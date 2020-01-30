A Waco man who police said videoed his sexual encounters with a 13-year-old girl pleaded guilty Thursday to reduced felony charges.
Esau Guillen, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree felony indecency with a child by exposure in exchange for a prosecutor's recommendation that he be placed on deferred adjudication probation for 10 years.
Guillen was indicted in September on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison.
Judge Matt Johnson of Waco's 54th State District Court ordered a presentence investigation to determine if he will accept the plea agreement.
Guillen is set to be back in court in mid-April.
Johnson rejected a number of plea bargains in recent months in which prosecutors recommended probation in cases involving sexual assault of children. In most of those cases, the defendants withdrew their guilty pleas and were placed on the court's trial docket.
If the judge accepts the plea agreement and places Guillen on deferred probation, he will have no final conviction on his record if he completes the terms of probation.
According to court records, the girl's mother called Waco police after she found hickeys on her daughter. Her mother also told police she found messages on her daughter's phone from Guillen in which they discussed meeting to have sex.
The girl told a forensic interviewer she and Guillen had sex three times, reports state. Also, police searched Guillen's phone and found several videos of him having sex with the girl in his bedroom, according to court records.
Guillen's attorney, John Montez, said the situation "wasn't what it seemed at first."
"The facts of the case warranted a reduction," Montez said.
He declined additional comment while the case is pending.
