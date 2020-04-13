American Medical Services crews and Waco police saved a man who reportedly jumped off the 17th Street viaduct Monday morning.
Police and McLennan County Sheriff Office deputies responded to Mary Avenue, underneath the 17th Street bridge shortly after 9 a.m., when a man had reportedly jumped from the bridge, authorities said. The man was found underneath the viaduct.
AMR crews, wearing protective masks and gloves, carried the man onto a medical stretcher and took him to a local medical facility. The man was talking with first responders as he was being loaded in the ambulance.
Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said the man was taken to a local medical facility where he received treatment for his injuries. He said the man was placed on an emergency detention order where he will be evaluated for any mental health care.
If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide or self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255. It is free and confidential.
