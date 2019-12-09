A man arrested in 2017 in what McLennan County Sheriff’s Office authorities described as an international human trafficking ring was sentenced to six years in prison Monday.
Zhao Chen Shi, 36, pleaded guilty to engaging in organized criminal activity Monday in a plea agreement with the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office. Judge Ralph Strother of Waco’s 19th State District Court accepted the deal and sentenced Shi to six years in prison.
Shi, a native of Fu Zhou, China, was living in Sugar Land at the time of his arrest. He also is being held on an immigration detainer, according to county records. Engaging in organized criminal activity is a first-degree felony with a maximum punishment of life in prison.
Sheriff Parnell McNamara said the trafficking ring victimized at least 16 women, bringing them from China and forcing them to work as prostitutes throughout the United States.
Detective Joseph Scaramucci led the investigation that uncovered the ring and its links from Waco to Austin, Houston and New York. Search warrants served on homes in Houston and Austin led detectives to New York, where one of Shi’s co-defendants was arrested, authorities said.
Scaramucci responded to an online ad promoting an “Asian female escort” on Backpage.com in September 2017, according to an arrest affidavit. He contacted a woman staying at a Waco hotel and determined she came from Hong Kong to San Francisco, then to Houston.
In late April, Ling Yu, 35, was arrested in New York on a first-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity in the case. That charge was dismissed in April and Yu pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault after she agreed to cooperate with investigators and to testify against her co-defendants, if necessary.
Hang Zheng, a Chinese citizen, also was arrested in the conspiracy in Austin on engaging in organized criminal activity charges. He pleaded guilty in July 2018 and was sentenced to eight years in prison.
Hang pleaded guilty to transporting women across Texas for prostitution arrangements set up with co-conspirators in New York.
According to the arrest affidavit, Zheng and Shi conspired to commit continuous human trafficking offenses between late 2016 and early 2017.
Authorities seized assets and identified 16 women they think were trafficked by the defendants in Waco, Houston, Austin, Galveston, Victoria, New York, Boston and New Orleans.
The investigation revealed the defendants placed online ads while they were living in New York, authorities said. They rented apartments or hotel rooms, where the women would meet men for sex.
As part of the investigation, officers seized $20,000 in cash and a Rolex watch valued at $38,000. Total assets collected from the suspects totaled about $115,000, McNamara said.
McNamara said local investigators worked with Department of Homeland Security investigators in Austin, the Houston Police Department, the Austin Police Department and the New York City Queens North VICE unit.
