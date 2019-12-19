The following people were indicted Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Kenneth Glynn — indecency with a child by contact
Diminque Akers — retaliation
John Michael Andrews — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ronald Bean — burglary of a habitation
Catherine Smith-Bean — burglary of a habitation
Miguel Angel Becerra — driving while intoxicated - felony
Michael Wade Bonner Jr. — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 from an elderly individual
Canela Farmer-Bravo — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 from an elderly individual
Tracy Michelle Bowers — forgery (enhanced)
Aaron Jarod Brown — aggravated assault
Johari Kedarean Brown — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Johari Kedarean Brown — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Johari Kedarean Brown — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: alprazolam
Dontrail Raymon Holmes — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Dontrail Raymon Holmes — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Dontrail Raymon Holmes — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: alprazolam
Melvin Young — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Melvin Young — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Melvin Young — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: alprazolam
Britney Bryant — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)
Byron Otis Bryant — burglary of a habitation (enhanced), assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Donald Ray Burnett — aggravated robbery
Jenny Lyn Butler — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Korey Del Casey — burglary of a habitation
Fredericka Michelle Cherry — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Shawn Lindsey Childers — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Lauren Michelle Chutes — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Kristi Kae Courtney — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jesse Arthur Davila — burglary of a building
Kerry Lee Davis — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), tampering with physical evidence (enchanced)Christopher Alan Bias — capital murder
Micahala Chitameshia Davis — theft of less than $2,500 wtih two or more priors
Reginald Charles Diggs — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Reginald Charles Diggs — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)
Waymond Wayne Dotson III — retaliation (habitual)
Patricia Ann Drake — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Darrell Lamont Ervin — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: tramadol in a drug free zone
Pedro Padillla Espinoza — possession of a controlled substance,to-wit: methamphetamine
Martin Mario Felan — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, endangering a child
Kari Linn Gerik — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Amy Lynn Goldman — forgery
Sidney Wayne Hayden — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, prohibited substance in correctional facility
Jazzmine Marie Vasquez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Melvin Jevon Hillard Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
John David Hinkel — retaliation, harassment of a public servant
Bianca Renee Hinton — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Barr D. Irwin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Charles Lyle Isbell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
William Ryan James — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Lamondrick Johnson — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Leon Jones Jr. — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Casey Rene Jordan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Thomas Bernard Kilbride — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, injury to a child (2 counts)
Bobby Darnell Lee Jr. — injury to an elderly person (enhanced)
De’marco Ta’vore Lee — burglary of a habitation
Patrick Jerome Lee — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
James Randall Lehman — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Tyler Lane Littlejohn — driving while intoxicated - felony
Kenneth Michael Lyons — assault family violence with a prior
Kevin Nelson Marmino — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Jennifer Renee Martinez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Antwan Massington — forgery
Raymond Mayberry Jr. — tampering with physical evidence
Steven Blake McCarley — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000
David Duane McWhirter — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Cheyenne Candice Mitchell — theft less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Tyler Douglas Montgomery — burglary of a building
Zakary Tyler Lamb — burglary of a building
Danielle Shanice Morris — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannibinol
Adrion Eugene Murray — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Vatima Roche Myers — theft of $2500 or more but less than $30,000 from an elderly individual
Trevin Jamar Oleary — aggravated robbery (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felonCoty Iverson Paige — aggravated assault
Joseph Thomas Parker — forgery
Jimmy Jerome Parr — burglary of a habitation
Heath Duval Parrish — aggravated assault
Aaron Lee Pena — driving while intoxicated - felony
Alex Perez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Santana Carlos Pesina — debit card abuse
Molly Elizabeth Peveler — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Damaris Lynelle Plett — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Leigh Denise Pustejovsky — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Letticia Balarin Quiroga — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Zachary Tyler Rains — aggravated assault
Irene Ramirez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jesus Jose Ramirez — aggravated assault
Rachel Lynn Ranck — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michael Chad Reeves — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Michael O. Timothy Reiter — burglary of a building
Joshua R. Resendez — burglary of habitation
Juan Ramon Robledo — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, driving while intoxicated
Justin Gaylon Roper — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Cindy Lou Salas — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)
Kenneth Ray Sanders — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Alvin Earl Sayles Jr. — burglary of a building
Deanna Marie Simons — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Kaltina Qunita Spencer — forgery
Jerome Stafford Jr. — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Jeffrey Austin Stephens — burglary of a habitation
Damion Demar Thomas — burglary of a building
Devonte Tyviar Thomas — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Kevin Dwayne Thompson — injury to a child
Ronald Thompson — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center
Krysta Carol Turner — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Natasha Washington — aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon
Hanna Kristine Webb — fraudulant use or possession of identifying information
Celicia F. Williams — deadly conduct
Richard Wayne Williamson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
