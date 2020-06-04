A former Texas Juvenile Justice Department officer was arrested Wednesday in connection with her alleged relationship with a teenage boy she met earlier this year at a state lockup in Mart, an arrest affidavit states.
Torie Renee Landmesser, 26, of Waco, is charged with violation of civil rights of a person in custody, a state jail felony. The Texas Office of the Inspector General filed the charges against Landmesser, who was hired in March 2019 as a correctional officer at the McLennan County State Juvenile Corrections Facility.
The teen, now 19, was released on parole in early February, and the two began their physical relationship after his release, the affidavit states.
Waco police arrested the teen May 11 at Landmesser's Waco home on a an out-of-county warrant connected to a Houston carjacking, the affidavit states.
Soon after the arrest, family members reported the relationship to juvenile authorities. The affidavit states the teenager called his mother and Landmesser while in jail, giving authorities access to their conversations.
In the phone calls, the two "confessed their love for each other and their desire to get married," the affidavit states. Officers spoke to the jailed teenager and he denied being in any kind of relationship with Landmesser, the affidavit states.
At the end of May, authorities spoke with Landmesser about the allegations. She reportedly said she did have sex with the parolee at her home, knowing he was on parole, and she had visited him at his Houston home after his release.
Landmesser was suspended without pay May 21 as a result of the ongoing investigation into the relationship. TJJD spokesman Brian Sweany said Landmesser was formally terminated from her position Thursday.
Landmesser was booked into McLennan County Jail on Wednesday and released from custody Thursday after posting a bond listed at $5,000.
