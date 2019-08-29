The following people were indicted Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Brian German Delacruz — sexual assault of a child

Daniel Garcia — online solicitation of a minor

Brian Evan Hutchins — possession of child pornography (10 counts)

Juan Olvarez Jimenez — aggravated sexual assault of a child (2 counts), indecency with a child by contact

Evan William Mathis — sexual assault of a child

Jason Ray Mcdaniel — online solicitation of a minor

Timothy Joe Rodriquez — aggravated sexual assault of a child

Vedell Tony Salas — indecency with a child by contact (2 counts)

Jazmine Renee Archie — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine

Benito Perfecto Arechiga — forgery (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Robin Gayle Ashworth — interference with child custody (2 counts)

Robert Bernal — burglary of a habitation

Leander Billiot — burglary of building

Robert Glenn Bonner — driving while intoxicated - felony

Ronnie Alexander Bouye — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Kiala Renee Bravo — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to-wit: tetrahydrocanibinol

Otha Lee Butler — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to-wit: cocaine

Stacy Ann Cason — driving while intoxicated-felony

Dillon Cavender — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Gary Ray Clark — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine

James Arthur Clay — unlawful possession of a firearm by felon

Anthony Jerome Clemons — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

John Talmadge Cooper — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine

Reggie Dmon Crane — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: cocaine

Robert Lee Curry — aggravated assault

Charles Darryl Duehart — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: cocaine

Tyler William Edmondson — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine

Che Estrada — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine

Gerardo Nmn Estrada — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine

Dedrick Antonio Evans — evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced), tampering with physical evidence (habitual)

Jonathan Rodriguez Flores — possession of a controlled substances, to-wit: cocaine

John Louis Franklin — forgery (2 counts)

John Louis Franklin — forgery

Joseph Scott Franklin — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine

Joseph Scott Franklin — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine

Hilda N. Gamez — driving while intoxicated felony

Hector Garcia — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to-wit: tetrahydrocannabinol

Samantha Kelly Gonzales — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: heroin

Angela Ann Graves — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center

Hector E Guel-Reyes — forgery

Johnny Guions — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to-wit: cocaine

Kurt John Gullens — failure to register as a sex offender

Roy Gutierrez — burglary of building (enhanced)

Amanda Lee Hall — exploitation of an elderly person

Rodrick Earl Hamilton — aggravated promotion of prostitution

Jimmie Lee Hawkins — driving while intoxicated- felony (enhanced)

Kenyotta Antwan Haywood — forgery

Michelle Dawn Henry — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine

Mario Alberto Hernandez — burglary of a building

Mario Alberto Hernandez — burglary of a building

Matthew Douglas Hicks — theft of copper

Robert Brandon Holloway — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Tristan Holt — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine

Ashanta Veree Howlett — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Zacharia Huggett — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: psilocin

Sirocean Unique Calhoun — murder, aggravated assaultMatthew James Jimenez — driving while intoxicated

Reyes Jose Jimenez — tampering with physical evidence

Thomas Joseph Herrera — tampering with physical evidence

Marcus D Johnson — forgery

Andrew Carroll Kaul — aggravated assault against a public servant, assault against a police officer

Mohammad Tahir Khan — possession of tobacco products: tax due more than $50 (2 counts)

Jennifer Dawn Lee — aggravated assault with deadly weapon

Sarah Leeann Love — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Tamara Lynne Loyd — fraud

Sean Gabriel Magana — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: tetrahydrocannibinol

Douglas Allen Manley — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine

Freddie Lee Martin — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to-wit: heroin (habitual), evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)

Gaspar Sardeneta Martinez Ii — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Eric Daniel Mata — aggravated assault

Zachary Anthony Mcfarland — escape

Derrick Lynn Mclemore — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Richard Leroy Mcmullen — attempted arson

Teara Lanitra Mcnair — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine

Jazmin Medellin — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to-wit: methamphetamine

Gary Dalton Middleton — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine in a drug free zone

Donnie Lee Miller — driving while intoxicated with child passenger

Darius Monroe — assault against a peace officer

Jasper Montgomery — possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, to wit: cocaine

Rudy Joe Angel Montoya — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Simon Joe Montoya — tampering with physical evidence, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Joshua David Vergari — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid

Christopher Michael Nanny — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine

Kent Outley — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to-wit: cocaine

Angel Pacheco — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: tetrahydrocannabinol

Jose Guadalupe Pena — endangering a child

Jose Luis Perez — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: cocaine

Santana Carlos Pesina — forgery

Austin Alan Poff — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to-wit: tetrahydrocannabinol

Corey Deon Price — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine (habitual)

Ronnie Roy Reyes — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)

Antonio D Rhines — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Tabitha Renee Robb — forgery

Jennifer Lynn Roberts — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: tetrahydrocannabinol

Shawn Allen Roberts — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to-wit: tetrahydrocannobinol

Thomas Nathaniel Roberts — tampering with physical evidence

Desmond Saquan Royal — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: tetrahydrocannabinol

Mechelle Marie Russell — injury to an elderly individual

Myles Arnon Scott — tampering with physical evidence

Rogelio Segura — driving while intoxicated felony

Jake Hunter Sehon — burglary of a building

Kristi Sexton — driving while intoxicated with child passenger

Lyle Charles Shaffer — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: cocaine, driving while intoxicated with a prior

Kristi Nichole Sinkule — burglary of habitation

Clarence Smith — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: cocaine (enhanced)

Jeffery Lynn Southerland-Poulin — fraudulent use or possession of idenifying information, credit card or debit card abuse

James Sperling — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: heroin

Joseph Bradley Starling — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine

Dontroy Emerald Sterling — possession of controlled substance w/ intent to deliver, to wit: methamphetamine (habitual)

Yolunda Leterese Sterling — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: heroin

Halston Clint Strickland — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine

Daniel Ray Tebo — forgery against an elderly individual

Paula Jean Chapman Terry — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine

Jordan Charles Thomas — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: tetrahydrocannabinol

Kevin Lebriant Thomas — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: tetrahydrocannabinol

Deandra Nicole Thompson — aggravated robbery

Emmanuel Shaft Thompson — driving while intoxicated - felony

David Torres — forgery (enhanced)

Erlinda Torres — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine

Charles Dustin Trojanowsky — theft of less than $2,500 with two or priors

Matthew Comegys Turner Jr — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine

Jennifer L Tyler — fruadulent use or possession of identifying information (2 counts)

Jordan Edwin Tyler — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Rashad Ahmad Valdez-Carter — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of marihuana

Oracio Vallejo — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine

Zacarias Christian Valverde — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: tetrahydrocannabinol

Kyra Denae Warren — aggravated robbery

Rashard Antwion Williams — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, evading arrest or detention with a prior, theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Daniel Dupree Williamson — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: cocaine

Christopher R Wingo — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Alejandro Miguel Wise Jr — aggravated robbery (2 counts)

Jonathan Louis Wyatt — driving while intoxicated felony

Mark Joseph Chokie — continuous violence against the family

Jose Francisco Contreras Reyes — assault family violence by occlusion

Gregorio Fernando Reyes — aggravated assault (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by felon (enhanced)

Christopher Tyler Rodahl — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence

