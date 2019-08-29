The following people were indicted Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Brian German Delacruz — sexual assault of a child
Daniel Garcia — online solicitation of a minor
Brian Evan Hutchins — possession of child pornography (10 counts)
Juan Olvarez Jimenez — aggravated sexual assault of a child (2 counts), indecency with a child by contact
Evan William Mathis — sexual assault of a child
Jason Ray Mcdaniel — online solicitation of a minor
Timothy Joe Rodriquez — aggravated sexual assault of a child
Vedell Tony Salas — indecency with a child by contact (2 counts)
Jazmine Renee Archie — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine
Benito Perfecto Arechiga — forgery (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Robin Gayle Ashworth — interference with child custody (2 counts)
Robert Bernal — burglary of a habitation
Leander Billiot — burglary of building
Robert Glenn Bonner — driving while intoxicated - felony
Ronnie Alexander Bouye — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Kiala Renee Bravo — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to-wit: tetrahydrocanibinol
Otha Lee Butler — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to-wit: cocaine
Stacy Ann Cason — driving while intoxicated-felony
Dillon Cavender — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Gary Ray Clark — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine
James Arthur Clay — unlawful possession of a firearm by felon
Anthony Jerome Clemons — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
John Talmadge Cooper — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine
Reggie Dmon Crane — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: cocaine
Robert Lee Curry — aggravated assault
Charles Darryl Duehart — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: cocaine
Tyler William Edmondson — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine
Che Estrada — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine
Gerardo Nmn Estrada — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine
Dedrick Antonio Evans — evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced), tampering with physical evidence (habitual)
Jonathan Rodriguez Flores — possession of a controlled substances, to-wit: cocaine
John Louis Franklin — forgery (2 counts)
Joseph Scott Franklin — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine
Hilda N. Gamez — driving while intoxicated felony
Hector Garcia — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to-wit: tetrahydrocannabinol
Samantha Kelly Gonzales — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: heroin
Angela Ann Graves — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center
Hector E Guel-Reyes — forgery
Johnny Guions — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to-wit: cocaine
Kurt John Gullens — failure to register as a sex offender
Roy Gutierrez — burglary of building (enhanced)
Amanda Lee Hall — exploitation of an elderly person
Rodrick Earl Hamilton — aggravated promotion of prostitution
Jimmie Lee Hawkins — driving while intoxicated- felony (enhanced)
Kenyotta Antwan Haywood — forgery
Michelle Dawn Henry — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine
Mario Alberto Hernandez — burglary of a building
Matthew Douglas Hicks — theft of copper
Robert Brandon Holloway — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Tristan Holt — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine
Ashanta Veree Howlett — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Zacharia Huggett — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: psilocin
Sirocean Unique Calhoun — murder, aggravated assaultMatthew James Jimenez — driving while intoxicated
Reyes Jose Jimenez — tampering with physical evidence
Thomas Joseph Herrera — tampering with physical evidence
Marcus D Johnson — forgery
Andrew Carroll Kaul — aggravated assault against a public servant, assault against a police officer
Mohammad Tahir Khan — possession of tobacco products: tax due more than $50 (2 counts)
Jennifer Dawn Lee — aggravated assault with deadly weapon
Sarah Leeann Love — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Tamara Lynne Loyd — fraud
Sean Gabriel Magana — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: tetrahydrocannibinol
Douglas Allen Manley — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine
Freddie Lee Martin — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to-wit: heroin (habitual), evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)
Gaspar Sardeneta Martinez Ii — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Eric Daniel Mata — aggravated assault
Zachary Anthony Mcfarland — escape
Derrick Lynn Mclemore — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Richard Leroy Mcmullen — attempted arson
Teara Lanitra Mcnair — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine
Jazmin Medellin — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to-wit: methamphetamine
Gary Dalton Middleton — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine in a drug free zone
Donnie Lee Miller — driving while intoxicated with child passenger
Darius Monroe — assault against a peace officer
Jasper Montgomery — possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, to wit: cocaine
Rudy Joe Angel Montoya — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Simon Joe Montoya — tampering with physical evidence, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Joshua David Vergari — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid
Christopher Michael Nanny — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine
Kent Outley — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to-wit: cocaine
Angel Pacheco — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: tetrahydrocannabinol
Jose Guadalupe Pena — endangering a child
Jose Luis Perez — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: cocaine
Santana Carlos Pesina — forgery
Austin Alan Poff — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to-wit: tetrahydrocannabinol
Corey Deon Price — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine (habitual)
Ronnie Roy Reyes — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)
Antonio D Rhines — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Tabitha Renee Robb — forgery
Jennifer Lynn Roberts — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: tetrahydrocannabinol
Shawn Allen Roberts — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to-wit: tetrahydrocannobinol
Thomas Nathaniel Roberts — tampering with physical evidence
Desmond Saquan Royal — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: tetrahydrocannabinol
Mechelle Marie Russell — injury to an elderly individual
Myles Arnon Scott — tampering with physical evidence
Rogelio Segura — driving while intoxicated felony
Jake Hunter Sehon — burglary of a building
Kristi Sexton — driving while intoxicated with child passenger
Lyle Charles Shaffer — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: cocaine, driving while intoxicated with a prior
Kristi Nichole Sinkule — burglary of habitation
Clarence Smith — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: cocaine (enhanced)
Jeffery Lynn Southerland-Poulin — fraudulent use or possession of idenifying information, credit card or debit card abuse
James Sperling — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: heroin
Joseph Bradley Starling — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine
Dontroy Emerald Sterling — possession of controlled substance w/ intent to deliver, to wit: methamphetamine (habitual)
Yolunda Leterese Sterling — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: heroin
Halston Clint Strickland — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine
Daniel Ray Tebo — forgery against an elderly individual
Paula Jean Chapman Terry — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine
Jordan Charles Thomas — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: tetrahydrocannabinol
Kevin Lebriant Thomas — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: tetrahydrocannabinol
Deandra Nicole Thompson — aggravated robbery
Emmanuel Shaft Thompson — driving while intoxicated - felony
David Torres — forgery (enhanced)
Erlinda Torres — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine
Charles Dustin Trojanowsky — theft of less than $2,500 with two or priors
Matthew Comegys Turner Jr — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine
Jennifer L Tyler — fruadulent use or possession of identifying information (2 counts)
Jordan Edwin Tyler — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Rashad Ahmad Valdez-Carter — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of marihuana
Oracio Vallejo — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine
Zacarias Christian Valverde — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: tetrahydrocannabinol
Kyra Denae Warren — aggravated robbery
Rashard Antwion Williams — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, evading arrest or detention with a prior, theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Daniel Dupree Williamson — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: cocaine
Christopher R Wingo — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Alejandro Miguel Wise Jr — aggravated robbery (2 counts)
Jonathan Louis Wyatt — driving while intoxicated felony
Mark Joseph Chokie — continuous violence against the family
Jose Francisco Contreras Reyes — assault family violence by occlusion
Gregorio Fernando Reyes — aggravated assault (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by felon (enhanced)
Christopher Tyler Rodahl — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence
