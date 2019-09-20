Fatal shooting

Waco police are investigating a the shooting death of a 46-year-old man Friday evening at the Jefferson Apartments, 925 N. 26th St.

 Staff photo — Kristin Hoppa

Waco police have launched a murder investigation after a 46-year-old man was found shot to death in his apartment at 925 N. 26th St. on Friday, Cmdr. Scott Mosley said.

A witness called police shortly before 7:40 p.m. and reported hearing gunfire and seeing a man run from the Jefferson Apartments, Mosley said. Officers found the second-floor apartment where the shooting apparently happened and inside found a man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the torso, he said.

Officers are investigating the shooting as a murder and were searching the area Friday night.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Recommended for you

Load comments