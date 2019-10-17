A Mart woman who took drug money in exchange for allowing men to sexually assault a young boy in her care was sentenced to 50 years in prison Thursday.
Jurors in 19th State District Court convicted Kristen Eileen Brown, 34, on a first-degree felony charge of compelling prostitution and set her punishment at 50 years.
Brown, who testified she overdosed on drugs in 2015 and spent seven weeks in a coma, denied she was paid to allow men to sexually assault the boy, telling the jury, "It's against my morals and standards to go that way."
Prosecutors Sydney Tuggle and Will Hix told the jury Brown deserves to spend the rest of her life in prison for her treatment of the boy.
"She showed the victim that he was only worth what she could sell him for," Tuggle said in jury summations.
Brown was arrested in March 2017 after the boy, a family member of Brown’s, reported that Brandon Ronald Peiffer sexually assaulted him at Brown’s Mart residence after paying Brown. The boy reported that Peiffer also sexually assaulted him when he was 10 and he and Brown were living in Wisconsin, and assaulted him again after he and Brown moved to Mart.
Peiffer, 29, of Ladysmith, Wisconsin, remains charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child in the incident. He testified Wednesday that he assaulted the boy and paid Brown $50.
The boy, who is now 15, testified that Peiffer assaulted him several times but said he does not remember anything about him paying Brown.
Brown called Peiffer and the boy liars, but later acknowledged she believes Peiffer abused the boy.
"He's 15 and children are known to tell lies," she said.
Under cross-examination, Hix asked what motive they had to lie, adding that the only thing she disputed was the part of their stories that pertain to her accepting cash for allowing Peiffer to abuse the boy.
"You realize, don't you, that by coming in here and saying what he said, he is condemning himself to prison?" Hix asked Brown, referring to Peiffer.
The boy, who was placed in foster care in Bell County, is on probation for sexually abusing a young girl and boy in his family. He currently is living at a residential treatment center for juvenile sex offenders in Lockhart.
"We are grateful to the jury for their careful consideration of all the evidence in this case," Tuggle said. "We know how difficult these facts were to fathom, and by their verdict, this jury has ensured justice for everyone touched by this case."
Brown must serve at least 25 years before she can seek parole.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.