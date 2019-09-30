A Lacy Lakeview man accused of shooting a man in front of his 13-year-old stepson outside a home in Elm Mott on Monday was arrested on murder charges, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
Jacob Isaiah Jones, 28, was arrested at his Lacy Lakeview home around 6:30 p.m. about three hours after deputies found the 40-year-old victim, who was shot in the back, in the 3500 block of Mazanec Road .
“This was a horrible, brutal murder in front of the man’s 13-year-old (stepson),” the sheriff said. “The (stepson) was right there and watched his father be gunned down in cold blood.”
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies initially arrested two men believed to be involved in the shooting around 3:40 p.m., just north of the Texas State Technical College airport. After further investigation, they released the other man and took Jones to the McLennan County Jail, where he was interviewed by investigators.
Capt. Steve January said preliminary information stated that Jones and the other man were in a SUV together when they got into a confrontation with the victim. The passenger of the SUV got out and continued the confrontation when the driver, Jones, fired at least three shots at the victim, striking him at least once.
Jones allegedly fled the area, leaving his passenger at the scene. First responders arrived and appeared to be trying to revive the man in a grassy area off Mazanec Road, but those attempts proved unsuccessful. Deputies marked evidence in the road and blocked much of the road with crime scene tape.
McNamara said the victim lived nearby. The passenger was detained and questioned before preliminary information revealed the passenger was more of a witness than a suspect, January said.
The victim walked a short distance after he was shot, then collapsed along side the road as authorities were called, officials said. Officers followed leads to find the suspected shooter at the Lacy Lakeview home, McNamara said.
Jones remained in custody Monday night.
McNamara said he appreciated the help of the Texas Department of Public Safety, U.S. marshals and Lacy Lakeview police.
Authorities said the case remains under investigation.
