The following people were indicted Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Noah Alexander Bailey — possession of a controlled substance: lysergic acid diethylamide

Andrea Leigh Ball — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jacob Allen Barak — escape

Jonathan Scott Blinn — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Samantha Gilliland — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Robin Jay Brown — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000

Ples Bufford — burglary of a habitation

Leslie Dlanor Bush — burglary of a building

Joshua Dale Turner — burglary of a building

Heraclio Santos Carreon — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Anthony John Casarez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)

Ryan Lee Chaudoin — burglary of a building (enhanced)

Rosa Lee Clark Aka Rosa Kolar — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors, theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Randall Coleman — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Dwight Edward Cook — failure to register as a sex offender (enhanced)

Kristin Elizabeth Copeland — burglary of a habitation

Nestor Cruz — indecency with a child

Willis Wyvon Dean — forgery, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Matthew Tyler Dees — aggravated sexual assault of a child

Juan Delgado — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Tyler William Edmondson — theft of a firearm (5 counts)

Jacob Jamar Essix — sexual assault of a child

Amanda Michelle Franks — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Phillip John Garcia — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Taurel Dawn Garrett — burglary of a habitation

Bradley Hunter Golden — evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced)

Justin Lee Goodman — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Izaak Shay Guillermo — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Christopher Hale — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Jordan Bailey Hammer — forgery (2 counts)

Cherbert Kashell Harrison — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael Hausler — possession of a controlled substance: amphetamine

Joseph Leon Haynes — burglary of a habitation

Charmist Laray Hays — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Krischon Charmille Hicks — retaliation

Jessika Lynn Horton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jessika Lynn Horton — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Jimmy Wayne Hughes — continuous sexual abuse of a young child

Christopher Im — possession of a controlled substance: oxycodone (enhanced)

April Gail Johnson — engaging in organized criminal activity

Samantha Nichole Delarosa — engaging in organized criminal activity

Morris Wayne Patrick — engaging in organized criminal activity

David Carroll Keltner — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

James Edward Lagway — aggravated sexual assault of a child (2 counts)

John Wayne Lebkowsky — aggravated assault

Jamie Lynn Macy — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced)

John Wayne Lebkowsky — assault family violence with a prior

Ladamion Lamond Majors — aggravated robbery (habitual)

Lakeisha Monique Price — aggravated robbery

Iriana Rutledge — aggravated robbery

Yvonne Martinez — assault against a public servant, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Cornell Monique Mccants — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Sean Dylan Mcdonald — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christopher Neil Mcnally — forgery

James Willie Mozee — forgery (enhanced)

Tyron Tyrrell Newman — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Archie Oneal Jr — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Stoney Mark Parker — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Taylor Mckibben — murder

Douglas Eric Hill — aggravated assault against a public servant

Roland Anthony Pena — burglary of a habitation (habitual)

Nicole Pittman — trademark counterfeiting

Larry Stephen Plumlee — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Eric Matthew Rechenthin — robbery, criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Jose Angel Resendez — endangering a child (3 counts)

Ashley Renee Rodriguez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (2 counts)

Jesse Diamond Salazar — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Hector Jose Sanchez — assault family violence with a prior

Kevin Louis Schuetz — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Rodney Lee Scott — fraudulant use or possession of identifying information

Jeffery Sears — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Brian Todd Butler — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Edward Neal Smith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joshuia Lee Thompson — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior

Rudy Torres Jr — stalking

Rodgerrick Jerome Turner — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Rodgerrick Jerome Turner — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Cody Ian Vasquez — criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, credit card abuse

Willie Jewel Webster — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000 from an elderly individual

Reginald Tyrone White — delivery of a controlled substance: heroin (enhanced)

Reginald Tyrone White — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Kiearen Harman Whiteside — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Samuel Robert Wilkins — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)

