The following people were indicted Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Ronald Bascum Adams — vehicle involved in an accident/failure to stop and render aid, driving while intoxicated

Entheos Ladarrell Amos — aggravated assault

Michael David Biles — burglary of a building (enhanced)

Marcus Antwain Booker — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Nicolas Broadnax — retaliation

Jose Luis Calderon — continuous sexual abuse of a young child

Timothy Ray Carr — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Nathan Carrington Coleman — continuous violence against the family (habitual)

Collin Ray Culter — abandoning a child

Haley Brook Glasscock — abandoning a child

Jason Michael Daley — assault against a security officer

Chris Lee Davenport — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Donald Wayne Davis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Robert William Durbin — indecency with a child by contact (3 counts)

Brandon Scott Ferrer — driving while intoxicated - felony

Wendy Gafford — driving while intoxicated - felony

Samantha Nicole Garcia — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Kari Linn Gerik — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Alexander Gonzalez — driving while intoxicated - felony

Dustin Goodwin — aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Bruce Kintrell Green — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Michael Wayne Hardeman — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Christopher Ray Higgins — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jayson R Hilliard — continuous sexual abuse of a young child

Paulette Irene James — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jennifer Lynn Jefferson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

James Carl Johnson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Donna Ruth Adams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jujuan Mantrel Johnson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jacob Isaiah Jones — murder

Micah Nathaniel Jones — sexual assault of a child (4 counts)

Sirrommie Loving Jones — vehicle involved in an accident/failure to stop and render aid

Evelyn Louise Kennedy — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Richard Terry Landrum — aggravated assault (enhanced)

Anson Treymaine Lewis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Israel Lira Gutierrez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, driving while intoxicated

Sir Morgan Shyair Loudd — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tascie Jenee Mckinney — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

James Louis Monroe — criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Darrell Wayne Patrick — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)

Lucas Riley Pool — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver:tetrahydrocannabinol, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: 3,4 mehtylenedioxy methamphetamine in a drug free zone

Ruben Romo — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Seyda Nicole Sanchez — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol, tampering with physical evidence

Mohammad Ali Sherzaman — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Joshua Lee Stewart — tampering with physical evidence (habitual)

Nathaniel Earl Tierce — stalking

Kelvin Vaughn — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Qualon Deshon Weaver — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Frances Nichole Whitlock — debit card abuse (2 counts)

Freddie Lee Hutchinson — debit card abuse (2 counts)

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments