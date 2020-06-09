A Waco was arrested on a murder charge late Monday night after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend at her 28th birthday party, police said.
Waco police arrested Gertraveon Demar Wilson, 28, after police were called to Trendwood Apartments, 1722 Dallas Circle, at about 10:30 p.m., when gunshots were heard coming from the complex, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
Inside a bedroom of one of the apartments, police found the woman dead with a gunshot wound, Bynum said.
The woman was pronounced dead at the apartment, Bynum said.
Police who were at the scene said more than 100 people were at the party, including the woman's family members. Multiple fights were reported at the party, police said.
According to an arrest affidavit, Wilson shot his girlfriend after the two got into an argument in front of at least one witness. Wilson allegedly shot his girlfriend in the chest, police stated.
Additional officers arrived and gathered more information about a possible suspect, Bynum said. Officers then found Wilson in a breezeway at the apartment.
Officers talked to Wilson, then arrested him on a first-degree felony murder charge, Bynum said. He was booked into McLennan County Jail late Monday night, where he remained Tuesday morning, with bond information unavailable.
Bynum said although an arrest was made, the investigation remains ongoing.
The shooting was likely an isolated incident around a gathering at the apartment’s on Monday, Bynum said. The shooting was not connected to previous public safety concerns that police and the city of Waco have been working toward solving over the last year, he said.
Waco police have attempted to carry out enforcement efforts at Trendwood since last summer after a high call volume and complaints from residents raised concerns about ongoing crime in and around the apartment complex.
In November, the city filed a lawsuit against Trendwood Investors LLC to clean up the property at 1700 Dallas Circle and pay penalties of up to $1,000 a day for each violation until it is remedied. The city claimed the East Waco apartments were “unfit for human occupancy” and that the owners failed to correct dozens of code violations city inspectors identified last summer.
Waco Assistant City Attorney David Shaw said the lawsuit remains pending and the city is continuing to work with the property in correcting the habitation issues. Shaw said code enforcement extended deadlines for the complex to compete its work from the end of March to the end of June because of COVID-19 restrictions in the last two months.
Code enforcement officers will reinspect the property in July to verify if all the improvements have been completed to the requirements of the city before moving forward, Shaw said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.