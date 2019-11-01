A shooting early Friday morning at a Waco apartment complex left one man dead and another wounded, Waco police said.
Officers responded to a shooting at The Grove Apartments, 2826 S. University Parks Drive, according to Waco police spokesman Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton. Dispatch logs indicate the call came in at about 12:35 a.m.
Details are limited, but Swanton said a 22-year-old man was killed when several individuals were involved in a verbal fight. The fight turned deadly when one of those involved began shooting.
The 22-year-old man was taken by a private vehicle to a local hospital. Swanton said his name was not available pending notification of family.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital by McLennan County Justice of the Peace W.H. “Pete” Peterson.
The shooting also injured a second man, Davion Hawkins, who was treated at a local hospital and released, Swanton said.
Both victims were at a party being held at the apartment complex, Swanton said. Neither was a resident of the apartments.
No arrests were made immediately, and the investigation remains ongoing, Swanton said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.