young — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: etizolam
