A shooting early Friday morning at a Waco apartment complex left one man dead and another wounded, Waco police said.

Officers responded to a shooting at The Grove Apartments, 2826 S. University Parks Drive, according to Waco police spokesman Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton. Dispatch logs indicate the call came in at about 12:35 a.m.

Details are limited, but Swanton said a 22-year-old man was killed when several individuals were involved in a verbal fight. The fight turned deadly when one of those involved began shooting.

The 22-year-old man was taken by a private vehicle to a local hospital. Swanton said his name was not available pending notification of family.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital by McLennan County Justice of the Peace W.H. “Pete” Peterson.

The shooting also injured a second man, Davion Hawkins, who was treated at a local hospital and released, Swanton said.

Both victims were at a party being held at the apartment complex, Swanton said. Neither was a resident of the apartments.

No arrests were made immediately, and the investigation remains ongoing, Swanton said.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

