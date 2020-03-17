A Lorena man remained in jail Tuesday on a third-degree felony stalking charge after authorities said he violated prior orders to cease contact with the woman he was accused of harassing.
McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Russell Lee Maddox, 29, on Saturday. It was the third time since December he has been arrested in connection with the woman, according to an arrest affidavit.
Maddox was first arrested on harassment and criminal trespassing charge on Dec. 30. He was ordered to stop communicating with the woman, and a protective order was filed on the same day, the affidavit states.
Maddox was arrested a second time Feb. 21 on grounds that he violated the protective order, the affidavit states. Police reported Maddox continued to contact the woman and made threatening comments via text messages and statements on social media.
"There are and have been numerous text messages since the date he had been served the condition of bonds and arrested on his arrest in February," the affidavit states.
Maddox was arrested for the third time Saturday and booked into McLennan County Jail with a bond listed at $100,000. He remained in custody Tuesday afternoon.
