Waco police have charged a 27-year-old man with murder for the beating death of a man outside the New Road Inn in July, an arrest affidavit states.
An anonymous tip led Waco police to investigate Rudy Benavidez Garcia, of Waco, in the death of Steven Edward Porter, 38.
The affidavit states that Garcia beat Porter shortly after after midnight on July 7 and left him unconscious outside the motel at 4000 N. Interstate 35.
Porter never regained consciousness and died July 18 at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.
His death was listed as a homicide in an autopsy report, which found blunt-force injuries, including multiple lacerations to his body. Police had been working the case as an aggravated assault until Porter's death.
Police at the crime scene found Porter lying unconscious while a woman held a towel to his face, according to the affidavit.
Investigators later reviewed surveillance video, which showed two men fighting in the parking lot. The affidavit states several others tried to break up the fight, but both men appeared to be mutually fighting when Porter was knocked to the ground, the affidavit states.
Porter tried to stand up by getting on his hands and knees, but the other man "took a running start and kicked Porter in the face," the affidavit states.
Officers reported that the man fighting Porter had a Tango Blast tattoo on his shoulders and multiple prison tattoos on his body, the affidavit states. Area law enforcement during an October warrant roundup listed Tango Blast as one of several locally active gangs.
A police records check confirmed that Garcia was staying at the motel on the same date Porter was found and that Garcia had been arrested on an outstanding family violence charge.
Officers got a warrant Monday charging Garcia with second-degree murder. The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested him Tuesday and took him to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Wednesday afternoon with a bond listed at $250,000.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Garcia is a convicted felon with arrests dating back to 2010, including Waco police arrests. He has been convicted of violating a protective order, assault, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.