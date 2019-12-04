The following people were indicted Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Aaron James Anderson — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (2 counts)
Michael Cenquene Anderson — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Kendra Nicole Betters — exploitation of a child, theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Anthony Wayne Bonge — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Roland Tyquin Bridgwater — assault family violence by occlusion, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Quiana Rychelle Brown — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Clayton Todd Bryant — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michael Christian Burchett — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Shanna Lee Kruse — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Drew Casey Camp — debit card abuse (enhanced)
Drew Casey Camp — burglary of a building (enhanced)
Mathew David Campbell — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention with a prior
Randy Joe Carpenter — driving while intoxicated - felony
Angel Castilleja — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Jennifer Nicole Chavez — forgery
James Arthur Clay — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
James Arthur Clay — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
David Samuel Clayton — driving while intoxicated - felony
Erick Daniel Coronado — sexual assault of a child
Jessica Renee Davis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jonathan Delacruz — vehicle involved in an accident/failure to stop and render aid
Eric Daniel Delgado — tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Christopher Kyle Dixon — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Jason David Drummond — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Alicia Annette Eddings — forgery
Mohammed Esmaiel — engaging in organized criminal activity
Karyna Lynn Eubanks — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jose Luis Falcon — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Jessie Lenay Fuentes — assault against a public servant
Lyle Adam Gibson — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Jermaine Gilbert — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Isabel Denise Gonzalez — possession of a controlled substance: methampetamine
James Burnett Green Jr — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced)
Timera Griffin — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Matthew Lee Haley — burglary of a building
Latavia Chantee Hall — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Joseph Leon Haynes — burglary of a building (enhanced)
Lexxus Ray Hernandez — burglary of a habitation
Deante Amari Spencer — burglary of a habitation
Anthony Hinojosa — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christopher Lee Hobbs — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Joshua Rudy Honea — burglary of a habitation (habitual)
Ozzy Nicholas Isbell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Joseph Doyle Ivy — unlawful possession of a firearm by felon
Orlando Jaimes — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Orlando Jaimes — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: mehtamphetamine
Willie Dinnell Jones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jeremey Michael Laubach — burglary of a habitation
Joshua Peter Lebron — burglary of a habitation
David Dee Lefler — debit card abuse
Sedric Menard Malone — burglary of a building
Cory Martin — possession of a controlled substance: psilocin
Angel Martinez — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Leila Yvonne Martinez — tampering with physical evidence
Michael Martinez — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Ricky Martinez — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Brandi Renee Mckibben — abandoning a child (2 counts)
Brystal Kay Miller — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Robert Edward Moore — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Devondre Maurice Neely — tampering with physical evidence
Cameron Noah — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Heath Clayton Owen — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Bobby Joe Parr — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Thomas Olsen Pena — repeated violation of a protective order
Rosemary Antoinette Perez — endangering a child
Marcos Ramirez — endangering a child
Michael O Timothy Reiter — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jonas Renobato — assault family violence with a prior
Michael Anthony Ribarski — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Denise Rodriguez — assault against energency services personnel, driving while intoxicated
Jesus Rojas — burglary of a habitation
Henrietta Lavanna Rollins — endangering a child
Neftali Rosado — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Dayveon Marquis Rougely — engaging in organized criminal activity
Romeo Tyquan Anderson — engaging in organized criminal activity
Delanta Mikel Dukes — engaging in organized criminal activity
Ulises Jesus Sanchez — impersonating a public servant
Tracy Cierra Sterling — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jose A Suarez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine, escape
Gerald Edwin Talley — possession of a controlled substances: methamphetamine
Craig Eric Tharp — forgery
Joe Arnold Smith — forgery
Brandon Antwon Thompson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: alprazolam
Joseph Paul Tovar — aggravated assault, deadly conduct
Esther Trujillo-Delacruz — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Ulyesses Seth Vasquez — assault against a public servant
Dmon Watley — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, evading arrest or detention with a prior
Chase M Weinberger — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Michael Paul Williams — debit card abuse against an elderly individual
Darius Lashawn Wilson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
