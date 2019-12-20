An aggravated robbery suspect who reportedly led Waco police on a high-speed chase Wednesday is facing a murder charge in Indiana, authorities confirmed Friday.
Donald Ray Owen, Jr., 20, of Waco, was released from Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center Thursday evening following Wednesday's chase. He remained in custody on a local felony charge of evading arrest, but was also served with multiple out-of-state warrants including murder, robbery and auto theft, among others.
Owen was arrested after Waco police were searching for him in connection to an armed robbery of a local pizza delivery person earlier this week, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said. When officers tried to stop him near his home on Mildred Street, Owen and his passenger, Zabrina Lynn Brown, 43, of Elkhart, Indiana, fled.
According to criminal records, Owen was wanted as a suspect in a murder in Elkhart County, Indiana. He is also accused of two felony charges of criminal confinement, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, auto theft, possession of methamphetamine, and resisting arrest.
Details to the allegations in Indiana were not immediately available Friday morning. An inquiry made to Elkhart County Sheriff's Office was not immediately returned.
Authorities chased Owen for about 16 miles, from Waco into Lorena, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph, before he crashed outside of McGregor Executive Airport on Highway 84. During the chase, Owen allegedly crashed into another motorist, who did not seek medical treatment at the scene, police later confirmed.
Police arrested Owen and Brown and took them to a hospital for medical clearance. Brown was booked into custody Wednesday night, but Owen was not booked into custody until Thursday night.
Bynum said no one involved in the crash suffered serious injuries.
Brown, a family member of Owen, was arrested on three out-of-state outstanding warrants of dealing methamphetamine out of Elkhart County, Indiana. She remained in custody Friday.
Bynum said Waco police continue investigating the aggravated robbery involving the pizza delivery person. An aggravated robbery charge was not immediately listed under Owen's charges Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.