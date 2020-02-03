Mart Independent School District’s band director has formally resigned from the position as he remains in jail on charges that he had a sexual relationship with a Mexia teenager.
Conrad Douglas Flusche, 46, submitted a formal letter of resignation to Mart ISD Superintendent Betsy Burnett on Friday. His wife submitted the letter to the school district effective Monday while Flusche remained in Limestone County Jail, with bond listed at $75,000.
Flusche was arrested Jan. 24 on a second-degree felony charge of inappropriate relationship with student.
Flusche was placed on administrative leave the day before his arrest. Authorities reported he had a nearly two-year sexual relationship with a student, starting when he was Mexia's high school band director.
According to an arrest affidavit, Mexia police were informed earlier this year of an inappropriate relationship between Flusche and the girl starting two years ago, when she was 14.
The student said her relationship with Flusche was sexual and they had sex on multiple occasions, including on Mart school grounds, within the last year, the affidavit states.
Flusche began directing Mart ISD’s band program in August after working six years as Mexia ISD’s band director, school officials said.
McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said charges remain pending in McLennan County, where Flusche may be charged with trafficking the girl for sex from Mexia to Mart, the sheriff said.
Police obtained evidence and statements verifying the student last spoke to Flusche on Jan. 21, sending sexually explicit messages to each other, the affidavit states. He reportedly told the girl that he was going to go to jail for their relationship, police reported.
Burnett said Mart ISD hired Paul Fullerton to step in as band director until the end of the school year. Fullerton served as Mart band director from 1995 to 1999, Burnett said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.