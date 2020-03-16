A West man agreed Monday to a three-year prison term Monday after breaking a man’s jaw in a fight during last year’s Westfest celebration.
Thomas Gordan Brown, 38, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault Monday and asked 54th State District Judge Matt Johnson to postpone his formal sentencing so he can attend to his mother’s health issues. Johnson agreed to delay sentencing until April 15.
Brown’s attorney, Phil Martinez, said statements he obtained from witnesses to the incident said a man who was obviously drunk groped Brown’s wife and kissed her. He also groped other women at Westfest and attempted to kiss another one, but she was able to push him away, witnesses said.
After Brown, who also had been drinking, learned what the man had done, he slugged him in the face. The punch broke the man’s jaw, which required surgery to repair, records show.
Prosecutors initially offered Brown, who has two state jail felony theft convictions, a seven-year plea deal with an agreement not to oppose his request for probation, Martinez said.
“I am disappointed that the district attorney’s office didn’t look at it more closely and just offer him probation,” Martinez said. “My client would have gladly accepted anything from five to seven years probation, which I think would have been appropriate with the facts I know about the case.”
Brown must serve at least a quarter of his sentence before he can seek parole.
