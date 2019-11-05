McGregor police arrested a man on a felony driving while intoxicated charge and a felony evading charge Monday afternoon after he hit a parked car and led police on a chase through town, Detective Ron McCurry said Tuesday.
Jason Lee Vandiver, 36, of McGregor, crashed his white Ford pickup into an unoccupied car in the 900 block of South Madison Avenue at about 1:20 p.m., and while an officer was at the scene talking to the victim, Vandiver drove back by at a high rate of speed, McCurry said.
The officer tried to stop Vandiver, but he fled, McCurry said. He said McGregor Police Chief James Burson joined the chase, which continued through the city and several neighborhoods.
Vandiver pulled into a driveway and continued to the rear of a house in the 1000 block of South Madison Avenue, about a block from the initial crash, and police were able to detain him quickly, McCurry said.
Police believe Vandiver was intoxicated at the time of the crash and chase and they received a search warrant for a blood sample that was taken at the jail, he said. Vandiver was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of DWI and a state jail felony charge of evading arrest.
He was later released from McLennan County Jail on $8,000 bond.
Additional charges are possible, McCurry said.
