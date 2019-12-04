The following people were indicted Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Aaron James Anderson — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (2 counts)

Michael Cenquene Anderson — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Kendra Nicole Betters — exploitation of a child, theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Anthony Wayne Bonge — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Roland Tyquin Bridgwater — assault family violence by occlusion, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Quiana Rychelle Brown — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Clayton Todd Bryant — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael Christian Burchett — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Shanna Lee Kruse — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Drew Casey Camp — debit card abuse (enhanced)

Drew Casey Camp — burglary of a building (enhanced)

Mathew David Campbell — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention with a prior

Randy Joe Carpenter — driving while intoxicated - felony

Angel Castilleja — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Jennifer Nicole Chavez — forgery

James Arthur Clay — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

James Arthur Clay — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

David Samuel Clayton — driving while intoxicated - felony

Erick Daniel Coronado — sexual assault of a child

Jessica Renee Davis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jonathan Delacruz — vehicle involved in an accident/failure to stop and render aid

Eric Daniel Delgado — tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Christopher Kyle Dixon — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Jason David Drummond — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Alicia Annette Eddings — forgery

Mohammed Esmaiel — engaging in organized criminal activity

Karyna Lynn Eubanks — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jose Luis Falcon — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Jessie Lenay Fuentes — assault against a public servant

Lyle Adam Gibson — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Jermaine Gilbert — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Isabel Denise Gonzalez — possession of a controlled substance: methampetamine

James Burnett Green Jr — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced)

Timera Griffin — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Matthew Lee Haley — burglary of a building

Latavia Chantee Hall — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Joseph Leon Haynes — burglary of a building (enhanced)

Lexxus Ray Hernandez — burglary of a habitation

Deante Amari Spencer — burglary of a habitation

Anthony Hinojosa — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christopher Lee Hobbs — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Joshua Rudy Honea — burglary of a habitation (habitual)

Ozzy Nicholas Isbell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joseph Doyle Ivy — unlawful possession of a firearm by felon

Orlando Jaimes — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Orlando Jaimes — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: mehtamphetamine

Willie Dinnell Jones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jeremey Michael Laubach — burglary of a habitation

Joshua Peter Lebron — burglary of a habitation

David Dee Lefler — debit card abuse

Sedric Menard Malone — burglary of a building

Cory Martin — possession of a controlled substance: psilocin

Angel Martinez — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Leila Yvonne Martinez — tampering with physical evidence

Michael Martinez — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Ricky Martinez — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Brandi Renee Mckibben — abandoning a child (2 counts)

Brystal Kay Miller — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Robert Edward Moore — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Devondre Maurice Neely — tampering with physical evidence

Cameron Noah — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Heath Clayton Owen — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Bobby Joe Parr — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Thomas Olsen Pena — repeated violation of a protective order

Rosemary Antoinette Perez — endangering a child

Marcos Ramirez — endangering a child

Michael O Timothy Reiter — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jonas Renobato — assault family violence with a prior

Michael Anthony Ribarski — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Denise Rodriguez — assault against energency services personnel, driving while intoxicated

Jesus Rojas — burglary of a habitation

Henrietta Lavanna Rollins — endangering a child

Neftali Rosado — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Dayveon Marquis Rougely — engaging in organized criminal activity

Romeo Tyquan Anderson — engaging in organized criminal activity

Delanta Mikel Dukes — engaging in organized criminal activity

Ulises Jesus Sanchez — impersonating a public servant

Tracy Cierra Sterling — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jose A Suarez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine, escape

Gerald Edwin Talley — possession of a controlled substances: methamphetamine

Craig Eric Tharp — forgery

Joe Arnold Smith — forgery

Brandon Antwon Thompson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: alprazolam

Joseph Paul Tovar — aggravated assault, deadly conduct

Esther Trujillo-Delacruz — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Ulyesses Seth Vasquez — assault against a public servant

Dmon Watley — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, evading arrest or detention with a prior

Chase M Weinberger — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Michael Paul Williams — debit card abuse against an elderly individual

Darius Lashawn Wilson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

