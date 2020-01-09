A Mart Independent School District student was arrested Wednesday night for a social media post allegedly threatening the high school for removing him from school programs, an arrest affidavit states.
Mart police arrested Jerry Donald Shepherd, 18, after he posted a Snapchat video online late Tuesday in which he pointed a handgun and assault rifle at the camera. He threatened retaliation for being removed from athletic and band programs, the affidavit states.
Mart Police Chief Albert Cavazos stated the social media post "caused a vast majority of parents and educators to become extremely frightened and some in a state of panic," the affidavit states.
Mart ISD Superintendent Betsy Burnett issued a statement to families about the incident Wednesday evening, saying an increased police presence around the school should be expected Thursday. She said administrators notified police immediately and launched a criminal and school-related investigation.
Shepherd was located an arrested at about 8:15 p.m., on a third-degree felony charge of terroristic threat. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Thursday afternoon.
Bond information was not available Thursday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.