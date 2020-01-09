A Mart Independent School District student was arrested Wednesday night for a social media post allegedly threatening the high school for removing him from school programs, an arrest affidavit states.

Mart police arrested Jerry Donald Shepherd, 18, after he posted a Snapchat video online late Tuesday in which he pointed a handgun and assault rifle at the camera. He threatened retaliation for being removed from athletic and band programs, the affidavit states.

Mart Police Chief Albert Cavazos stated the social media post "caused a vast majority of parents and educators to become extremely frightened and some in a state of panic," the affidavit states.

Mart ISD Superintendent Betsy Burnett issued a statement to families about the incident Wednesday evening, saying an increased police presence around the school should be expected Thursday. She said administrators notified police immediately and launched a criminal and school-related investigation.

Shepherd was located an arrested at about 8:15 p.m., on a third-degree felony charge of terroristic threat. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Thursday afternoon.

Bond information was not available Thursday afternoon.

