The following people were indicted Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Kenneth Glynn — indecency with a child by contact

Diminque Akers — retaliation

John Michael Andrews — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ronald Bean — burglary of a habitation

Catherine Smith-Bean — burglary of a habitation

Miguel Angel Becerra — driving while intoxicated - felony

Michael Wade Bonner Jr. — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 from an elderly individual

Canela Farmer-Bravo — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 from an elderly individual

Tracy Michelle Bowers — forgery (enhanced)

Aaron Jarod Brown — aggravated assault

Johari Kedarean Brown — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Johari Kedarean Brown — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Johari Kedarean Brown — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: alprazolam

Dontrail Raymon Holmes — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Dontrail Raymon Holmes — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Dontrail Raymon Holmes — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: alprazolam

Melvin Young — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Melvin Young — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Melvin Young — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: alprazolam

Britney Bryant — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)

Byron Otis Bryant — burglary of a habitation (enhanced), assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Donald Ray Burnett — aggravated robbery

Jenny Lyn Butler — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Korey Del Casey — burglary of a habitation

Fredericka Michelle Cherry — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Shawn Lindsey Childers — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Lauren Michelle Chutes — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Kristi Kae Courtney — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jesse Arthur Davila — burglary of a building

Kerry Lee Davis — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), tampering with physical evidence (enchanced)Christopher Alan Bias — capital murder

Micahala Chitameshia Davis — theft of less than $2,500 wtih two or more priors

Reginald Charles Diggs — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Reginald Charles Diggs — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)

Waymond Wayne Dotson III — retaliation (habitual)

Patricia Ann Drake — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Darrell Lamont Ervin — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: tramadol in a drug free zone

Pedro Padillla Espinoza — possession of a controlled substance,to-wit: methamphetamine

Martin Mario Felan — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, endangering a child

Kari Linn Gerik — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Amy Lynn Goldman — forgery

Sidney Wayne Hayden — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, prohibited substance in correctional facility

Jazzmine Marie Vasquez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Melvin Jevon Hillard Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

John David Hinkel — retaliation, harassment of a public servant

Bianca Renee Hinton — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Barr D. Irwin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Charles Lyle Isbell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

William Ryan James — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Lamondrick Johnson — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Leon Jones Jr. — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Casey Rene Jordan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Thomas Bernard Kilbride — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, injury to a child (2 counts)

Bobby Darnell Lee Jr. — injury to an elderly person (enhanced)

De’marco Ta’vore Lee — burglary of a habitation

Patrick Jerome Lee — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

James Randall Lehman — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Tyler Lane Littlejohn — driving while intoxicated - felony

Kenneth Michael Lyons — assault family violence with a prior

Kevin Nelson Marmino — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Jennifer Renee Martinez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Antwan Massington — forgery

Raymond Mayberry Jr. — tampering with physical evidence

Steven Blake McCarley — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000

David Duane McWhirter — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Cheyenne Candice Mitchell — theft less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Tyler Douglas Montgomery — burglary of a building

Zakary Tyler Lamb — burglary of a building

Danielle Shanice Morris — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannibinol

Adrion Eugene Murray — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Vatima Roche Myers — theft of $2500 or more but less than $30,000 from an elderly individual

Trevin Jamar Oleary — aggravated robbery (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felonCoty Iverson Paige — aggravated assault

Joseph Thomas Parker — forgery

Jimmy Jerome Parr — burglary of a habitation

Heath Duval Parrish — aggravated assault

Aaron Lee Pena — driving while intoxicated - felony

Alex Perez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Santana Carlos Pesina — debit card abuse

Molly Elizabeth Peveler — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Damaris Lynelle Plett — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Leigh Denise Pustejovsky — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Letticia Balarin Quiroga — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Zachary Tyler Rains — aggravated assault

Irene Ramirez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jesus Jose Ramirez — aggravated assault

Rachel Lynn Ranck — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael Chad Reeves — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Michael O. Timothy Reiter — burglary of a building

Joshua R. Resendez — burglary of habitation

Juan Ramon Robledo — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, driving while intoxicated

Justin Gaylon Roper — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Cindy Lou Salas — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)

Kenneth Ray Sanders — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Alvin Earl Sayles Jr. — burglary of a building

Gregory Blake Shanks — burglary of a building

Dale Ray Weinberger — burglary of a building

Gregory Blake Shanks — burglary of a building

Dale Ray Weinberger — burglary of a building

Deanna Marie Simons — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Kaltina Qunita Spencer — forgery

Jerome Stafford Jr. — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Jeffrey Austin Stephens — burglary of a habitation

Damion Demar Thomas — burglary of a building

Devonte Tyviar Thomas — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Kevin Dwayne Thompson — injury to a child

Ronald Thompson — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center

Krysta Carol Turner — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Natasha Washington — aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon

Hanna Kristine Webb — fraudulant use or possession of identifying information

Celicia F. Williams — deadly conduct

Richard Wayne Williamson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments