A McLennan County grand jury Wednesday jury indicted Wilford Carpenter Jr., 20, on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault on a public servant.
Carpenter and a 16-year-old were arrested last month on allegations they shot an AK-47 rifle at Waco police Detective John Clark, who was pursuing them after another shooting incident April 14.
Patrol officers responding to a group fight at the Estella Maxey Apartments, 1809 J.J. Flewellen Road, heard gunshots near the intersection of Abbott and Delano streets and reported seeing a Jeep leaving the area, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said at the time. Guns were fired at the apartment complex, but no one was injured and the gathering quickly broke up, Bynum said.
Clark, a 26-year police veteran, was in the area investigating another incident when he spotted a Jeep that matched the description and followed it into Bellmead. Carpenter and the teenager, riding in the car, began shooting at the pursuing police car, police said.
Clark was not injured, but his vehicle was hit, police reported.
Officials are considering whether to certify the juvenile to face the charges as an adult.
