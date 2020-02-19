The following people were indicted Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Noah Alexander Bailey — possession of a controlled substance: lysergic acid diethylamide
Andrea Leigh Ball — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jacob Allen Barak — escape
Jonathan Scott Blinn — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Samantha Gilliland — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Robin Jay Brown — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000
Ples Bufford — burglary of a habitation
Leslie Dlanor Bush — burglary of a building
Joshua Dale Turner — burglary of a building
Heraclio Santos Carreon — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Anthony John Casarez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)
Ryan Lee Chaudoin — burglary of a building (enhanced)
Rosa Lee Clark Aka Rosa Kolar — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors, theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Randall Coleman — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Dwight Edward Cook — failure to register as a sex offender (enhanced)
Kristin Elizabeth Copeland — burglary of a habitation
Nestor Cruz — indecency with a child
Willis Wyvon Dean — forgery, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Matthew Tyler Dees — aggravated sexual assault of a child
Juan Delgado — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Tyler William Edmondson — theft of a firearm (5 counts)
Jacob Jamar Essix — sexual assault of a child
Amanda Michelle Franks — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Phillip John Garcia — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Taurel Dawn Garrett — burglary of a habitation
Bradley Hunter Golden — evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced)
Justin Lee Goodman — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Izaak Shay Guillermo — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Christopher Hale — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Jordan Bailey Hammer — forgery (2 counts)
Cherbert Kashell Harrison — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michael Hausler — possession of a controlled substance: amphetamine
Joseph Leon Haynes — burglary of a habitation
Charmist Laray Hays — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Krischon Charmille Hicks — retaliation
Jessika Lynn Horton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jessika Lynn Horton — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Jimmy Wayne Hughes — continuous sexual abuse of a young child
Christopher Im — possession of a controlled substance: oxycodone (enhanced)
April Gail Johnson — engaging in organized criminal activity
Samantha Nichole Delarosa — engaging in organized criminal activity
Morris Wayne Patrick — engaging in organized criminal activity
David Carroll Keltner — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
James Edward Lagway — aggravated sexual assault of a child (2 counts)
John Wayne Lebkowsky — aggravated assault
Jamie Lynn Macy — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced)
John Wayne Lebkowsky — assault family violence with a prior
Ladamion Lamond Majors — aggravated robbery (habitual)
Lakeisha Monique Price — aggravated robbery
Iriana Rutledge — aggravated robbery
Yvonne Martinez — assault against a public servant, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Cornell Monique Mccants — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Sean Dylan Mcdonald — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christopher Neil Mcnally — forgery
James Willie Mozee — forgery (enhanced)
Tyron Tyrrell Newman — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Archie Oneal Jr — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Stoney Mark Parker — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Taylor Mckibben — murder
Douglas Eric Hill — aggravated assault against a public servant
Roland Anthony Pena — burglary of a habitation (habitual)
Nicole Pittman — trademark counterfeiting
Larry Stephen Plumlee — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Eric Matthew Rechenthin — robbery, criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Jose Angel Resendez — endangering a child (3 counts)
Ashley Renee Rodriguez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (2 counts)
Jesse Diamond Salazar — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Hector Jose Sanchez — assault family violence with a prior
Kevin Louis Schuetz — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Rodney Lee Scott — fraudulant use or possession of identifying information
Jeffery Sears — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Brian Todd Butler — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Edward Neal Smith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Joshuia Lee Thompson — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior
Rudy Torres Jr — stalking
Rodgerrick Jerome Turner — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Rodgerrick Jerome Turner — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Cody Ian Vasquez — criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, credit card abuse
Willie Jewel Webster — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000 from an elderly individual
Reginald Tyrone White — delivery of a controlled substance: heroin (enhanced)
Reginald Tyrone White — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Kiearen Harman Whiteside — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Samuel Robert Wilkins — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.