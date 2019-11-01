A shooting early Friday morning at a Waco apartment complex left one man dead and another wounded, Waco police said.
Officers responded to a shooting at The Grove Apartments, 2826 S. University Parks Drive, according to Waco police spokesman W. Patrick Swanton. Dispatch logs indicated the call came in around 12:35 a.m.
Details are limited, but Swanton said that several individuals were involved in a verbal disturbance. The altercation turned deadly when one of those involved began shooting.
The deceased is a 22-year-old black male. He was taken by a private vehicle to a local hospital. He is now known to police, Swanton said, but pending notification of next of kin, his name is not yet being released.
He was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Walter “Pete” Peterson.
The second victim, Davion Hawkins, was also treated at a local hospital. He was released after treatment of his wounds.
Both victims were at a party being held at the apartment complex, Swanton said. Neither was a resident of the apartments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.