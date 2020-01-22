The following people were indicted Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Ronald Bascum Adams — vehicle involved in an accident/failure to stop and render aid, driving while intoxicated
Entheos Ladarrell Amos — aggravated assault
Michael David Biles — burglary of a building (enhanced)
Marcus Antwain Booker — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Nicolas Broadnax — retaliation
Jose Luis Calderon — continuous sexual abuse of a young child
Timothy Ray Carr — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Nathan Carrington Coleman — continuous violence against the family (habitual)
Collin Ray Culter — abandoning a child
Haley Brook Glasscock — abandoning a child
Jason Michael Daley — assault against a security officer
Chris Lee Davenport — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Donald Wayne Davis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Robert William Durbin — indecency with a child by contact (3 counts)
Brandon Scott Ferrer — driving while intoxicated - felony
Wendy Gafford — driving while intoxicated - felony
Samantha Nicole Garcia — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Kari Linn Gerik — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Alexander Gonzalez — driving while intoxicated - felony
Dustin Goodwin — aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Bruce Kintrell Green — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Michael Wayne Hardeman — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Christopher Ray Higgins — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jayson R Hilliard — continuous sexual abuse of a young child
Paulette Irene James — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jennifer Lynn Jefferson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
James Carl Johnson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Donna Ruth Adams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jujuan Mantrel Johnson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jacob Isaiah Jones — murder
Micah Nathaniel Jones — sexual assault of a child (4 counts)
Sirrommie Loving Jones — vehicle involved in an accident/failure to stop and render aid
Evelyn Louise Kennedy — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Richard Terry Landrum — aggravated assault (enhanced)
Anson Treymaine Lewis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Israel Lira Gutierrez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, driving while intoxicated
Sir Morgan Shyair Loudd — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tascie Jenee Mckinney — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
James Louis Monroe — criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Darrell Wayne Patrick — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)
Lucas Riley Pool — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver:tetrahydrocannabinol, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: 3,4 mehtylenedioxy methamphetamine in a drug free zone
Ruben Romo — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Seyda Nicole Sanchez — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol, tampering with physical evidence
Mohammad Ali Sherzaman — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Joshua Lee Stewart — tampering with physical evidence (habitual)
Nathaniel Earl Tierce — stalking
Kelvin Vaughn — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Qualon Deshon Weaver — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Frances Nichole Whitlock — debit card abuse (2 counts)
Freddie Lee Hutchinson — debit card abuse (2 counts)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.