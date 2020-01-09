The following people were indicted Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Jetaime Adams — assault family violence with a prior

Trinity Alfred — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Patricia Angel-Sanchez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Daniel Griffin Averitt — possession of a controlled substances: heroin

Braxton Sterling Barnes — online solicitation of a minor

Staci A. Bennett — driving while intoxicated - felony

Rigoberto Berrum — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, driving while intoxicated

Andrea Nicole Boyce — aggravated assault

Rodger Earl Canipe — credit card abuse against an elderly individual

Daezion Watkins — capital murder (capital)

Elijah Jamal Craven — capital murder (capital)

Noemi Isabelle Constancio — injury to a child

Kheila Louisa Cruz — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Jesse Arthur Davila — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Devin Wade Davis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Blake Edward Roulhac — engaging in organized criminal activity

Hakim Jabar Neal — engaging in organized criminal activity

Tiffanie Elaine Davis — engaging in organized criminal activity

Denisha Rochelle Bryan — engaging in organized criminal activity

Sylvester Lemonte Degrate — robbery

Eliud Deleon Deleon — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)

William Todd Downie — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence

Albert Douglas Drakes Jr — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Ocie B Easley — intoxication assault

Terrell Issac Edwards — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Cody Lee Finley — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Justin Frost — injury to an elderly individual

Tameeka Latoyia Garner — forgery

Israel Lee Gilkey — fraudulant use or possession of identifying information

James Everett Gribble — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Issiah Guadalajara — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence, interference with emergency request for assistance

Kalob Chaise Guerra — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kedrick Harris — aggravated sexual assault of a child

Giovanny Hernandez — driving while intoxicated - felony

Humberto Hernandez Jr — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Westin Patrick Tant Horn — injury to a child

Devion Michael Hurtado — theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Gregory Lamont Irvin — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Rhakeem Jevon James — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Sarah Nicole Johnson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Toby Tyrone Johnson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Robb Allen Joiner — aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Aquanesheia Shonte Jones — aggravated assault, assault family violence with a prior

Daveon Antiwan Jones — deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Leon Jones Jr. — deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon —

Maxamillion Jones — possession of a controlled substance: 3.4-methylenedioxy amphetamine

Craig Demonte King — delivery of a controlled substance: heroin in a drug free zone

Steven William Knoph — tampering with a governmental record

Roy Landaverde — aggravated sexual assault of a child (4 counts)

De’marco Ta’vore Lee — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Khelsey L. Leslie — injury to a child by omission (2 counts), endangering a child (2 counts)

Paul T. Thompson — injury to a child by omission (2 counts), endangering a child (2 counts)

Charles Anthony Mabbit — aggravated sexual assault of a child (5 counts)

Monoa Xavier Macias — repeated violation of condition of bond

Billy Mack Maddison — theft of a firearm

David Enriquez Martinez — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Eric Martinez — robbery

Julian Victor Martinez — theft from a person

Bryton Michael Mcdow — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: alprazolam

Dustin Lawrence Metcalf — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Miguel Morales — driving while intoxicated - felony

Raul Ruben Morales — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Bryan Alexis Munoz-Lozano — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Marcus Dewayne Nichols — assault family violence with a prior

Laurence Ackley Nino — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Shawn Delynn Olsen — murder

Roland Anthony Pena — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), tampering with physical evidence (enhahnced)

Destiny Renee Perez — assault against emergency services personnel

Dina Kirsten Plumlee — theft of $150,000 or more but less than $300,000

Justin Wayne Pool — driving while intoxicated - felony

Andrew Cheston Posey — aggravated assault

Tyler Jacob Puckett — burglary of a building

Kassandra Denyse Reyes — injury to a child

Oshaun Robinson — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Anthony Brazil Rogers — fraud

Alexandria Laura Romo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Adrian Rosalez — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Next Elijah Rutledge — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon

Kristopher Robert Searcy — tampering with physical evidence

Jose Luis Silva — indecency with a child by contact (2 counts), indecency with a child by exposure

Shawn Michael Smith-Brearey — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle with a prior

Cory Miles Thomason — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

James Lee Thompson — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Ronald Thompson — burglary of a habitation

Ceasar Wayne Toliver — continuous sexual abuse of a young child

Michael Angelo Torres — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jose Galdelio Tovar — vehicle involved in an accident/ failure to stop and render aid

Thomas N. Trinajstic — injury to a child

Latonya Danea Tyler — delivery of a controlled substance: heroin

Jason Lee Vandiver — driving while intoxicated - felony

Mathew Villareal — deadly conduct

Russell Wayne Wallis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Johnny Paul Warren — fail to register as a sex offender

Marvin Goodlow Washington — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Rena Carol Whiteley — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, injury to a child

Christopher Lee Williams — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Toni Nicole Williams — aggravated robbery

Danyell Wright — aggravated assault (3 counts)

Lyle Adam Gibson — assault against a police officer

Johari Kedarean Brown — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: eutylone

Johari Kedarean Brown — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: etizolam

Dontrail Raymon Holmes — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: eutylone

Dontrail Raymon Holmes — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: etizolam

Melvin Young — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: eutylone

Melvin Young — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: etizolam

