An 84-year-old Mart man was arrested this week, accused of threatening his wife and daughter with a gun and hitting them both, an arrest affidavit states.
Mart police arrested Charles Thomas Rogers on Tuesday night at a home in the 200 block of North Emerson Street. Rogers was arrested on two first-degree felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and remained in custody Friday.
Police responded to Rogers' home shortly before 9 p.m., after receiving a call about a a shot heard coming from the home.
"During initial contact, Charles stated that he had fired the gun by placing it on top of his wife's head and firing the weapon," the affidavit states.
Family members reported Rogers and his wife were arguing when he grabbed his wife's hair and placed a gun to her forehead, the affidavit states. Rogers hit his wife, 73, in the head with the gun, and his daughter tried to intervene, police reported.
Rogers then pointed the weapon at his daughter, but she was able to take it away from him, the affidavit states. She gave the gun to her mother, who put it in a cabinet in another room.
"Charles then began to punch (his daughter) in the face and would not release his grip on her," the affidavit states. "After punching Charles several times, he released (his daughter). (She) then followed Charles outside where he was met by (police)."
Rogers' wife told police the couple was arguing because "the guns and car keys were taken and hidden from him" because of mental health concerns in the last few weeks, the affidavit states. No one was shot in the incident, policed stated.
Rogers was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail. He remained in custody Friday with bond listed at $40,000.