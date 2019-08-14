A McGregor man accused of shooting a Little Caesars store manager during a robbery in June was indicted Wednesday on a first-degree felony aggravated robbery charge.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Leonard Andre Black, 25, in the shooting and robbery of a Little Caesars store, 1320 S. Valley Mills Drive in Beverly Hills. Black was arrested June 4 on the aggravated robbery charge after a three-day search for the man.
“I just hope the justice system does its job and he gets what he needs, which is a long time away,” Beverly Hills Police Chief Thomas Schmidt said.
Police were called to the pizza shop June 1 after a masked man came to the store with a small-caliber handgun. The man pointed the handgun at one employee, who ran away before the manager came from the back of the store, reports stated.
The manager encountered Black, who allegedly fired one shot, striking the then 18-year-old manager in the upper right shoulder. Reports stated Black fled the store before police arrived.
The manager was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated and released. Police said the woman no longer works at the store.
Police got an anonymous tip three days after the robbery, leading agencies to a McGregor home, where Black was found. The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office’s Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team and U.S. Marshals assisted in locating Black.
Schmidt said Black denied he was involved in the robbery as he was taken to jail. Police executed search warrants for additional pieces of evidence that were expected to tie him to the shooting.
Online: Find a full list of this week’s grand jury indictments at wacotrib.com