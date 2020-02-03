Mart Police Chief Albert Cavazos, under fire over his hiring decisions and response to a school threat, resigned Monday night after fewer than eight months on the job.
Cavazos submitted his resignation letter Monday after a meeting in executive session with the Mart City Council. The effective date is Feb. 14.
Cavazos, a former Marlin police officer, had been hired in June to rebuild a department that lost all its police officers. He refilled the three patrol positions but soon ran into trouble for hiring a former Marlin officer who was under investigation by the Texas Rangers. That officer was indicted in Falls County in the fall and later resigned from the city of Mart.
Based on a complaint from City Administrator Kevin Schaffer, Cavazos was placed on probation for six months.
On Jan. 14, the Mart Independent School District Board of Trustees filed a complaint stating the chief failed to protect and serve Mart schools when a high school student made a threat against the schools.
Although Cavazos arrested the student a few days later, the trustees wrote that Cavazos did not arrange adequate police presence at the school before or immediately after the arrest and they struggled to get cooperation from the police department.
Last week, Councilman Trevor Baize submitted a complaint against Cavazos, questioning what he described as the chief’s decision not to cooperate with Limestone County law enforcement officials’ search for a man wanted for questioning.
In a letter Monday to Schaffer, Cavazos said he was resigning with a “heavy heart.”
“It has been a pleasure working with you, the entire City Council, and most of all, the Citizens of Mart,” he wrote. “I want to thank you for providing me with a rewarding learning experience which I strongly believe will help with my future endeavors.”
