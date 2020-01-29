Mart Independent School District's band director is on leave as he faces charges that he had a sexual relationship with a Mexia ISD student, starting when he was band director in Mexia, authorities said.
Conrad Douglas Flusche, 46, remained Wednesday in Limestone County Jail following his Jan. 24 arrest by Mexia police on a second-degree felony charge of inappropriate relationship with student. Other charges are pending with the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
Flusche was placed on administrative leave the day before his arrest, officials said.
Flusche began directing Mart ISD's band program in August after working six years as Mexia ISD's band director.
According to an arrest affidavit, Mexia police were informed of an inappropriate relationship between Flusche and girl starting two years ago, when she was 14.
The student said her relationship with Flusche was sexual and they had sex multiple occasions, including occasions at on Mart school grounds, within the last year, the affidavit states. Police obtained evidence and statements, verifying the student last spoke to Flusche on Jan. 21, sending sexually explicit messages to each other, the affidavit states.
In one message, Flusche reportedly wrote, "I am going to jail," and "I am an old man and a teacher (sic) I shouldn't have put you in this situation," the affidavit states.
Mexia ISD Superintendent Lyle DuBus said Flusche served as the Mexia High School band director from 2013 to the end of 2019 school year, when he resigned.
Last week, DuBus sent a letter to families about the incident between a student and a former employee. He wrote that safety remains a priority for the district and that administration was unaware of any alleged misconduct during the teacher's employment.
Mart ISD Superintendent Betsy Burnett said Flusche was hired in August with exceptional references. She said he was one of several candidates interviewed for the position and the school district was unaware of any allegations at the time he was hired.
She said she was unaware that Flusche may have had sex with the Mexia teenager on Mart school grounds.
"We were unaware that anything was occurring on our campus and from my understanding it was all during when school was not in session," Burnett said. "We have started an internal investigation, but at this time no one has come forward and we have found no allegations that this included any other students."
She added that Flusche has been added to the state's new "do not hire" list, which flags teachers with a history of sexual misconduct.
Flusche remained in custody at Limestone County Jail on Wednesday with a bond listed at $75,000. Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.