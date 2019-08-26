Marlin City Manager Cedric Davis was named interim police chief Monday following the death of Chief Nathan Sodek last week, city officials said.
Davis, 52, was voted in as interim chief and will continue serving as city manager to fill the immediate void of police chief following Sodek’s death at his Bruceville-Eddy home Friday. Sodek reportedly shot himself to death after the Texas Rangers arrived at his home to speak with him about an ongoing investigation, authorities said.
“Everybody is trying to cope and is still in shock,” Davis said. “This is going to be a day-by-day process because everybody was fond of him. It is a lot our department is going to have to go through for the next few weeks.”
Marlin City Council members held an emergency meeting and voted unanimously to put Davis in as the interim police chief for no more than 90 days. Davis holds a master peace officer’s license and previously served as the police chief of the Wilmer-Hutchins Independent School District.
Davis was hired in May after serving as mayor of Balch Springs. He said he has a background in education, law enforcement and criminal justice.
The city agreed to a three-year contract with Davis with an annual salary of $70,000, plus benefits. Davis said he has no plans to stay on as police chief and will post the police chief job opening on Friday for applicants.
“To be honest, my goal is to have someone in place within the next 30 to 45 days,” Davis said. “We are going to do a good search open to anyone who wants to apply.”
Texas Rangers arrived at a Bruceville-Eddy home in the 100 block of Soules Circle at about noon Friday and made contact with Sodek.
Authorities were reportedly speaking with Sodek about an investigation and had planned to seize his cellphone when Sodek went inside the home and shot himself.
Falls County District Attorney Jody Gilliam said Friday that law enforcement authorities told her Sodek died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. McLennan County Justice of the Peace W.H. “Pete” Peterson was called to Sodek’s residence and ordered an autopsy.