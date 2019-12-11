Waco police have charged a 27-year-old man with murder in the beating death of a man outside the New Road Inn in July.
An anonymous tip led Waco police to investigate Rudy Benavidez Garcia, of Waco, in the death of Steven Edward Porter, 38.
Garcia beat Porter shortly after after midnight July 7 and left him unconscious outside the motel at 4000 N. Interstate 35, an arrest affidavit states.
Porter never regained consciousness and died July 18 at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.
An autopsy report states his death was a homicide and lists blunt-force injuries, including multiple lacerations to his body. Police had been working the case as an aggravated assault until Porter's death.
Police at the crime scene found Porter lying unconscious while a woman held a towel to his face, according to the affidavit.
Investigators later reviewed surveillance video, which showed two men fighting in the parking lot and several others trying to break up the fight. Porter was knocked to the ground in the course of fighting with the other man, the affidavit states.
Porter tried to stand up by getting on his hands and knees, but the other man "took a running start and kicked Porter in the face," the affidavit states.
Police found Garcia was staying at the motel on the same date Porter was found.
Officers got an arrest warrant Monday for Garcia on a second-degree felony charge of murder. The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested him Tuesday and took him to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Wednesday with bond listed at $250,000.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Garcia is a felon with arrests dating back to 2010, including by Waco police. He has been convicted of violating a protective order, assault, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance.
