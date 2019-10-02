Officer Sergio Collazo has resigned from the Mart Police Department after he was suspended without pay last month following his Falls County arrest.
Collazo resigned Sept. 26 after three months on the job. Mart suspended Collazo without pay upon his Sept. 19 arrest on a Class A misdemeanor indictment related to his former employment with the Marlin Police Department. The indictment on charges of official oppression was based on an investigation conducted by the Texas Rangers.
"First and foremost I would like to say thank you for the opportunity to allow me to serve as a police officer for the community of Mart," Collazo wrote in his resignation letter. "It has been a great experience and the citizens are by far the most kind. I am seeking to focus on my education so I can continue my journey to serve."
Marlin suspended Collazo in January after he was accused of obtaining suspected counterfeit money in Dallas in 2018. Marlin City Manager Cedric Davis said Collazo was fired this spring for several reasons, but he appealed his termination and was allowed to rejoin Marlin police in June.
Collazo quickly resigned to join the Mart Police Department that same month, going to work for Marlin police Officer Albert Cavazos, newly hired as Mart's police chief.
Last month, a Falls County grand jury indicted Collazo on charges that he acted in his official capacity to unlawfully arrest, detain and search a woman on Nov. 25, 2018, and denied her right “to be secure in her home against unlawful entries, searches, and/or seizures."
After Collazo's arrest in the case, Mart City Administrator Kevin Schaffer said Collazo was suspended without pay.
Fellow Mart police Officer Dylan Edds also resigned Sept. 26, effective immediately, without giving a reason.
The departure leaves the Mart Police Department with Chief Cavazos and two officers. Schaffer said Cavazos has received applications for new police officers.
